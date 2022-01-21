A BIP174 compatible partial Transaction encoding library.
This library is separate as an attempt to separate Bitcoin specific logic from the encoding format.
I apologize if this library is hard to use. Removing Bitcoin specific logic from "Partially Signed BITCOIN Transaction" format was kind of hard.
combine has highest priority.
In order to keep this library as separate from Bitcoin logic as possible, This library will not implement the following responsibilities. But rather, down the road bitcoinjs-lib will adopt this class and extend it internally to allow for the following:
TransactionFromBuffer typed function. See
ts_src/lib/interfaces.ts for info on the
Transaction interface and the
TransactionFromBuffer function.
Transaction abstract interface that has an addInput/addOutput method which will be called.
const { Psbt } = require('bip174')
const { PsbtTransaction , pTxFromBuffer } = require('./someImplementation')
// Psbt requires a Transaction interface to create an instance, as well as
// A function that turns a buffer into that interface. See Transaction and TransactionFromBuffer
// in ts_src/lib/interfaces.ts ...
// See tests/utils/txTools file for an example of a simple Bitcoin Transaction.
// Also see BitcoinJS-lib for an extended class that uses the Transaction class internally.
// Anyone using this library for Bitcoin specifically should use bitcoinjs-lib
// Your PsbtTransaction will have a toBuffer function to allow for serialization
const tx = pTxFromBuffer(someTransactionBuffer);
const psbt = new Psbt(tx)
// OR
// This will parse the PSBT, and use the function you pass to parse the Transaction part
// the function should throw if the scriptSig section is not empty
const psbt = Psbt.fromBuffer(somePsbtBuffer, pTxFromBuffer)
psbt.addInput({
hash: '865dce988413971fd812d0e81a3395ed916a87ea533e1a16c0f4e15df96fa7d4',
index: 3,
})
psbt.addInput({
hash: 'ff5dce988413971fd812d0e81a3395ed916a87ea533e1a16c0f4e15df96fa7d4',
index: 1,
})
psbt.addOutput({
script: Buffer.from(
'a914e18870f2c297fbfca54c5c6f645c7745a5b66eda87',
'hex',
),
value: 1234567890,
})
psbt.addOutput({
script: Buffer.from(
'a914e18870f2c297fbfca54c5c6f645c7745a5b66eda87',
'hex',
),
value: 987654321,
})
psbt.addRedeemScriptToInput(0, Buffer.from(
'00208c2353173743b595dfb4a07b72ba8e42e3797da74e87fe7d9d7497e3b2028903',
'hex',
))
psbt.addWitnessScriptToInput(0, Buffer.from(
'522103089dc10c7ac6db54f91329af617333db388cead0c231f723379d1b9903' +
'0b02dc21023add904f3d6dcf59ddb906b0dee23529b7ffb9ed50e5e861519268' +
'60221f0e7352ae',
'hex',
))
psbt.addBip32DerivationToInput(0, {
masterFingerprint: Buffer.from('d90c6a4f', 'hex'),
pubkey: Buffer.from(
'023add904f3d6dcf59ddb906b0dee23529b7ffb9ed50e5e86151926860221f0e73',
'hex',
),
path: "m/0'/0'/3'",
})
psbt.addBip32DerivationToInput(0, {
masterFingerprint: Buffer.from('d90c6a4f', 'hex'),
pubkey: Buffer.from(
'03089dc10c7ac6db54f91329af617333db388cead0c231f723379d1b99030b02dc',
'hex',
),
path: "m/0'/0'/2'",
})
const b64 = psbt.toBase64();