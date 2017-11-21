Maintain a changelog of merged pull requests to master branch since the last release. Can be integrated into your automated release cycle.
Includes child pull requests from those that went into master, so if you run feature branches which have story/fix branches off them, these will be listed too.
npm install bitbucket-changelog -g
Requires Node 4+
You can pass your credentials via env variables
BITBUCKET_USER=username BITBUCKET_PSWD=password bbgenlog
This command should be run after a version bump has been made to the
package.json
but before you tag your release.
The
package.json will be read for the version to associate merged pull requests
since the last release.
You should also add some configuration to your
package.json as shown below.
{
"version": "2.1.1"
...
"changelog": {
"jira": "https://<your-jira-host>",
"bitbucket": "https://<your-bitbucket-host>",
"projectKey": "<bitbucket-project-key>",
"repositoryKey": "<bitbucket-repository-key>"
}
}
By default this will only generate and add the pull requests merged since your last release.
If you want to generate the entire changelog add the
--overwrite parameter.
BITBUCKET_USER=username BITBUCKET_PSWD=password bbgenlog --overwrite
Remember this will overwrite the entire contents of the file.
If running yourself you can launch in interactive mode, which will prompt for credentials.
bbgenlog --i
For help
bbgenlog --help
> Usage: bbgenlog [options]
>
> Options:
>
> -h, --help output usage information
> -o, --overwrite regenerate the full changelog. OVERWRITES the current changelog
> -b, --branch [name] base branch to look for merged pull requests (default: master)
> -i, --interactive request username / password if not provided