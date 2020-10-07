openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bir

biri

by Armagan Amcalar
0.4.0 (see all)

A unique, static client ID generator for browser applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

541

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

biri

A unique client ID generator for browser applications

Introduction

biri gives you a unique ID for a browser application. The ID is generated per computer, and doesn't change unless the MAC address of the computer changes. For the web applications that have to use client-side ID generation and that struggle with private browser windows and clearing application storage, biri offers a unique solution and gives you a static ID per computer.

The primary use of biri is applications built for anonymous users where one wants to ensure the uniqueness of a user. Traditionally, backends rely on IP addresses and similar techniques, however this proves challenging for users within the same network.

biri distinguishes anonymous users and returns a unique ID for each user.

Licensing

biri is dual licensed. The default license is GPL and the usage details are outlined in LICENSE.

If you are a commercial entity, you can purchase a non-GPL license which will give you rights to use it commercially without sharing source code. Please contact the authors for licensing details.

Browser support

Supported

  • Google Chrome +80
  • Safari
  • Microsoft Edge

Not supported (yet)

  • Firefox
  • Opera
  • PWA (it won't work offline as it needs to have a network connection)

Installing

Using npm:

$ npm install biri

Using jsDelivr CDN:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/biri/dist/biri.min.js"></script>

Using unpkg CDN:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/biri/dist/biri.min.js"></script>

Usage

In systems that use webpack or a similar bundler:

const biri = require('biri')

const uniqueId = await biri() // the returned ID will be unique per computer

In the browser:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/biri/dist/biri.js"></script>

<script>
  const uniqueId = await biri() // the returned ID will be unique per computer
</script>

License

GNU GENERAL PUBLIC LICENSE Version 3

See LICENSE for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial