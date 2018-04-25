An NPM for manipulating bit masks

Just a convenient abstraction for computing bitmasks, such as file permissions.

var BitMask = require ( 'bit-mask' );

Bit Masks

Declare a new BitMask with an initial value

var mask = new BitMask(value, [base]);

Set a particular bit with a boolean

mask .setBit ( position , value)

get the boolean value of a particular bit

mask .getBit ( position )

get the bits as a string of binary digits

maks .bits ()

Ownership Mask

Declare a new Ownership Mask with an initial value

var mask = new BitMask.OwnershipMask(value);

Then you have all the functions from the BitMask plus you can get the permissions in a more readable way with:

mask .hasPermission ( context , permission )

where context is 'user', 'group' or 'world' and permission is 'read', 'write', 'execute' and a corresponding set:

mask .setPermission ( context , permission , value )

as well as a modify function which allows you to pass chmod style modifier strings as well as integer values.

mask .modify ( 'ugo+rwx' ) mask .modify ( 755 );

Testing

Run the tests at the project root with:

mocha

Enjoy,

-Abbey Hawk Sparrow