Multiple Sequence Alignment Viewer - the MSAViewer - a BioJS component.
<script src=//cdn.bio.sh/msa/1.0/msa.min.gz.js></script>
Yes you can either link to the minified, gzipped CDN version or download the dev version from S3 .
Full screen mode.
These examples show how you could embed the MSAViewer into your page.
Current sniper with different examples
The following examples assume that the
msa() constructor is available.
If you have loaded
msa as a script in your web page with something like...
<script src="//cdn.bio.sh/msa/latest/msa.min.gz.js"></script>
... then congratulations! You are ready to go.
If you are using
npm and are adding msa as a dependency, then you can use the following:
var msa = require("msa");
var opts = {
el: rootDiv,
importURL: "./data/fer1.clustal",
};
var m = msa(opts);
// your fasta file (advice: save it in a DOM node)
var fasta = ">seq1\n\
ACTG\n\
>seq2\n\
ACGG\n";
// parsed array of the sequences
var seqs = msa.io.fasta.parse(fasta);
var m = msa({
el: rootDiv,
seqs: seqs
});
m.render();
var m = msa({
el: rootDiv,
});
msa.io.clustal.read("https://raw.githubusercontent.com/wilzbach/msa/master/test/dummy/samples/p53.clustalo.clustal", function(err, seqs){
m.seqs.reset(seqs);
m.render();
});
var fasta = document.getElementById("fasta-file").innerText;
var seqs = msa.io.fasta.parse(fasta);
var m = msa({
el: rootDiv,
seqs: seqs
});
m.render();
with the following data stored in your HTML page:
<pre style="display: none" id="fasta-file">
>seq1
ACTG
>seq2
ACGG</pre>
bootstrapMenu: automagically show a menu
el: the root DOM element
importURL: when you want to import a file automagically
seqs: if you prefer to pass sequences as object
There also many other option - grouped into these categories. See below for more details.
column: hide columns
colorscheme: everything about a colorscheme
conf: basic configuration
vis: visual elements
visorder: ordering of the visual elements
zoomer: everything that is pixel-based
Please open an issue or ping us on Gitter
Are you using the MSAViewer? Don't hesistate to make a PR and let us know!
Checkout this live example or edit.
var opts = {
el: rootDiv,
importURL: "./data/fer1.clustal",
colorscheme: {"scheme": "hydro"}
};
var m = msa(opts);
Own colorscheme
var opts = {
el: rootDiv,
importURL: "./data/fer1.clustal",
colorscheme: {"scheme": "hydro"}
};
var m = msa(opts);
m.g.colorscheme.addStaticScheme("own",{A: "orange", C: "red", G: "green", T: "blue"});
m.g.colorscheme.set("scheme", "own");
Have a look at the doc for more info.
Checkout this live example or edit.
var xhr = require("xhr");
var gffParser = require("biojs-io-gff");
var m = msa({el: rootDiv, importURL: "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/wilzbach/msa/master/test/dummy/samples/p53.clustalo.clustal");
// add features
xhr("./data/fer1.gff3", function(err, request, body) {
var features = gffParser.parseSeqs(body);
m.seqs.addFeatures(features);
});
// or even more
xhr("./data/fer1.gff_jalview", function(err, request, body) {
var features = gffParser.parseSeqs(body);
m.seqs.addFeatures(features);
});
m.seqs.at(0).set("hidden", true) // hides the first seq
m.seqs.at(0).get("seq") // get raw seq
m.seqs.at(0).get("seqId") // get seqid
m.seqs.at(0).set("seq", "AAAA") // sets seq
m.seqs.add({seq: "AAA"}); // we add a new seq at the end
m.seqs.unshift({seq: "AAA"}); // we add a new seq at the beginning
m.seqs.pop() // remove and return last seq
m.seqs.shift() // remove and return first seq
m.seqs.length // nr
m.seqs.pluck("seqId") // ["id1", "id2", ..]
m.seqs.remove(m.seqs.at(2)) // remove seq2
m.seqs.getMaxLength() // 200
m.seqs.addFeatures()
m.seqs.removeAllFeatures()
m.seqs.setRef(m.seqs.at(1)) // sets the second seq as reference (default: first)
m.seqs.comparator = "seqId" // sort after seqId
m.seqs.sort() // apply our new comparator
m.seqs.comparator = function(a,b){ return - a.get("seq").localeCompare(b.get("seq"))} // sort after the seq itself in descending order
m.seqs.sort()
Even more is possible.
m.g.selcol.add(new msa.selection.rowsel({seqId: "f1"})); // row-based
m.g.selcol.add(new msa.selection.columnsel({xStart: 10, xEnd: 12})); // column-wise
m.g.selcol.add(new msa.selection.possel({xStart: 10, xEnd: 12, seqId: "f1"})); // union of row and column
m.g.selcol.reset([new msa.selection.rowsel({seqId: "f1"})]); // reset
m.g.selcol.getBlocksForRow() // array of all selected residues for a row
m.g.selcol.getAllColumnBlocks() // array with all selected columns
m.g.selcol.invertRow(@model.pluck "id")
m.g.selcol.invertCol([0,1,2])
m.g.selcol.reset() // remove the entire selection
m.g.user.set("searchText", search) // search
m.g.zoomer.setLeftOffset(10) // jumps to column 10
m.utils.export.saveAsFile(m, "all.fasta") // export seqs
m.utils.export.saveSelection(m, "selection.fasta")
m.utils.export.saveAnnots(m, "features.gff3")
m.utils.export.saveAsImg(m,"biojs-msa.png")
// share the seqs with the public = get a public link
m.utils.export.shareLink(m, function(link){
window.open(link, '_blank')
})
// share via jalview
var url = m.g.config.get('url')
if url.indexOf("localhost") || url === "dragimport"
m.utils.export.publishWeb(m, function(link){
m.utils.export.openInJalview(link, m.g.colorscheme.get("scheme"))
});
}else{
m.utils.export.openInJalview(url, m.g.colorscheme.get("scheme"))
}
msa.g.vis.set("marker", false); // hides the markers
msa.g.zoomer.set("alignmentHeight", 500) // modifies the default height
All classes
m.g.selcol.on("change", function(prev, new){
})
You can also listen to more specific events
m.g.vis.on("change:alignmentWidth", function(prev, new){
})
msa.g.on("residue:click", function(data){ ... }):
msa.g.on("residue:mousein", function(data){ ... }):
msa.g.on("residue:mouseout", function(data){ ... }):
If you want to listen to mouse events, you need to set the flag:
conf.registerMouseHover.
There is a plethora of events that you can listen to
msa.g.on("row:click", function(data){ ... }):
msa.g.on("column:click", function(data){ ... }):
msa.g.on("meta:click", function(data){ ... }):
...
conf: {
registerMouseHover: false,
registerMouseClicks: true,
importProxy: "https://cors-anywhere.herokuapp.com/",
eventBus: true,
alphabetSize: 20,
dropImport: false,
debug: false,
hasRef: false // hasReference,
manualRendering: false // manually control the render (not recommened)
},
colorscheme: {
scheme: "taylor", // name of your color scheme
colorBackground: true, // otherwise only the text will be colored
showLowerCase: true, // used to hide and show lowercase chars in the overviewbox
opacity: 0.6 //opacity for the residues
},
columns: {
hidden: [] // hidden columns
}
vis: {
sequences: true,
markers: true,
metacell: false,
conserv: false,
overviewbox: false,
seqlogo: false,
gapHeader: false,
leftHeader: true,
// about the labels
labels: true,
labelName: true,
labelId: true,
labelPartition: false,
labelCheckbox: false,
// meta stuff
metaGaps: true,
metaIdentity: true,
metaLinks: true
},
zoomer: {
// general
alignmentWidth: "auto",
alignmentHeight: 225,
columnWidth: 15,
rowHeight: 15,
autoResize: true, // only for the width
// labels
textVisible: true,
labelIdLength: 30,
labelNameLength: 100,
labelPartLength: 15,
labelCheckLength: 15,
labelFontsize: 13,
labelLineHeight: "13px",
// marker
markerFontsize: "10px",
stepSize: 1,
markerStepSize: 2,
markerHeight: 20,
// canvas
residueFont: "13", //in px
canvasEventScale: 1,
// overview box
boxRectHeight: 2,
boxRectWidth: 2,
overviewboxPaddingTop: 10,
// meta cell
metaGapWidth: 35,
metaIdentWidth: 40,
metaLinksWidth: 25
}
The menu has its own small set of properties that can be modified. It's the
menu
property for both the defaultmenu as using the menu bootstrapping.
menu: {
menuFontsize: "14px",
menuItemFontsize: "14px",
menuItemLineHeight: "14px",
menuMarginLeft: "3px",
menuPadding: "3px 4px 3px 4px",
}
{
name: "",
id: "",
seq: "",
height: 1,
ref: false // reference: the sequence used in BLAST or the consensus seq
}
Q: How can I define my own color scheme?
↝ play in JSBin ↝ read the documentation
git clone https://github.com/wilzbach/msa
cd msa
npm install
npm package manager (and node) for this.
On most distributions there is a package, look here
In the root dir execute:
You can browse the snippets at localhost:9090/snippets.
For most cases using our CDN builds, is the best way to go.
If you need to make some changes to the MSA, you can get a minified bundle in
the folder
dist with:
gulp build
browser.js main file for browserify - defines the global namespace in the browser
css stylesheet folder (previously used for SASS)
gulpfile.js task definition file (for gulp
package.json npm config
examples short coding snippets that are run by
sniper
src the main source code
Continue at the wiki.
Just pick a open issue on the issue tracker and help to make the MSAViewer better.
The best way to get your feature request is to send us a pull request. Don't worry about simple implementations, we will help you to make it better.
For more questions, ping us on the issue tracker or Gitter.
Without the help of these awesome people the MSAViewer project wouldn't have been possible:
Sebastian Wilzbach (Technical University of Munich; TUM), Ian Sillitoe (University College London), Benedikt Rauscher (TUM), Robert Sheridan (Harvard Medical School), James Procter (University of Dundee), Suzanna Lewis (Berkeley), Burkhard Rost (TUM), Tatyana Goldberg(TUM) and Guy Yachdav (TUM).
Do you want to be part of the team? Just grab an issue and send us a PR! Ask us on Gitter if you need help to get started.
New MSA versions are released following semantic versioning. Starting from 1.0.3 git tags match the versions deployed on npm and our CDN. On our CDN we offer four different versions:
https://cdn.bio.sh/msa/1.0.3/msa.min.gz.js // static, won't change
https://cdn.bio.sh/msa/1.0/msa.min.gz.js // will be updated until a new minor version is released
https://cdn.bio.sh/msa/1/msa.min.gz.js // will be updated until a new major version is released
https://cdn.bio.sh/msa/latest/msa.min.gz.js // will be updated on every commit
If you use the MSAViewer in production, we recommend to lock the CDN version to an exact release and update from time to time.
This project is licensed under the Boost Software License 1.0.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person or organization obtaining a copy of the software and accompanying documentation covered by this license (the "Software") to use, reproduce, display, distribute, execute, and transmit the Software, and to prepare derivative works of the Software, and to permit third-parties to whom the Software is furnished to do so, all subject to the following:
If you use the MSAViewer on your website, it solely requires you to link to us.
The MSAViewer has been published 🎉
Please cite this paper, when you use the MSAViewer in your project.
Guy Yachdav and Sebastian Wilzbach and Benedikt Rauscher and Robert Sheridan and Ian Sillitoe and James Procter and Suzanna Lewis and Burkhard Rost and Tatyana Goldberg. "MSAViewer: interactive JavaScript visualization of multiple sequence alignments." Bioinformatics (2016)
As Bibtex:
@Article{msaviewer,
Author = {Guy Yachdav and Sebastian Wilzbach and Benedikt Rauscher and Robert Sheridan and Ian Sillitoe and James Procter and Suzanna Lewis and Burkhard Rost and Tatyana Goldberg},
Title="{{M}{S}{A}{V}iewer: interactive {J}ava{S}cript visualization of multiple sequence alignments}",
Journal="Bioinformatics",
Year="2016",
Pages=" ",
Month="Jul",
Doi = {10.1093/bioinformatics/btw474},
Url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.1093/bioinformatics/btw474}
}