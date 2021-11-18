Bitbucket API client for Browser and Node.js
Bitbucket API docs: https://api.bitbucket.org
BITBUCKET CLOUD API LATEST UPDATES: https://developer.atlassian.com/cloud/bitbucket
via npm:
$ npm install --save bitbucket
via yarn:
$ yarn add bitbucket
<script src="https://unpkg.com/bitbucket/lib/index.umd.js"></script>
<script>
const bitbucket = new Bitbucket()
</script>
const { Bitbucket } = require('bitbucket')
const bitbucket = new Bitbucket()
You can set the APIs'
baseUrl and modify some behaviors (e.g. request timeout etc.) by passing a clientOptions object to the
Bitbucket constructor.
const clientOptions = {
baseUrl: 'https://api.bitbucket.org/2.0',
request: {
timeout: 10,
},
}
const bitbucket = new Bitbucket(clientOptions)
Using
username and
password:
const clientOptions = {
auth: {
username: 'username',
password: 'password',
},
}
const bitbucket = new Bitbucket(clientOptions)
Using
token:
const clientOptions = {
auth: {
token: 'abcdef123456',
},
}
const bitbucket = new Bitbucket(clientOptions)
async/await
try {
const { data, headers, status, url } = await bitbucket.<namespace>.<api>({ ...params })
} catch (err) {
const { message, error, headers, request, status } = err
}
Promise
bitbucket.<namespace>
.<api>({ ...params })
.then(({ data, headers, status, url }) => {})
.catch(({ message, error, headers, request, status }) => {})
Notes:
<namespace> is one of the Namespace Names
<api> is one of the API Names
branching_model,
branchrestrictions,
commits,
commitstatuses,
deploy,
deployments,
downloads,
hook_events,
issue_tracker,
pipelines,
projects,
pullrequests,
refs,
repositories,
search,
snippet,
snippets,
source,
ssh,
teams,
user,
users,
webhooks
Check API client docs: https://bitbucketjs.netlify.com
bitbucket.repositories
.listGlobal({})
.then(({ data }) => console.log(data.values))
.catch((err) => console.error(err))
This API client is heavily inspired by the
octokit/rest.js and a lot of ideas are taken from there. So, thanks goes to the maintainer Gregor Martynus and all the awesome contributors of
octokit/rest.js.
Licensed under the MIT License. Check the LICENSE file for details.