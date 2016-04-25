BIP32 Path

Bitcoin BIP32 ("HD Wallet") path helpers.

There are multiple path representations being used by different implementations. These includes:

m/44'/0'/0'/0/0 where the apostrophe means hardened key

where the apostrophe means hardened key m/44h/0h/0h/0/0 where the letter h means hardened key

where the letter means hardened key and a binary representation predominantly used by Trezor & compatible wallets and some software tools, such as bitcoinjs-lib

Some useful links:

API

BIPPath.fromString(path, reqRoot) - creates an instance from a path written as text. Set reqRoot to true if the m/ prefix is mandatory.

- creates an instance from a path written as text. Set to true if the prefix is mandatory. BIPPath.fromPathArray(path) - creates an instance from a binary path array

- creates an instance from a binary path array new BIPPath(path) - alias for BIPPath.fromPathArray(path)

- alias for <bippath>.toString(noRoot, oldStyle) - returns a text encoded path. Set to noRoot to true to omit the m/ prefix. Set oldStyle true to use h instead of ' for marking hardened nodes.

- returns a text encoded path. Set to to true to omit the prefix. Set true to use instead of for marking hardened nodes. <bippath>.toPathArray() - returns a binary path array

- returns a binary path array BIPPath.validateString(path, reqRoot) - returns true if the input is a valid path string

- returns true if the input is a valid path string BIPPath.validatePathArray(path) - returns true if the input is a valid binary path array

Binary path arrays contain each node as a separate number, where hardened nodes are marked by setting the 32th bit: m/44'/1/1/0 corresponds to [ 0x8000002c, 1, 1, 0 ]

Examples