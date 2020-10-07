A unique client ID generator for browser applications
biri gives you a unique ID for a browser application. The ID is generated per computer, and doesn't change unless the MAC address of the computer changes. For the web applications that have to use client-side ID generation and that struggle with private browser windows and clearing application storage,
biri offers a unique solution and gives you a static ID per computer.
The primary use of
biri is applications built for anonymous users where one wants to ensure the uniqueness of a user. Traditionally, backends rely on IP addresses and similar techniques, however this proves challenging for users within the same network.
biri distinguishes anonymous users and returns a unique ID for each user.
biri is dual licensed. The default license is GPL and the usage details are outlined in LICENSE.
If you are a commercial entity, you can purchase a non-GPL license which will give you rights to use it commercially without sharing source code. Please contact the authors for licensing details.
Using npm:
$ npm install biri
Using jsDelivr CDN:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/biri/dist/biri.min.js"></script>
Using unpkg CDN:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/biri/dist/biri.min.js"></script>
In systems that use webpack or a similar bundler:
const biri = require('biri')
const uniqueId = await biri() // the returned ID will be unique per computer
In the browser:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/biri/dist/biri.js"></script>
<script>
const uniqueId = await biri() // the returned ID will be unique per computer
</script>
GNU GENERAL PUBLIC LICENSE Version 3
See LICENSE for details.