bitbar

Simplifies BitBar app plugin creation

Create your plugin using a nice API instead of having to manually construct a big string.

Requires BitBar 1.9 or higher.

Install

npm install bitbar

Usage

import bitbar, {separator, isDarkMode} from 'bitbar' ; bitbar([ { text : '❤' , color : isDarkMode ? 'white' : 'red' , dropdown : false }, separator, { text : 'Unicorns' , color : '#ff79d7' , submenu : [ { text : ':tv: Video' , href : 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9auOCbH5Ns4' }, { text : ':book: Wiki' , href : 'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unicorn' } ] }, separator, 'Ponies' ]);

Create a file with the above code in the BitBar plugins directory and make sure to chmod +x filename.js it. Read more.

Change node in #!/usr/bin/env node to the path of your Node.js binary. This is a known issue in BitBar.

API

items

Type: Array<string | object>

An item can be a string with the text or an object with the text in a text property and any of the options . The text can be multiple lines, but for the first item, only the first line will be shown in the menubar.

submenu

Type: Array<string | object>

It will add a submenu to the current item. A submenu is composed of an array of items.

options

Type: object

You can use any of the supported options.

Applies to all items unless overridden in the item.

separator

Add a separator.

isDarkMode

A boolean of whether macOS dark mode is enabled.