bionode-ncbi

by bionode
2.0.1 (see all)

Node.js module for working with the NCBI API (aka e-utils).

npm
GitHub
Overview

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Readme

bionode logo
bionode.io

bionode-ncbi

Node.js module to get data from the NCBI API (aka e-utils)

npm Travis Coveralls Dependencies npm Gitter

Install

You need to install the latest Node.JS first, please check nodejs.org or do the following:

# Ubuntu
sudo apt-get install npm
# Mac
brew install node
# Both
npm install -g n
n stable

To use bionode-ncbi as a command line tool, you can install it globally with -g.

npm install bionode-ncbi -g

Or, if you want to use it as a JavaScript library, you need to install it in your local project folder inside the node_modules directory by doing the same command without -g.

npm i bionode-ncbi # 'i' can be used as shortcut to 'install'

Documentation

Check our documentation at doc.bionode.io or do:

bionode-ncbi --help

Contributing

We welcome all kinds of contributions at all levels of experience, please read the CONTRIBUTING.md to get started!

Communication channels

Don't be shy! Come talk to us 😃

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank all the people and institutions listed below!

