bip66

Strict DER signature encoding/decoding.

See bip66.

This module works only with two's complement numbers .

. BIP66 doesn't check that r or s are fully valid. check / decode doesn't check that r or s great than 33 bytes or that this number represent valid point on elliptic curve. encode doesn't check that r / s represent valid point on elliptic curve.

or are fully valid.

Example

var bip66 = require ( 'bip66' ) var r = new Buffer( '1ea1fdff81b3a271659df4aad19bc4ef83def389131a36358fe64b245632e777' , 'hex' ) var s = new Buffer( '29e164658be9ce810921bf81d6b86694785a79ea1e52dbfa5105148d1f0bc1' , 'hex' ) bip66.encode(r, s) var signature = new Buffer( '304302201ea1fdff81b3a271659df4aad19bc4ef83def389131a36358fe64b245632e777021f29e164658be9ce810921bf81d6b86694785a79ea1e52dbfa5105148d1f0bc1' , 'hex' ) bip66.decode(signature)

A catch-all exception regex: