bit

bitbar

by Sindre Sorhus
2.0.0 (see all)

Simplifies BitBar app plugin creation

61

311

3mos ago

8

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Deprecated!
Renamed to `@sindresorhus/xbar`.

Readme

bitbar

Simplifies BitBar app plugin creation

Create your plugin using a nice API instead of having to manually construct a big string.

Requires BitBar 1.9 or higher.

Install

npm install bitbar

Usage

#!/usr/bin/env node --input-type=module
import bitbar, {separator, isDarkMode} from 'bitbar';

bitbar([
    {
        text: '❤',
        color: isDarkMode ? 'white' : 'red',
        dropdown: false
    },
    separator,
    {
        text: 'Unicorns',
        color: '#ff79d7',
        submenu: [
            {
                text: ':tv: Video',
                href: 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9auOCbH5Ns4'
            },
            {
                text: ':book: Wiki',
                href: 'https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unicorn'
            }
        ]
    },
    separator,
    'Ponies'
]);

Create a file with the above code in the BitBar plugins directory and make sure to chmod +x filename.js it. Read more.

Change node in #!/usr/bin/env node to the path of your Node.js binary. This is a known issue in BitBar.

API

bitbar(items, options?)

items

Type: Array<string | object>

An item can be a string with the text or an object with the text in a text property and any of the options. The text can be multiple lines, but for the first item, only the first line will be shown in the menubar.

Type: Array<string | object>

It will add a submenu to the current item. A submenu is composed of an array of items.

options

Type: object

You can use any of the supported options.

Applies to all items unless overridden in the item.

separator

Add a separator.

isDarkMode

A boolean of whether macOS dark mode is enabled.

