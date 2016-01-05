A command-line tool and module for printing colourful bole logs.
Install globally to use as a command-line tool:
npm install -g bistre
Simply pipe your bole output into the command-line tool, e.g.:
node server.js | bistre
Install locally to use as a module:
Creates a transform stream that takes line-delimited JSON logs as input and outputs ANSI-highlighted logs for you.
var bole = require('bole')
var pretty = require('bistre')()
bole.output({
level: 'info'
, stream: pretty
})
pretty.pipe(process.stdout)
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.