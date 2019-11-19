Node.js module to get data from the NCBI API (aka e-utils)
You need to install the latest Node.JS first, please check nodejs.org or do the following:
# Ubuntu
sudo apt-get install npm
# Mac
brew install node
# Both
npm install -g n
n stable
To use
bionode-ncbi as a command line tool, you can install it globally with
-g.
npm install bionode-ncbi -g
Or, if you want to use it as a JavaScript library, you need to install it in your local project folder inside the
node_modules directory by doing the same command without
-g.
npm i bionode-ncbi # 'i' can be used as shortcut to 'install'
Check our documentation at doc.bionode.io or do:
bionode-ncbi --help
We welcome all kinds of contributions at all levels of experience, please read the CONTRIBUTING.md to get started!
Don't be shy! Come talk to us 😃
We would like to thank all the people and institutions listed below!