Readme

bip66

NPM Package Build Status

js-standard-style

Strict DER signature encoding/decoding.

See bip66.

  • This module works only with two's complement numbers.
  • BIP66 doesn't check that r or s are fully valid.
    • check/decode doesn't check that r or s great than 33 bytes or that this number represent valid point on elliptic curve.
    • encode doesn't check that r/s represent valid point on elliptic curve.

Example

var bip66 = require('bip66')
var r = new Buffer('1ea1fdff81b3a271659df4aad19bc4ef83def389131a36358fe64b245632e777', 'hex')
var s = new Buffer('29e164658be9ce810921bf81d6b86694785a79ea1e52dbfa5105148d1f0bc1', 'hex')

bip66.encode(r, s)
// Buffer <30 43 02 20 1e a1 fd ff 81 b3 a2 71 65 9d f4 aa d1 9b c4 ef 83 de f3 89 13 1a 36 35 8f e6 4b 24 56 32 e7 77 02 1f 29 e1 64 65 8b e9 ce 81 09 21 bf 81 d6 b8 66 94 78 5a 79 ea 1e 52 db fa 51 05 14 8d 1f 0b c1>

var signature = new Buffer('304302201ea1fdff81b3a271659df4aad19bc4ef83def389131a36358fe64b245632e777021f29e164658be9ce810921bf81d6b86694785a79ea1e52dbfa5105148d1f0bc1', 'hex')
bip66.decode(signature)
// => {
//  r: Buffer <1e a1 fd ff 81 b3 a2 71 65 9d f4 aa d1 9b c4 ef 83 de f3 89 13 1a 36 35 8f e6 4b 24 56 32 e7 77>,
//  s: Buffer <29 e1 64 65 8b e9 ce 81 09 21 bf 81 d6 b8 66 94 78 5a 79 ea 1e 52 db fa 51 05 14 8d 1f 0b c1>
// }

A catch-all exception regex:

/Expected DER (integer|sequence)|(R|S) value (excessively padded|is negative)|(R|S|DER sequence) length is (zero|too short|too long|invalid)/

LICENSE MIT

