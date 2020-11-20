bipbip
Easy to setup, benchmark tool for Node.js. This module is inspired by jest.
BipBip is intended to be run as a part of a performance regression test suite. It is intended to help answer questions like "have performance characteristics changed between releases" or "does this change have an impact on performance?"
$ npm install -g bipbip
Create a file
__benchmarks__/hello.js (example):
suite('Hello world', () => {
scenario('hello()', () => {
doSomething();
});
scenario('world()', () => {
doSomething();
})
});
then run:
$ bipbip
Results can be saved to a JSON file, to be compared later on:
$ bipbip --save ./results.json
$ bipbip --compare ./results.json
bipbip defines some global variables in the executed JS files:
suite(name: string, fn: () => void): define a suite of scenarios
scenario(name: string, run: () => void): define a scenario
$ bipbip <files...> [options]
The command line accepts globs as arguments:
benchmark *.js,
benchmark module1/*.js module2/*.js
|Option
|Description
-s, --save [file]
|Save the results of benchmarks
-c, --compare [file]
|Compare the results to previously saved results
-d, --duration [ms]
|Maximum duration of each scenario (default is 5sec)
-e, --executions [count]
|Maximum executions per scenario (default is 1M)
When using
bipbip in a CI service (like Travis), the results can be preserved in the CI cache.
jobs:
include:
- if: branch = master
script:
- bipbip --save .cache/benchmarks.json --compare .cache/benchmarks.json
- if: branch != master
script:
- bipbip --compare .cache/benchmarks.json
When running benchmarks on JS files not compiled for the current node version. You can run the benchmark CLI using
babel-node:
$ babel-node node_modules/.bin/bipbip