bip32

A BIP32 compatible library written in TypeScript with transpiled JavaScript committed to git.

Example

TypeScript

import BIP32Factory from 'bip32' ; import * as ecc from 'tiny-secp256k1' ; import { BIP32Interface } from 'bip32' ; const bip32 = BIP32Factory(ecc); let node: BIP32Interface = bip32.fromBase58( 'xprv9s21ZrQH143K3QTDL4LXw2F7HEK3wJUD2nW2nRk4stbPy6cq3jPPqjiChkVvvNKmPGJxWUtg6LnF5kejMRNNU3TGtRBeJgk33yuGBxrMPHi' ); let child: BIP32Interface = node.derivePath( 'm/0/0' );

NodeJS

let BIP32Factory = require ( 'bip32' ).default import ( 'tiny-secp256k1' ).then( ecc => BIP32Factory(ecc)).then( bip32 => { let node = bip32.fromBase58( 'xprv9s21ZrQH143K3QTDL4LXw2F7HEK3wJUD2nW2nRk4stbPy6cq3jPPqjiChkVvvNKmPGJxWUtg6LnF5kejMRNNU3TGtRBeJgk33yuGBxrMPHi' ) let child = node.derivePath( 'm/0/0' ) })