Bitbucket API client for Browser and Node.js

Bitbucket API docs: https://api.bitbucket.org

BITBUCKET CLOUD API LATEST UPDATES: https://developer.atlassian.com/cloud/bitbucket

Installation

via npm:

$ npm install --save bitbucket

via yarn:

$ yarn add bitbucket

Usage

Browser

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/bitbucket/lib/index.umd.js" > </ script > < script > const bitbucket = new Bitbucket() </ script >

Node

const { Bitbucket } = require ( 'bitbucket' ) const bitbucket = new Bitbucket()

Client Options

You can set the APIs' baseUrl and modify some behaviors (e.g. request timeout etc.) by passing a clientOptions object to the Bitbucket constructor.

const clientOptions = { baseUrl : 'https://api.bitbucket.org/2.0' , request : { timeout : 10 , }, } const bitbucket = new Bitbucket(clientOptions)

Authentication

Using username and password :

const clientOptions = { auth : { username : 'username' , password : 'password' , }, } const bitbucket = new Bitbucket(clientOptions)

Using token :

const clientOptions = { auth : { token : 'abcdef123456' , }, } const bitbucket = new Bitbucket(clientOptions)

API Methods

async/await

try { const { data, headers, status, url } = await bitbucket.<namespace>.<api>({ ...params }) } catch (err) { const { message, error, headers, request, status } = err }

Promise

bitbucket.<namespace> .<api>({ ...params }) .then( ( { data, headers, status, url } ) => {}) .catch( ( { message, error, headers, request, status } ) => {})

Notes:

<namespace> is one of the Namespace Names

is one of the Namespace Names <api> is one of the API Names

Namespace Names

branching_model , branchrestrictions , commits , commitstatuses , deploy , deployments , downloads , hook_events , issue_tracker , pipelines , projects , pullrequests , refs , repositories , search , snippet , snippets , source , ssh , teams , user , users , webhooks

API Names

Check API client docs: https://bitbucketjs.netlify.com

Examples

bitbucket.repositories .listGlobal({}) .then( ( { data } ) => console .log(data.values)) .catch( ( err ) => console .error(err))

Acknowledgement

This API client is heavily inspired by the octokit/rest.js and a lot of ideas are taken from there. So, thanks goes to the maintainer Gregor Martynus and all the awesome contributors of octokit/rest.js .

License

Licensed under the MIT License. Check the LICENSE file for details.