Bitcoin BIP32 ("HD Wallet") path helpers.
There are multiple path representations being used by different implementations. These includes:
m/44'/0'/0'/0/0 where the apostrophe means hardened key
m/44h/0h/0h/0/0 where the letter
h means hardened key
Some useful links:
BIPPath.fromString(path, reqRoot) - creates an instance from a path written as text. Set
reqRoot to true if the
m/ prefix is mandatory.
BIPPath.fromPathArray(path) - creates an instance from a binary path array
new BIPPath(path) - alias for
BIPPath.fromPathArray(path)
<bippath>.toString(noRoot, oldStyle) - returns a text encoded path. Set to
noRoot to true to omit the
m/ prefix. Set
oldStyle true to use
h instead of
' for marking hardened nodes.
<bippath>.toPathArray() - returns a binary path array
BIPPath.validateString(path, reqRoot) - returns true if the input is a valid path string
BIPPath.validatePathArray(path) - returns true if the input is a valid binary path array
Binary path arrays contain each node as a separate number, where hardened nodes are marked by setting the 32th bit:
m/44'/1/1/0 corresponds to
[ 0x8000002c, 1, 1, 0 ]
var bippath = require('bip32-path')
bippath.fromPathArray([0x8000002c, 1, 1, 0]).toString() // m/44'/1/1/0
bippath.fromString("m/44'/0'/0'").toString(false, true) // m/44h/0h/0h
bippath.fromString("m/44h/0h/0'").toString(true) // 44'/0'/0'
bippath.fromString("m/44'/0'/0'").toPathArray() // [ 0x8000002c, 0x80000000, 0x80000000 ]