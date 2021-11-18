openbase logo
bit

bitbucket

by Munif Tanjim
2.7.0 (see all)

Bitbucket API client for Browser and Node.js

Readme

Bitbucket.js

Bitbucket API client for Browser and Node.js

Bitbucket API docs: https://api.bitbucket.org

BITBUCKET CLOUD API LATEST UPDATES: https://developer.atlassian.com/cloud/bitbucket

Installation

via npm:

$ npm install --save bitbucket

via yarn:

$ yarn add bitbucket

Usage

Browser

<script src="https://unpkg.com/bitbucket/lib/index.umd.js"></script>
<script>
  const bitbucket = new Bitbucket()
</script>

Node

const { Bitbucket } = require('bitbucket')

const bitbucket = new Bitbucket()

Client Options

You can set the APIs' baseUrl and modify some behaviors (e.g. request timeout etc.) by passing a clientOptions object to the Bitbucket constructor.

const clientOptions = {
  baseUrl: 'https://api.bitbucket.org/2.0',
  request: {
    timeout: 10,
  },
}

const bitbucket = new Bitbucket(clientOptions)

Authentication

Using username and password:

const clientOptions = {
  auth: {
    username: 'username',
    password: 'password',
  },
}

const bitbucket = new Bitbucket(clientOptions)

Using token:

const clientOptions = {
  auth: {
    token: 'abcdef123456',
  },
}

const bitbucket = new Bitbucket(clientOptions)

API Methods

async/await

try {
  const { data, headers, status, url } = await bitbucket.<namespace>.<api>({ ...params })
} catch (err) {
  const { message, error, headers, request, status } = err
}

Promise

bitbucket.<namespace>
  .<api>({ ...params })
  .then(({ data, headers, status, url }) => {})
  .catch(({ message, error, headers, request, status }) => {})

Notes:

  • <namespace> is one of the Namespace Names
  • <api> is one of the API Names

Namespace Names

branching_model, branchrestrictions, commits, commitstatuses, deploy, deployments, downloads, hook_events, issue_tracker, pipelines, projects, pullrequests, refs, repositories, search, snippet, snippets, source, ssh, teams, user, users, webhooks

API Names

Check API client docs: https://bitbucketjs.netlify.com

Examples
bitbucket.repositories
  .listGlobal({})
  .then(({ data }) => console.log(data.values))
  .catch((err) => console.error(err))

Acknowledgement

This API client is heavily inspired by the octokit/rest.js and a lot of ideas are taken from there. So, thanks goes to the maintainer Gregor Martynus and all the awesome contributors of octokit/rest.js.

License

Licensed under the MIT License. Check the LICENSE file for details.

