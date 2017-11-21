Bitbucket Changelog

Maintain a changelog of merged pull requests to master branch since the last release. Can be integrated into your automated release cycle.

Includes child pull requests from those that went into master, so if you run feature branches which have story/fix branches off them, these will be listed too.

Currently supports Bitbucket Server, not Cloud.

Installation

npm install bitbucket-changelog -g

Usage

Requires Node 4+

You can pass your credentials via env variables

BITBUCKET_USER =username BITBUCKET_PSWD=password bbgenlog

This command should be run after a version bump has been made to the package.json but before you tag your release.

The package.json will be read for the version to associate merged pull requests since the last release.

You should also add some configuration to your package.json as shown below.

Example package.json

{ "version" : "2.1.1" ... "changelog" : { "jira" : "https://<your-jira-host>" , "bitbucket" : "https://<your-bitbucket-host>" , "projectKey" : "<bitbucket-project-key>" , "repositoryKey" : "<bitbucket-repository-key>" } }

By default this will only generate and add the pull requests merged since your last release.

If you want to generate the entire changelog add the --overwrite parameter.

BITBUCKET_USER =username BITBUCKET_PSWD=password bbgenlog --overwrite

Remember this will overwrite the entire contents of the file.

If running yourself you can launch in interactive mode, which will prompt for credentials.

bbgenlog --i

For help