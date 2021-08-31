openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bit-field

by wavedrom
1.5.3 (see all)

🍰 bit field diagram renderer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

558

GitHub Stars

173

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM version Linux MacOS Windows Coverage Status

Install

npm i bit-field

Library usage

const render = require('bit-field/lib/render');
const onml = require('onml');

const reg = [
  {bits: 8, name: 'data'}
];

const options = {
  hspace: 888
};

const jsonml = render(reg, options);
const html = onml.stringify(jsonml);
// <svg...>

CLI Usage

npx bit-field [options] > alpha.svg

options

Options:
      --version     Show version number                                [boolean]
  -i, --input       path to the source                                [required]
      --vspace      vertical space                        [number] [default: 80]
      --hspace      horizontal space                     [number] [default: 640]
      --lanes       rectangle lanes                        [number] [default: 2]
      --bits        overall bitwidth                      [number] [default: 32]
      --fontsize    font size                             [number] [default: 14]
      --fontfamily  font family                          [default: "sans-serif"]
      --fontweight  font weight                              [default: "normal"]
      --compact     compact format                    [boolean] [default: false]
      --hflip       horizontal flip                   [boolean] [default: false]
      --vflip       vertical flip                     [boolean] [default: false]
      --help        Show help                                          [boolean]

alpha.json

[
    { "name": "IPO",   "bits": 8, "attr": "RO" },
    {                  "bits": 7 },
    { "name": "BRK",   "bits": 5, "attr": "RW", "type": 4 },
    { "name": "CPK",   "bits": 1 },
    { "name": "Clear", "bits": 3 },
    { "bits": 8 }
]

alpha.svg

Heat Sink

Online Examples

https://observablehq.com/collection/@drom/bitfield

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial