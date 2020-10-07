biri

A unique client ID generator for browser applications

Introduction

biri gives you a unique ID for a browser application. The ID is generated per computer, and doesn't change unless the MAC address of the computer changes. For the web applications that have to use client-side ID generation and that struggle with private browser windows and clearing application storage, biri offers a unique solution and gives you a static ID per computer.

The primary use of biri is applications built for anonymous users where one wants to ensure the uniqueness of a user. Traditionally, backends rely on IP addresses and similar techniques, however this proves challenging for users within the same network.

biri distinguishes anonymous users and returns a unique ID for each user.

Licensing

biri is dual licensed. The default license is GPL and the usage details are outlined in LICENSE.

If you are a commercial entity, you can purchase a non-GPL license which will give you rights to use it commercially without sharing source code. Please contact the authors for licensing details.

Browser support

Supported

Google Chrome +80

Safari

Microsoft Edge

Not supported (yet)

Firefox

Opera

PWA (it won't work offline as it needs to have a network connection)

Installing

Using npm:

npm install biri

Using jsDelivr CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/biri/dist/biri.min.js" > </ script >

Using unpkg CDN:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/biri/dist/biri.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

In systems that use webpack or a similar bundler:

const biri = require ( 'biri' ) const uniqueId = await biri()

In the browser:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/biri/dist/biri.js" > </ script > < script > const uniqueId = await biri() </ script >

License

GNU GENERAL PUBLIC LICENSE Version 3

See LICENSE for details.