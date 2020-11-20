bipbip

Easy to setup, benchmark tool for Node.js. This module is inspired by jest.

BipBip is intended to be run as a part of a performance regression test suite. It is intended to help answer questions like "have performance characteristics changed between releases" or "does this change have an impact on performance?"

Installation

npm install -g bipbip

Usage

Create a file __benchmarks__/hello.js (example):

suite( 'Hello world' , () => { scenario( 'hello()' , () => { doSomething(); }); scenario( 'world()' , () => { doSomething(); }) });

then run:

bipbip

Results can be saved to a JSON file, to be compared later on:

$ bipbip $ bipbip

Benchmarks API

bipbip defines some global variables in the executed JS files:

suite(name: string, fn: () => void) : define a suite of scenarios

: define a suite of scenarios scenario(name: string, run: () => void) : define a scenario

CLI options

$ bipbip < files... > [options]

The command line accepts globs as arguments: benchmark *.js , benchmark module1/*.js module2/*.js

Option Description -s, --save [file] Save the results of benchmarks -c, --compare [file] Compare the results to previously saved results -d, --duration [ms] Maximum duration of each scenario (default is 5sec) -e, --executions [count] Maximum executions per scenario (default is 1M)

Usage in a CI

When using bipbip in a CI service (like Travis), the results can be preserved in the CI cache.

jobs: include: - if: branch = master script: - bipbip --save .cache/benchmarks.json --compare .cache/benchmarks.json - if: branch != master script: - bipbip --compare .cache/benchmarks.json

Usage with babel

When running benchmarks on JS files not compiled for the current node version. You can run the benchmark CLI using babel-node :