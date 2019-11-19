

Node.js module to get data from the NCBI API (aka e-utils)

Install

You need to install the latest Node.JS first, please check nodejs.org or do the following:

sudo apt-get install npm brew install node npm install -g n n stable

To use bionode-ncbi as a command line tool, you can install it globally with -g .

npm install bionode-ncbi -g

Or, if you want to use it as a JavaScript library, you need to install it in your local project folder inside the node_modules directory by doing the same command without -g .

npm i bionode-ncbi

Documentation

Check our documentation at doc.bionode.io or do:

bionode-ncbi -- help

Contributing

We welcome all kinds of contributions at all levels of experience, please read the CONTRIBUTING.md to get started!

Communication channels

Don't be shy! Come talk to us 😃

Email mail@bionode.io

mail@bionode.io Chat room http://gitter.im/bionode/bionode

http://gitter.im/bionode/bionode IRC #bionode on Freenode

#bionode on Freenode Twitter @bionode

Acknowledgements

