Bisect_ppx is a code coverage tool for OCaml and Reason. It helps you test thoroughly by showing what's not tested.
You can browse the report seen above online here.
[@coverage off]
Refer to aantron/bisect-starter-dune, which produces this report.
Depend on Bisect_ppx
in your
opam file:
depends: [
"bisect_ppx" {dev & >= "2.5.0"}
"dune" {>= "2.7.0"}
]
Mark the code under test for instrumentation by
bisect_ppx in your
dune file:
(library
(public_name my_lib)
(instrumentation (backend bisect_ppx)))
Build and run your test binary. In addition to testing your code, when
exiting, it will write one or more files with names like
bisect0123456789.coverage:
find . -name '*.coverage' | xargs rm -f
dune runtest --instrument-with bisect_ppx --force
The
--force flag forces all your tests to run, which is needed for an
accurate coverage report.
To run tests without coverage, do
dune runtest
Generate the coverage report in
_coverage/index.html:
bisect-ppx-report html
You can also generate a short summary in the terminal:
bisect-ppx-report summary
Refer to aantron/bisect-starter-esy, which produces this report.
The instructions are the same as for regular Dune usage, but...
Depend on Bisect_ppx in
package.json,
instead of in an
opam file:
```json
"devDependencies": {
"@opam/bisect_ppx": "^2.5.0"
},
"dependencies": {
"@opam/dune": "^2.7.0"
}
```
Use the
esy command for the build and for running binaries:
esy install
esy dune runtest --instrument-with bisect_ppx --force
esy bisect-ppx-report html
Refer to aantron/bisect-starter-rescript, which produces this report.
Depend on Bisect_ppx in
package.json,
and install it:
```json
"devDependencies": {
"bisect_ppx": "^2.0.0"
},
"dependencies": {
"rescript": "*"
}
```
```
npm install
```
If pre-built binaries aren't available for your system, the build will
automatically fall back to building Bisect_ppx from source using
[esy](https://esy.sh), which will take a few minutes the first time. If this
happens, you may need to install esy, if it is not already installed:
```
npm install -g esy
npm install
```
Add Bisect_ppx to your
bsconfig.json:
"bs-dependencies": [
"bisect_ppx"
],
"ppx-flags": [
"bisect_ppx/ppx"
]
If you are using Jest, add this to your
package.json:
"jest": {
"setupFilesAfterEnv": [
"bisect_ppx/lib/js/src/runtime/js/jest.js"
]
}
Or, if you have enabled the
package-specs.in-source flag in
bsconfig.json, replace the path by
"bisect_ppx/src/runtime/js/jest.js"
You can exclude your test cases from the coverage report by adding this to
bsconfig.json:
"ppx-flags": [
["bisect_ppx/ppx", "--exclude-files", ".*_test\\.res$$"]
]
Usage with Jest requires Bisect_ppx version 2.4.0 or higher. See the aantron/bisect-starter-jest for a complete minimal example project. That repo produces this report.
If the tests will be running in the browser, at the end of testing, call
Bisect.Runtime.get_coverage_data();
This returns binary coverage data in a
string option, which you should
upload or otherwise get out of the browser, and write into a
.coverage
file.
Build in development with
BISECT_ENABLE=yes, run tests, and generate the
coverage report in
_coverage/index.html:
```
BISECT_ENABLE=yes npm run build
npm run test
npx bisect-ppx-report html
```
To exclude your test files from the report, change your PPX flags like so:
```json
"ppx-flags": [
["bisect_ppx/ppx", "--exclude-files", ".*test\\.re"]
]
```
The last argument is a regular expression in the syntax of OCaml's [`Str`
module](https://caml.inria.fr/pub/docs/manual-ocaml/libref/Str.html). Note
that backslashes need to be escaped both inside the regular expression, and
again because they are inside a JSON string.
Multiple `--exclude-files` option can be specified if you want to provide
multiple patterns.
If your project uses both ReScript and native Dune, native Dune will start
picking up OCaml files that are part of the ReScript
bisect_ppx package.
To prevent this, add a
dune file with the following contents to the root of
your project:
Refer to aantron/bisect-starter-jsoo, which produces this report.
Follow the Dune instructions above, except that the final test
script must be linked with
bisect_ppx.runtime
(but not instrumented):
```scheme
(executable
(name my_tester)
(modes js)
(libraries bisect_ppx.runtime))
```
If the tests will run on Node, call this function
at the end of testing to write
bisect0123456789.coverage:
```ocaml
Bisect.Runtime.write_coverage_data ()
```
If the tests will run in the browser, call
```ocaml
Bisect.Runtime.get_coverage_data ()
```
to get binary coverage data in a string option. Upload this string or
otherwise extract it from the browser to create a `.coverage` file.
Build the usual Js_of_ocaml target, including the instrumented code under
test, then run the reporter to generate the coverage report in
_coverage/index.html:
```
dune build my_tester.bc.js --instrument-with bisect_ppx
node _build/default/my_tester.bc.js # or in the browser
bisect-ppx-report html
```
Ocamlbuild and OASIS instructions can be found at aantron/bisect_ppx-ocamlbuild.
With Ocamlfind, you must have your build script issue the right commands, to instrument the code under test, but not the tester:
```
ocamlfind opt -package bisect_ppx -c src/source.ml
ocamlfind opt -c test/test.ml
ocamlfind opt -linkpkg -package bisect_ppx src/source.cmx test/test.cmx
```
Running the tester will then produce `bisect0123456789.coverage` files,
which you can process with `bisect-ppx-report`.
bisect-ppx-report can send reports to Coveralls
and Codecov directly from Travis, CircleCI,
and GitHub Actions. To do this, run
bisect-ppx-report send-to Coveralls
or
bisect-ppx-report send-to Codecov
When sending specifically from GitHub Actions to Coveralls, use
- run: bisect-ppx-report send-to Coveralls
env:
COVERALLS_REPO_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
PULL_REQUEST_NUMBER: ${{ github.event.number }}
Put these commands in your CI script in the same place you would run
bisect-ppx-report html locally. See
bisect-ci-integration-megatest
for example CI scripts and current status of these integrations.
If you'd like Bisect_ppx to support other CI and/or coverage services, please send a pull request!
As a workaround for missing CI/coverage integrations, and for development,
bisect-ppx-report can also generate a JSON report in Coveralls format, which
can be uploaded to a service of your choice using a separate command. For
example, to send manually from Travis to Coveralls:
bisect-ppx-report \
coveralls coverage.json \
--service-name travis-ci \
--service-job-id $TRAVIS_JOB_ID
curl -L -F json_file=@./coverage.json https://coveralls.io/api/v1/jobs
For other CI services, replace
--service-name and
--service-job-id as
follows:
|CI service
--service-name
--service-job-id
|Travis
travis-ci
$TRAVIS_JOB_ID
|CircleCI
circleci
$CIRCLE_BUILD_NUM
|Semaphore
semaphore
$REVISION
|Jenkins
jenkins
$BUILD_ID
|Codeship
codeship
$CI_BUILD_NUMBER
|GitHub Actions
github
$GITHUB_RUN_NUMBER
Note that Coveralls-style reports are less precise than the HTML reports generated by Bisect_ppx, because Coveralls considers entire lines as visited or not visited. There can be many expressions on a single line, and the HTML report separately considers each expression as visited or not visited.
You can tag expressions with
[@coverage off], and neither they, nor their
subexpressions, will be instrumented by Bisect_ppx.
Likewise, you can tag module-level
let-declarations with
[@@coverage off],
and they won't be instrumented.
You can also turn off instrumentation for blocks of declarations inside a
module with
[@@@coverage off] and
[@@@coverage on].
Finally, you can exclude an entire file by putting
[@@@coverage exclude_file]
into its top-level module. However, whenever possible, it is recommended to
exclude files by not instrumenting with Bisect_ppx to begin with.
See advanced usage for:
Cornell CS3110 offers a Bisect_ppx tutorial, featuring a video.
A small sample of projects using Bisect_ppx:
Core tools
Libraries
Applications
Bug reports and pull requests are warmly welcome. Bisect_ppx is developed on GitHub, so please open an issue.
After cloning the repo, try these
Makefile targets:
make test for unit tests.
make usage for build system integration tests, except ReScript.
make -C test/js full-test for ReScript. This requires npm and esy.
If you'd like to build an npm package, run
npm pack. You can install the
resulting
.tgz file in another project with
npm install. This requires esy,
as the Bisect binaries will not be pre-built. The npm package will use esy to
build them automatically.