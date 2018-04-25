An NPM for manipulating bit masks
Just a convenient abstraction for computing bitmasks, such as file permissions.
var BitMask = require('bit-mask');
Declare a new BitMask with an initial value
var mask = new BitMask(value, [base]);
Set a particular bit with a boolean
mask.setBit(position, value)
get the boolean value of a particular bit
mask.getBit(position)
get the bits as a string of binary digits
maks.bits()
Declare a new Ownership Mask with an initial value
var mask = new BitMask.OwnershipMask(value);
Then you have all the functions from the BitMask plus you can get the permissions in a more readable way with:
mask.hasPermission(context, permission)
where context is 'user', 'group' or 'world' and permission is 'read', 'write', 'execute' and a corresponding set:
mask.setPermission(context, permission, value)
as well as a modify function which allows you to pass chmod style modifier strings as well as integer values.
mask.modify('ugo+rwx')
mask.modify(755);
Run the tests at the project root with:
mocha
Enjoy,
-Abbey Hawk Sparrow