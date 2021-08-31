Install

npm i bit-field

Library usage

const render = require ( 'bit-field/lib/render' ); const onml = require ( 'onml' ); const reg = [ { bits : 8 , name : 'data' } ]; const options = { hspace : 888 }; const jsonml = render(reg, options); const html = onml.stringify(jsonml);

CLI Usage

npx bit-field [options] > alpha.svg

options

Options: --version Show version number [boolean] -i, --input path to the source [required] --vspace vertical space [number] [default: 80] --hspace horizontal space [number] [default: 640] --lanes rectangle lanes [number] [default: 2] --bits overall bitwidth [number] [default: 32] --fontsize font size [number] [default: 14] --fontfamily font family [default: "sans-serif" ] --fontweight font weight [default: "normal" ] --compact compact format [boolean] [default: false ] --hflip horizontal flip [boolean] [default: false ] --vflip vertical flip [boolean] [default: false ] -- help Show help [boolean]

[ { "name" : "IPO" , "bits" : 8 , "attr" : "RO" }, { "bits" : 7 }, { "name" : "BRK" , "bits" : 5 , "attr" : "RW" , "type" : 4 }, { "name" : "CPK" , "bits" : 1 }, { "name" : "Clear" , "bits" : 3 }, { "bits" : 8 } ]

Online Examples

https://observablehq.com/collection/@drom/bitfield