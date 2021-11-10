A modern and responsive React timeline component.
Checkout the examples here!
# via yarn
yarn add react-calendar-timeline
# via npm
npm install --save react-calendar-timeline
react-calendar-timeline has react, react-dom,
moment and
interactjs as peer dependencies.
At the very minimum:
import Timeline from 'react-calendar-timeline'
// make sure you include the timeline stylesheet or the timeline will not be styled
import 'react-calendar-timeline/lib/Timeline.css'
import moment from 'moment'
const groups = [{ id: 1, title: 'group 1' }, { id: 2, title: 'group 2' }]
const items = [
{
id: 1,
group: 1,
title: 'item 1',
start_time: moment(),
end_time: moment().add(1, 'hour')
},
{
id: 2,
group: 2,
title: 'item 2',
start_time: moment().add(-0.5, 'hour'),
end_time: moment().add(0.5, 'hour')
},
{
id: 3,
group: 1,
title: 'item 3',
start_time: moment().add(2, 'hour'),
end_time: moment().add(3, 'hour')
}
]
ReactDOM.render(
<div>
Rendered by react!
<Timeline
groups={groups}
items={items}
defaultTimeStart={moment().add(-12, 'hour')}
defaultTimeEnd={moment().add(12, 'hour')}
/>
</div>,
document.getElementById('root')
)
NB! All props need to be immutable. For example, this means if you wish to change the title of one of your items, please pass in a whole new items array instead of changing the title in the old array. Here's more info.
The component can take many props:
Expects either a vanilla JS array or an immutableJS array, consisting of objects with the following attributes:
{
id: 1,
title: 'group 1',
rightTitle: 'title in the right sidebar',
stackItems?: true,
height?: 30
}
If you use the right sidebar, you can pass optional
rightTitle property here.
If you want to overwrite the calculated height with a custom height, you can pass a
height property as an int in pixels here. This can be very useful for categorized groups.
Expects either a vanilla JS array or an immutableJS array, consisting of objects with the following attributes:
{
id: 1,
group: 1,
title: 'Random title',
start_time: 1457902922261,
end_time: 1457902922261 + 86400000,
canMove: true,
canResize: false,
canChangeGroup: false,
itemProps: {
// these optional attributes are passed to the root <div /> of each item as <div {...itemProps} />
'data-custom-attribute': 'Random content',
'aria-hidden': true,
onDoubleClick: () => { console.log('You clicked double!') },
className: 'weekend',
style: {
background: 'fuchsia'
}
}
}
The preferred (fastest) option is to give Unix timestamps in milliseconds for
start_time and
end_time. Objects that convert to them (JavaScript
Date or
moment()) will also work, but will be a lot slower.
Unless overridden by
visibleTimeStart and
visibleTimeEnd, specify where the calendar begins and where it ends. This parameter expects a Date or moment object.
The exact viewport of the calendar. When these are specified, scrolling in the calendar must be orchestrated by the
onTimeChange function. This parameter expects a Unix timestamp in milliseconds.
Note that you need to provide either
defaultTimeStart/End or
visibleTimeStart/End for the timeline to function
An array with id's corresponding to id's in items (
item.id). If this prop is set you have to manage the selected items yourself within the
onItemSelect handler to update the property with new id's and use
onItemDeselect handler to clear selection. This overwrites the default behaviour of selecting one item on click.
An array specifying keys in the
items and
groups objects. Defaults to
{
groupIdKey: 'id',
groupTitleKey: 'title',
groupRightTitleKey: 'rightTitle',
itemIdKey: 'id',
itemTitleKey: 'title', // key for item div content
itemDivTitleKey: 'title', // key for item div title (<div title="text"/>)
itemGroupKey: 'group',
itemTimeStartKey: 'start_time',
itemTimeEndKey: 'end_time',
}
Additional class names as a string for the root Timeline element.
Width of the sidebar in pixels. If set to
0, the sidebar is not rendered. Defaults to
150.
Everything passed here will be displayed above the left sidebar. Use this to display small filters or so. Defaults to
null.
Width of the right sidebar in pixels. If set to
0, the right sidebar is not rendered. Defaults to
0.
Everything passed here will be displayed above the right sidebar. Use this to display small filters or so. Defaults to
null.
Snapping unit when dragging items. Defaults to
15 * 60 * 1000 or 15min. When so, the items will snap to 15min intervals when dragging.
The minimum width, in pixels, of a timeline entry when it's possible to resize. If not reached, you must zoom in to resize more. Default to
20.
Height of one line in the calendar in pixels. Default
30
What percentage of the height of the line is taken by the item? Default
0.65
Smallest time the calendar can zoom to in milliseconds. Default
60 * 60 * 1000 (1 hour)
Largest time the calendar can zoom to in milliseconds. Default
5 * 365.24 * 86400 * 1000 (5 years)
How many pixels we can drag the background for it to be counted as a click on the background. Default
3
Can items be dragged around? Can be overridden in the
items array. Defaults to
true
Can items be moved between groups? Can be overridden in the
items array. Defaults to
true
Can items be resized? Can be overridden in the
items array. Accepted values:
false,
"left",
"right",
"both". Defaults to
"right". If you pass
true, it will be treated as
"right" to not break compatibility with versions 0.9 and below.
Append a special
.rct-drag-right handle to the elements and only resize if dragged from there. Defaults to
false
Stack items under each other, so there is no visual overlap when times collide. Can be overridden in the
groups array. Defaults to
false. Requires millisecond or
Moment timestamps, not native JavaScript
Date objects.
Zoom in when scrolling the mouse up/down. Defaults to
false
Normally tapping (touching) an item selects it. If this is set to true, a tap will have the same effect, as selecting with the first click and then clicking again to open and send the onItemClick event. Defaults to
false.
With what step to display different units. E.g.
15 for
minute means only minutes 0, 15, 30 and 45 will be shown.
Default:
{
second: 1,
minute: 1,
hour: 1,
day: 1,
month: 1,
year: 1
}
Ref callback that gets a DOM reference to the scroll body element. Can be useful to programmatically scroll.
Called when an item is moving or resizing. Returns an object with the following properties:
|property
|type
|description
eventType
string
|retuns either
move or
resize
itemId
number
|ID of the item being moved or resized
time
number
|UNIX timestamp in milliseconds
edge
string
|on
resize, returns a value of either
left or
right
newGroupOrder
number
|on
move, index position of the new group that the item is moving to
Callback when an item is moved. Returns 1) the item's ID, 2) the new start time and 3) the index of the new group in the
groups array.
Callback when an item is resized. Returns 1) the item's ID, 2) the new start or end time of the item 3) The edge that was dragged (
left or
right)
Called when an item is selected. This is sent on the first click on an item.
time is the time that corresponds to where you click/select on the item in the timeline.
Called when deselecting an item. Used to clear controlled selected prop.
Called when an item is clicked. Note: the item must be selected before it's clicked... except if it's a touch event and
itemTouchSendsClick is enabled.
time is the time that corresponds to where you click on the item in the timeline.
Called when an item was double clicked.
time is the time that corresponds to where you double click on the item in the timeline.
Called when the item is clicked by the right button of the mouse.
time is the time that corresponds to where you context click on the item in the timeline. Note: If this property is set the default context menu doesn't appear.
Called when an empty spot on the canvas was clicked. Get the group ID and the time as arguments. For example open a "new item" window after this.
Called when an empty spot on the canvas was double clicked. Get the group ID and the time as arguments.
Called when the canvas is clicked by the right button of the mouse. Note: If this property is set the default context menu doesn't appear
Called when the timeline is zoomed, either via mouse/pinch zoom or clicking header to change timeline units
This function is called when an item is being moved or resized. It's up to this function to return a new version of
change, when the proposed move would violate business logic.
The argument
action is one of
move or
resize.
The argument
resizeEdge is when resizing one of
left or
right.
The argument
time describes the proposed new time for either the start time of the item (for move) or the start or end time (for resize).
The function must return a new unix timestamp in milliseconds... or just
time if the proposed new time doesn't interfere with business logic.
For example, to prevent moving of items into the past, but to keep them at 15min intervals, use this code:
function (action, item, time, resizeEdge) {
if (time < new Date().getTime()) {
var newTime = Math.ceil(new Date().getTime() / (15*60*1000)) * (15*60*1000);
return newTime;
}
return time
}
A function that's called when the user tries to scroll. Call the passed
updateScrollCanvas(start, end) with the updated visibleTimeStart and visibleTimeEnd (as unix timestamps in milliseconds) to change the scroll behavior, for example to limit scrolling.
Here is an example that limits the timeline to only show dates starting 6 months from now and ending in 6 months.
// this limits the timeline to -6 months ... +6 months
const minTime = moment().add(-6, 'months').valueOf()
const maxTime = moment().add(6, 'months').valueOf()
function (visibleTimeStart, visibleTimeEnd, updateScrollCanvas) {
if (visibleTimeStart < minTime && visibleTimeEnd > maxTime) {
updateScrollCanvas(minTime, maxTime)
} else if (visibleTimeStart < minTime) {
updateScrollCanvas(minTime, minTime + (visibleTimeEnd - visibleTimeStart))
} else if (visibleTimeEnd > maxTime) {
updateScrollCanvas(maxTime - (visibleTimeEnd - visibleTimeStart), maxTime)
} else {
updateScrollCanvas(visibleTimeStart, visibleTimeEnd)
}
}
Called when the bounds in the calendar's canvas change. Use it for example to load new data to display. (see "Behind the scenes" below).
canvasTimeStart and
canvasTimeEnd are unix timestamps in milliseconds.
Render prop function used to render a customized item. The function provides multiple parameters that can be used to render each item.
Parameters provided to the function has two types: context params which have the state of the item and timeline, and prop getters functions
item has the item we passed as a prop to the calendar.
timelineContext
|property
|type
|description
timelineWidth
number
|returns the full width of the timeline.
visibleTimeStart
number
|returns the exact start of view port of the calendar
visibleTimeEnd
number
|returns the exact end of view port of the calendar.
canvasTimeStart
number
|denotes the start time in ms of the canvas timeline
canvasTimeEnd
number
|denotes the end time in ms of the canvas timeline
itemContext
|property
|type
|description
dimensions
object
|returns the dimensions of the item which includes
collisionLeft,
collisionWidth,
height,
isDragging,
left,
order,
originalLeft,
stack,
top, and
width
useResizeHandle
boolean
|returns the prop
useResizeHandle from calendar root component
title
string
|returns title to render in content element.
canMove
boolean
|returns if the item is movable.
canResizeLeft
boolean
|returns if the item can resize from the left
canResizeRight
boolean
|returns if the item can resize from the right.
selected
boolean
|returns if the item is selected.
dragging
boolean
|returns if the item is being dragged
dragStart
object
|returns
x and
y of the start dragging point of the item.
dragTime
number
|current drag time.
dragGroupDelta
number
|returns number of groups the item moved. if negative, moving was to top. If positive, moving was to down
resizing
boolean
|returns if the item is being resized.
resizeEdge
left,
right
|the side from which the component is being resized form
resizeStart
number
|returns the x value from where the component start moving
resizeTime
number
|current resize time
width
boolean
|returns the width of the item (same as in dimensions)
These functions are used to apply props to the elements that you render. This gives you maximum flexibility to render what, when, and wherever you like.
Rather than applying props on the element yourself and to avoid your props being overridden (or overriding the props returned). You can pass an object to the prop getters to avoid any problems. This object will only accept some properties that our component manage so the component make sure to combine them correctly.
|property
|type
|description
getItemProps
function(props={})
|returns the props you should apply to the root item element.
getResizeProps
function(props={})
|returns two sets of props to apply on the
left and
right elements as resizing elements if you have
useResizeHandle prop set to true
getItemProps returns the props you should apply to the root item element. The returned props are:
** the given styles will only override the styles that are not a requirement for positioning the item. Other styles like
color,
radius and others
These properties can be overriden using the prop argument with properties:
className: class names to be added
onMouseDown: event handler will be called after the component's event handler
onMouseUp: event handler will be called after the component's event handler
onTouchStart: event handler will be called after the component's event handler
onTouchEnd: event handler will be called after the component's event handler
onDoubleClick: event handler will be called after the component's event handler
onContextMenu: event handler will be called after the component's event handler
style: extra inline styles to be applied to the component
getResizeProps returns the props you should apply to the left and right resize handlers only if
useResizeHandle set to true. The returned object has the props for the left element under property
left and the props to be applied to the right element under
right :
These properties can be override using the prop argument with properties:
example
let items = [
{
id: 1,
group: 1,
title: 'Title',
tip: 'additional information',
color: 'rgb(158, 14, 206)',
selectedBgColor: 'rgba(225, 166, 244, 1)',
bgColor : 'rgba(225, 166, 244, 0.6)',
...
}
]
itemRenderer: ({
item,
itemContext,
getItemProps,
getResizeProps
}) => {
const { left: leftResizeProps, right: rightResizeProps } = getResizeProps()
return (
<div {...getItemProps(item.itemProps)}>
{itemContext.useResizeHandle ? <div {...leftResizeProps} /> : ''}
<div
className="rct-item-content"
style={{ maxHeight: `${itemContext.dimensions.height}` }}
>
{itemContext.title}
</div>
{itemContext.useResizeHandle ? <div {...rightResizeProps} /> : ''}
</div>
)}
}
React component that will be used to render the content of groups in the
sidebar. Will be passed the
group and
isRightSidebar as props.
let groups = [
{
id: 1,
title: 'Title',
tip: 'additional information'
}
]
groupRenderer = ({ group }) => {
return (
<div className="custom-group">
<span className="title">{group.title}</span>
<p className="tip">{group.tip}</p>
</div>
)
}
The component automatically detects when the window has been resized. Optionally you can also detect when the component's DOM element has been resized.
To do this, pass a
resizeDetector. Since bundling it by default would add ~18kb of minimized JS, you need to opt in to this like so:
import containerResizeDetector from 'react-calendar-timeline/lib/resize-detector/container'
<Timeline resizeDetector={containerResizeDetector} ... />
This function is called when the vertical line is rendered.
start and
end are unix timestamps in milliseconds for the current column. The function should return an array of strings containing the classNames which should be applied to the column. This makes it possible to visually highlight e.g. public holidays or office hours.
An example could look like (see: demo/vertical-classes):
verticalLineClassNamesForTime = (timeStart, timeEnd) => {
const currentTimeStart = moment(timeStart)
const currentTimeEnd = moment(timeEnd)
for (let holiday of holidays) {
if (
holiday.isSame(currentTimeStart, 'day') &&
holiday.isSame(currentTimeEnd, 'day')
) {
return ['holiday']
}
}
}
Be aware that this function should be as optimized for performance as possible as it will be called on each render of the timeline (i.e. when the canvas is reset, when zooming, etc)
This function is called when the horizontal line is rendered.
group is the group which will be rendered into the current row. The function should return an array of strings containing the classNames which should be applied to the row. This makes it possible to visually highlight categories or important items.
An example could look like:
horizontalLineClassNamesForGroup={(group) => group.root ? ["row-root"] : []}
Timeline markers are markers that are overlayed on the canvas at specific datepoints.
Markers can be placed in the Timeline by declaring them as
children of the
Timeline component:
import Timeline, {
TimelineMarkers,
CustomMarker,
TodayMarker,
CursorMarker
} from 'react-calendar-timeline'
<Timeline>
<TimelineMarkers>
<TodayMarker />
<CustomMarker date={today} />
<CustomMarker date={tomorrow}>
{/* custom renderer for this marker */}
{({ styles, date }) => {
const customStyles = {
...styles,
backgroundColor: 'deeppink',
width: '4px'
}
return <div style={customStyles} onClick={someCustomHandler} />
}}
</CustomMarker>
<CursorMarker />
</TimelineMarkers>
</Timeline>
Each marker allows for passing in a custom renderer via a function as a child component. This allows the user to render whatever they want (event handlers, custom styling, etc). This custom renderer receives an object with two properties:
styles: {position: 'absolute', top: 0, bottom: 0, left: number}
This object must be passed to the root component's
style prop in order to be rendered properly. Note that you can merge this object with any other properties.
date: number
Date in unix timestamp of this marker. This can be used to change how your marker is rendered (or if its rendered at all)
Wrapper for timeline markers that you want rendered.
Marker that is placed on the current date/time.
interval: number | default: 10000
How often the TodayMarker refreshes. Value represents milliseconds.
children: function({styles: object, date: number}) => JSX.Element
Custom renderer for this marker. Ensure that you always pass
styles to the root component's
style prop as this object contains positioning of the marker.
// custom interval
const twoSeconds = 2000
<TodayMarker interval={twoSeconds} />
//custom renderer
<TodayMarker>
{({ styles, date }) =>
// date is value of current date. Use this to render special styles for the marker
// or any other custom logic based on date:
// e.g. styles = {...styles, backgroundColor: isDateInAfternoon(date) ? 'red' : 'limegreen'}
<div style={styles} />
}
</TodayMarker>
Marker that is placed on the current date/time.
date: number | required
Where to place the marker on the timeline.
date value is unix timestamp.
children: function({styles: object, date: number}) => JSX.Element
Custom renderer for this marker. Ensure that you always pass
styles to the root component's
style prop as this object contains positioning of the marker.
const today = Date.now()
<CustomMarker date={today} />
//custom renderer
<CustomMarker date={today}>
{({ styles, date }) => <div style={styles} />}
</CustomMarker>
// multiple CustomMarkers
const markerDates = [
{date: today, id: 1,},
{date: tomorrow, id: 2,},
{date: nextFriday, id: 3,},
]
<TimelineMarkers>
{markerDates.map(marker => <CustomMarker key={marker.date} date={marker.date}/> )}
</TimelineMarkers>
Marker that is displayed when hovering over the timeline and matches where your cursor is.
children: function({styles: object, date: number}) => JSX.Element
Custom renderer for this marker. Ensure that you always pass
styles to the root component's
style prop as this object contains positioning of the marker.
// render default marker for Cursor
<CursorMarker />
//custom renderer
<CursorMarker>
{({ styles, date }) =>
// date is value of current date. Use this to render special styles for the marker
// or any other custom logic based on date:
// e.g. styles = {...styles, backgroundColor: isDateInAfternoon(date) ? 'red' : 'limegreen'}
<div style={styles} />
}
</CursorMarker>
Timeline headers are the section above the timeline which consist of two main parts: First, the calender header which is a scrolable div containing the dates of the calendar called
DateHeader. Second, is the headers for the sidebars, called
SidebarHeader, the left one and optionally the right one.
For the default case, two
DateHeaders are rendered above the timeline, one
primary and
secondary. The secondary has the same date unit as the timeline and a
primary which has a unit larger than the timeline unit by one.
For the
SidebarHeaders an empty
SidebarHeader will be render for the left and optionally an empty right sidebar header if
rightSidebarWith exists.
To provide any custom headers for
DateHeader or
SidebarHeader. You need to provide basic usage to provide any custom headers. These Custom headers should be always included inside
TimelineHeaders component in the component's children.
import Timeline, {
TimelineHeaders,
SidebarHeader,
DateHeader
} from 'react-calendar-timeline'
<Timeline>
<TimelineHeaders>
<SidebarHeader>
{({ getRootProps }) => {
return <div {...getRootProps()}>Left</div>
}}
</SidebarHeader>
<DateHeader unit="primaryHeader" />
<DateHeader />
</TimelineHeaders>
<Timeline>
Custom headers are implemented through a set of component with mostly function as a child component pattern, designed to give the user the most control on how to render the headers.
TimelineHeader
Is the core component wrapper component for custom headers
|Prop
|type
|description
style
object
|applied to the root component of headers
className
string
|applied to the root component of the headers
calendarHeaderStyle
object
|applied to the root component of the calendar headers -scrolable div-
DateHeader and
CustomHeader)
calendarHeaderClassName
string
|applied to the root component of the calendar headers -scrolable div-
DateHeader and
CustomHeader)
headerRef
function
|used to get the ref of the header element
SidebarHeader
Responsible for rendering the headers above the left and right sidebars.
|Prop
|type
|description
variant
left (default),
right
|renders above the left or right sidebar
children
Function
|function as a child component to render the header
headerData
any
|Contextual data to be passed to the item renderer as a data prop
a Function provides multiple parameters that can be used to render the sidebar headers
Rather than applying props on the element yourself and to avoid your props being overridden (or overriding the props returned). You can pass an object to the prop getters to avoid any problems. This object will only accept some properties that our component manage so the component make sure to combine them correctly.
|property
|type
|description
getRootProps
function(props={})
|returns the props you should apply to the root div element.
data
any
|Contextual data passed by
headerData prop
getRootProps The returned props are:
These properties can be override using the prop argument with properties:
import Timeline, {
TimelineHeaders,
SidebarHeader,
DateHeader
} from 'react-calendar-timeline'
<Timeline>
<TimelineHeaders>
<SidebarHeader>
{({ getRootProps }) => {
return <div {...getRootProps()}>Left</div>
}}
</SidebarHeader>
<SidebarHeader variant="right" headerData={{someData: 'extra'}}>
{({ getRootProps, data }) => {
return <div {...getRootProps()}>Right {data.someData}</div>
}}
</SidebarHeader>
<DateHeader unit="primaryHeader" />
<DateHeader />
</TimelineHeaders>
<Timeline>
Note : the Child function renderer can be a component or a function for convenience
DateHeader
Responsible for rendering the headers above calendar part of the timeline. Consists of time intervals dividing the headers in columns.
|Prop
|type
|description
style
object
|applied to the root of the header
className
string
|applied to the root of the header
unit
second,
minute,
hour,
day,
week,
month,
year or
primaryHeader
|intervals between columns
labelFormat
Function or
string
|controls the how to format the interval label
intervalRenderer
Function
|render prop to render each interval in the header
headerData
any
|Contextual data to be passed to the item renderer as a data prop
height
number default (30)
|height of the header in pixels
Note: passing
primaryHeader to unit the header will act as the main header with interval unit larger than timeline unit by 1
intervals are decided through the prop:
unit. By default, the unit of the intervals will be the same the timeline.
If
primaryHeader is passed to unit, it will override the unit with a unit a unit larger by 1 of the timeline unit.
If
unit is set, the unit of the header will be the unit passed though the prop and can be any
unit of time from
momentjs.
To format each interval label you can use 2 types of props to format which are:
string: if a string was passed it will be passed to
startTime method
format which is a
momentjs object .
Function: This is the more powerful method and offers the most control over what is rendered. The returned
string will be rendered inside the interval
type Unit = `second` | `minute` | `hour` | `day` | `month` | `year`
([startTime, endTime] : [Moment, Moment], unit: Unit, labelWidth: number, formatOptions: LabelFormat = defaultFormat ) => string
by default we provide a responsive format for the dates based on the label width. it follows the following rules:
The
long,
mediumLong,
medium and
short will be be decided through the
labelWidth value according to where it lays upon the following scale:
|-----`short`-----50px-----`medium`-----100px-----`mediumLong`-----150px--------`long`-----
// default format object
const format : LabelFormat = {
year: {
long: 'YYYY',
mediumLong: 'YYYY',
medium: 'YYYY',
short: 'YY'
},
month: {
long: 'MMMM YYYY',
mediumLong: 'MMMM',
medium: 'MMMM',
short: 'MM/YY'
},
week: {
long: 'w',
mediumLong: 'w',
medium: 'w',
short: 'w'
},
day: {
long: 'dddd, LL',
mediumLong: 'dddd, LL',
medium: 'dd D',
short: 'D'
},
hour: {
long: 'dddd, LL, HH:00',
mediumLong: 'L, HH:00',
medium: 'HH:00',
short: 'HH'
},
minute: {
long: 'HH:mm',
mediumLong: 'HH:mm',
medium: 'HH:mm',
short: 'mm',
}
}
Note: this is only an implementation of the function param. You can do this on your own easily
Render prop function used to render a customized interval. The function provides multiple parameters that can be used to render each interval.
Paramters provided to the function has two types: context params which have the state of the item and timeline, and prop getters functions
Note : the renderProp can be a component or a function for convenience
An object contains the following properties:
|property
|type
|description
interval
object : {startTime, endTime, labelWidth, left}
|an object containing data related to the interval
intervalText
string
|the string returned from
labelFormat prop
Rather than applying props on the element yourself and to avoid your props being overridden (or overriding the props returned). You can pass an object to the prop getters to avoid any problems. This object will only accept some properties that our component manage so the component make sure to combine them correctly.
|property
|type
|description
getIntervalProps
function(props={})
|returns the props you should apply to the root div element.
getIntervalProps The returned props are:
These properties can be extended using the prop argument with properties:
showPeriod callback
data passed through headerData
import Timeline, {
TimelineHeaders,
SidebarHeader,
DateHeader
} from 'react-calendar-timeline'
<Timeline>
<TimelineHeaders>
<SidebarHeader>
{({ getRootProps }) => {
return <div {...getRootProps()}>Left</div>
}}
</SidebarHeader>
<DateHeader unit="primaryHeader" />
<DateHeader />
<DateHeader
unit="day"
labelFormat="MM/DD"
style={{ height: 50 }}
data={{someData: 'example'}}
intervalRenderer={({ getIntervalProps, intervalContext, data }) => {
return <div {...getIntervalProps()}>
{intervalContext.intervalText}
{data.example}
</div>
}}
/>
</TimelineHeaders>
</Timeline>
CustomHeader
Responsible for rendering the headers above calendar part of the timeline. This is the base component for
DateHeader and offers more control with less features.
|Prop
|type
|description
unit
second,
minute,
hour,
day,
week,
month,
year (default
timelineUnit)
|intervals
children
Function
|function as a child component to render the header
headerData
any
|Contextual data to be passed to the item renderer as a data prop
height
number default (30)
|height of the header in pixels
The unit of the header will be the unit passed though the prop and can be any
unit of time from
momentjs. The default value for unit is
timelineUnit
Function as a child component to render the header
Paramters provided to the function has three types: context params which have the state of the item and timeline, prop getters functions and helper functions.
Note : the Child function renderer can be a component or a function for convenience
({
timelineContext: {
timelineWidth,
visibleTimeStart,
visibleTimeEnd,
canvasTimeStart,
canvasTimeEnd
},
headerContext: {
unit,
intervals: this.state.intervals
},
getRootProps: this.getRootProps,
getIntervalProps: this.getIntervalProps,
showPeriod,
//contextual data passed through headerData
data,
})=> React.Node
An object contains context for
timeline and
header:
|property
|type
|description
timelineWidth
number
|width of timeline
visibleTimeStart
number
|unix milliseconds of start visible time
visibleTimeEnd
number
|unix milliseconds of end visible time
canvasTimeStart
number
|unix milliseconds of start buffer time
canvasTimeEnd
number
|unix milliseconds of end buffer time
|property
|type
|description
intervals
array
|an array with all intervals
unit
string
|unit passed or timelineUnit
**
interval:
[startTime: Moment, endTime: Moment]
Rather than applying props on the element yourself and to avoid your props being overridden (or overriding the props returned). You can pass an object to the prop getters to avoid any problems. This object will only accept some properties that our component manage so the component make sure to combine them correctly.
|property
|type
|description
getRootProps
function(props={})
|returns the props you should apply to the root div element.
getIntervalProps
function(props={})
|returns the props you should apply to the interval div element.
getIntervalProps The returned props are:
These properties can be extended using the prop argument with properties:
showPeriod callback
|property
|type
|description
showPeriod
function(props={})
|returns the props you should apply to the root div element.
pass through the
headerData prop content
import Timeline, {
TimelineHeaders,
SidebarHeader,
DateHeader
} from 'react-calendar-timeline'
<Timeline>
<TimelineHeaders>
<SidebarHeader>
{({ getRootProps }) => {
return <div {...getRootProps()}>Left</div>
}}
</SidebarHeader>
<DateHeader unit="primaryHeader" />
<DateHeader />
<CustomHeader height={50} headerData={{someData: 'data'}} unit="year">
{({
headerContext: { intervals },
getRootProps,
getIntervalProps,
showPeriod,
data,
}) => {
return (
<div {...getRootProps()}>
{intervals.map(interval => {
const intervalStyle = {
lineHeight: '30px',
textAlign: 'center',
borderLeft: '1px solid black',
cursor: 'pointer',
backgroundColor: 'Turquoise',
color: 'white'
}
return (
<div
onClick={() => {
showPeriod(interval.startTime, interval.endTime)
}}
{...getIntervalProps({
interval,
style: intervalStyle
})}
>
<div className="sticky">
{interval.startTime.format('YYYY')}
</div>
</div>
)
})}
</div>
)
}}
</CustomHeader>
</TimelineHeaders>
</Timeline>
You need to include the
Timeline.css file, either via static file reference or webpack stylesheet bundling. The file is located at
lib/Timeline.css
Now you can use item renderer for rendering items with different colors itemRenderer. Please refer to examples for a sandbox example
The library supports right sidebar.
To use it, you need to add a props to the
<Timeline /> component:
rightSidebarWidth={150}
And add
rightTitle prop to the groups objects:
{
id: 1,
title: 'group 1',
rightTitle: 'additional info about group 1'
}
If you are using Custom Headers then you need to add
SidebarHeader component under
TimelineHeader with variant
right
you need to add sticky to the header like this example.
These module bundlers don't use the transpiled (ES5) code of this module. They load the original ES2015+ source. Thus your babel configuration needs to match ours. We recommend adding the
stage-0 preset to your
.babelrc to make sure everything works as intended.
If that's too experimental, then the minimum you need is to add is the
transform-class-properties plugin that's in stage-2 and possibly the
transform-object-rest-spread plugin from stage-3. However in this case it's easier to make sure you have at least
stage-2 enabled.
See issue 51 for more details.
Alternatively you may import the transpiled version of the timeline like this:
// import Timeline from 'react-calendar-timeline' // ESnext version
import Timeline from 'react-calendar-timeline/lib' // ES5 version
However doing so you lose on some of the features of webpack 2 and will potentially get a slightly larger bundle.
create-react-app
It's the same issue as above. See issue 134 for details and options.
This is useful when using the plugins (that you pass as children to the component). Override the CSS to change:
The timeline is built with speed, usability and extensibility in mind.
Speed: The calendar itself is actually a 3x wide scrolling canvas of the screen. All scroll events left and right happen naturally, like scrolling any website. When the timeline has scrolled enough (50% of the invisible surface on one side), we change the "position:absolute;left:{num}px;" variables of each of the visible items and scroll the canvas back. When this happens, the
onBoundsChange prop is called.
This results in a visually endless scrolling canvas with optimal performance.
Extensibility and usability: While some parameters (
onTimeChange,
moveResizeValidator) might be hard to configure, these are design decisions to make it as extensible as possible. If you have recipes for common tasks regarding those parameters, send a PR to add them to this doc.
To interact and navigate within the timeline there are the following options for the user:
shift + mousewheel = move timeline left/right
alt + mousewheel = zoom in/out
ctrl + mousewheel = zoom in/out 10× faster
meta + mousewheel = zoom in/out 3x faster (win or cmd + mousewheel)
Plus there is a handling for pinch-in and pinch-out zoom gestures (two touch points).
The pinch gesture on a trackpad (not a touch device) works in Chrome and Firefox (v55+) because these browsers map the gesture to
ctrl + mousewheel.
If you like to improve React Calendar Timeline fork the repo and get started by running the following:
$ git clone https://github.com/namespace-ee/react-calendar-timeline.git react-calendar-timeline
$ cd react-calendar-timeline
$ yarn
$ yarn start
Check http://0.0.0.0:8888/ in your browser and have fun!
Please run
npm run lint before you send a pull request.
npm run test runs the jest tests.