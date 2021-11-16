A BIP32 compatible library written in TypeScript with transpiled JavaScript committed to git.
TypeScript
import BIP32Factory from 'bip32';
import * as ecc from 'tiny-secp256k1';
import { BIP32Interface } from 'bip32';
// You must wrap a tiny-secp256k1 compatible implementation
const bip32 = BIP32Factory(ecc);
let node: BIP32Interface = bip32.fromBase58('xprv9s21ZrQH143K3QTDL4LXw2F7HEK3wJUD2nW2nRk4stbPy6cq3jPPqjiChkVvvNKmPGJxWUtg6LnF5kejMRNNU3TGtRBeJgk33yuGBxrMPHi');
let child: BIP32Interface = node.derivePath('m/0/0');
// ...
NodeJS
let BIP32Factory = require('bip32').default
// tiny-secp256k1 v2 is ES module and must be imported, not required
// (This requires v14 of node or greater)
// But as long as you implement the interface, any library is fine
import('tiny-secp256k1').then(ecc => BIP32Factory(ecc)).then(bip32 => {
let node = bip32.fromBase58('xprv9s21ZrQH143K3QTDL4LXw2F7HEK3wJUD2nW2nRk4stbPy6cq3jPPqjiChkVvvNKmPGJxWUtg6LnF5kejMRNNU3TGtRBeJgk33yuGBxrMPHi')
let child = node.derivePath('m/0/0')
// ...
})
A derivation (and extraction for modularity) of the
HDWallet/
HDNode written and tested by bitcoinjs-lib contributors since 2014.
it is used to generate bitcoin, litecoin, dash addresses from base58. Most people are using this widely.