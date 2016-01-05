bistre

A command-line tool and module for printing colourful bole logs.

Usage

Install globally to use as a command-line tool:

npm install -g bistre

Simply pipe your bole output into the command-line tool, e.g.:

node server.js | bistre

Install locally to use as a module:

stream = bistre()

Creates a transform stream that takes line-delimited JSON logs as input and outputs ANSI-highlighted logs for you.

var bole = require ( 'bole' ) var pretty = require ( 'bistre' )() bole.output({ level : 'info' , stream : pretty }) pretty.pipe(process.stdout)

See Also

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.