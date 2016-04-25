openbase logo
bip32-path

by Alex Beregszaszi
0.4.2 (see all)

Bitcoin BIP32 ('HD Wallet') path helpers.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.9K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Bitcoin API

Reviews

Readme

BIP32 Path

Bitcoin BIP32 ("HD Wallet") path helpers.

There are multiple path representations being used by different implementations. These includes:

  • m/44'/0'/0'/0/0 where the apostrophe means hardened key
  • m/44h/0h/0h/0/0 where the letter h means hardened key
  • and a binary representation predominantly used by Trezor & compatible wallets and some software tools, such as bitcoinjs-lib

Some useful links:

API

  • BIPPath.fromString(path, reqRoot) - creates an instance from a path written as text. Set reqRoot to true if the m/ prefix is mandatory.
  • BIPPath.fromPathArray(path) - creates an instance from a binary path array
  • new BIPPath(path) - alias for BIPPath.fromPathArray(path)
  • <bippath>.toString(noRoot, oldStyle) - returns a text encoded path. Set to noRoot to true to omit the m/ prefix. Set oldStyle true to use h instead of ' for marking hardened nodes.
  • <bippath>.toPathArray() - returns a binary path array
  • BIPPath.validateString(path, reqRoot) - returns true if the input is a valid path string
  • BIPPath.validatePathArray(path) - returns true if the input is a valid binary path array

Binary path arrays contain each node as a separate number, where hardened nodes are marked by setting the 32th bit: m/44'/1/1/0 corresponds to [ 0x8000002c, 1, 1, 0 ]

Examples

var bippath = require('bip32-path')

bippath.fromPathArray([0x8000002c, 1, 1, 0]).toString() // m/44'/1/1/0

bippath.fromString("m/44'/0'/0'").toString(false, true) // m/44h/0h/0h

bippath.fromString("m/44h/0h/0'").toString(true) // 44'/0'/0'

bippath.fromString("m/44'/0'/0'").toPathArray() // [ 0x8000002c, 0x80000000, 0x80000000 ]

