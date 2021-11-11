Simplifies BitBar app plugin creation
Create your plugin using a nice API instead of having to manually construct a big string.
Requires BitBar 1.9 or higher.
npm install bitbar
#!/usr/bin/env node --input-type=module
import bitbar, {separator, isDarkMode} from 'bitbar';
bitbar([
{
text: '❤',
color: isDarkMode ? 'white' : 'red',
dropdown: false
},
separator,
{
text: 'Unicorns',
color: '#ff79d7',
submenu: [
{
text: ':tv: Video',
href: 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9auOCbH5Ns4'
},
{
text: ':book: Wiki',
href: 'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unicorn'
}
]
},
separator,
'Ponies'
]);
Create a file with the above code in the BitBar plugins directory and make sure to
chmod +x filename.js it. Read more.
Change
node in
#!/usr/bin/env node to the path of your Node.js binary. This is a known issue in BitBar.
Type:
Array<string | object>
An item can be a string with the text or an object with the text in a
text property and any of the
options. The text can be multiple lines, but for the first item, only the first line will be shown in the menubar.
Type:
Array<string | object>
It will add a submenu to the current item. A submenu is composed of an array of items.
Type:
object
You can use any of the supported options.
Applies to all items unless overridden in the item.
Add a separator.
A boolean of whether macOS dark mode is enabled.