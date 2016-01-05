openbase logo
bis

bistre

by Hugh Kennedy
1.0.1 (see all)

A command-line tool and module for printing colourful bole logs.

Readme

bistre experimental

A command-line tool and module for printing colourful bole logs.

Usage

NPM

Install globally to use as a command-line tool:

npm install -g bistre

Simply pipe your bole output into the command-line tool, e.g.:

node server.js | bistre

Install locally to use as a module:

stream = bistre()

Creates a transform stream that takes line-delimited JSON logs as input and outputs ANSI-highlighted logs for you.

var bole = require('bole')
var pretty = require('bistre')()

bole.output({
    level: 'info'
  , stream: pretty
})

pretty.pipe(process.stdout)

bistre

See Also

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.

