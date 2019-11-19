

bionode.io

bionode

Modular and universal bioinformatics

Install

You need to install the latest Node.JS first, please check nodejs.org or do the following:

sudo apt-get install npm brew install node npm install -g n n stable

To use bionode as a command line tool, you can install it globally with -g .

npm install bionode -g

Or, if you want to use it as a JavaScript library, you need to install it in your local project folder inside the node_modules directory by doing the same command without -g .

npm i bionode

Documentation

Check our documentation at doc.bionode.io

Modules list

For a complete list of bionode modules, please check the repositories with the "tool" tag

Contributing

We welcome all kinds of contributions at all levels of experience, please read the CONTRIBUTING.md to get started!

Communication channels

Don't be shy! Come talk to us 😃

Email mail@bionode.io

mail@bionode.io Chat room http://gitter.im/bionode/bionode

http://gitter.im/bionode/bionode IRC #bionode on Freenode

#bionode on Freenode Twitter @bionode

Who's using Bionode?

For a list of some projects or institutions that we know of, check the USERS.md file. If you think you should be on that list or know who should, let us know! :D

Acknowledgements

We would like to thank all the people and institutions listed below!