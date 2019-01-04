HomeMatic xmlrpc_bin:// protocol server and client
For use with CCU1/2 (rfd, hs485d, Rega), Homegear and CUxD
Implements the same interface as homematic-xmlrpc, these 2 libs should be a 1:1 drop-in-replacement for each other.
Breaking Change in v3.0.0: To be consistent with homematic-xmlrpc the RPC client isn't an event emitter anymore. All errors have to be handled through the methodCall callback.
Change in v2.1.0 To be consistent with homematic-xmlrpc you don't have to wait for the client connect event before using methodCall.
Breaking change in v2.0.0:
system.multicall isn't resolved in single calls anymore. This should be
done by the application itself and was removed to be consistent with
homematic-xmlrpc.
Switch on the Channel
LEQ0134153:1
var rpc = require('binrpc');
var rpcClient = rpc.createClient({host: '192.168.1.100', port: '2001'});
rpcClient.methodCall('setValue', ['LEQ0134153:1', 'STATE', true], function (err, res) {
console.log('response', err, JSON.stringify(res));
});
For a full example on how to subscribe to CCU events see example.js
Client
RPC client factory
Kind: static method of
binrpc
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|options
object
|options.host
string
|the hostname or ip address to connect to
|options.port
number
|the port to connect to
|[options.reconnectTimeout]
number
2500
|wait milliseconds until trying to reconnect after the socket was closed
|[options.responseTimeout]
number
5000
|wait milliseconds for method call response
|[options.queueMaxLength]
number
15
|maximum number of methodCalls that are allowed in the queue
Server
RPC server factory
Kind: static method of
binrpc
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
object
|options.host
string
|ip address on which the server should listen
|options.port
number
|port on which the server should listen
|onListening
function
|function to be invoked in the server's
listening callback
Array
number
number
boolean
number
Array
The request queue. Array elements must be objects with the properties buffer and callback
Kind: instance property of
client
number
Maximum queue length. If queue length is greater than this a methodCall will return error 'You are sending too fast'
Kind: instance property of
client
number
Time in milliseconds. How long to wait for retry if a request is pending
Kind: instance property of
client
boolean
Indicates if there is a request waiting for its response
Kind: instance property of
client
number
Time in milliseconds. How long to wait for a method call response
Kind: instance property of
client
connect
Kind: instance method of
client
Push request to the queue
Kind: instance method of
client
|Param
|Type
|buf
buffer
|cb
function
Shift request from the queue and write it to the socket.
Kind: instance method of
client
methodCall
Kind: instance method of
client
|Param
|Type
|Description
|method
string
|params
Array
|callback
function
|optional - if omitted an empty string will be send as response
Buffer
Buffer
Buffer
Buffer
Buffer
Buffer
Buffer
Buffer
Buffer
Buffer
object
object
object
object
object
object
*
*
Array
*
Buffer
encode requests
Kind: static method of
protocol
|Param
|Type
|Description
|method
string
|throws error if not type string or if string is empty
|data
*
|optional - defaults to an empty array
Buffer
encode response
Kind: static method of
protocol
|Param
|Type
|Description
|data
*
|optional - defaults to empty string
Buffer
encode data
Kind: static method of
protocol
|Param
|Type
|Description
|obj
*
|throws TypeError if obj is undefined or null
Buffer
encode struct
Kind: static method of
protocol
|Param
|Type
|Description
|obj
object
|throws error if not of type object
Buffer
encode struct key
Kind: static method of
protocol
|Param
|Type
|Description
|str
string
|throws error if not of type string
Buffer
encode array
Kind: static method of
protocol
|Param
|Type
|Description
|arr
array
|throws error if not instance of Array
Buffer
encode string
Kind: static method of
protocol
|Param
|Type
|Description
|str
string
|throws error if not of type string
Buffer
encode bool
Kind: static method of
protocol
|Param
|Type
|Description
|b
*
|any type
Buffer
encode integer
Kind: static method of
protocol
|Param
|Type
|Description
|i
number
|throws error if not a number or if out of range (min=-2147483648 max=2147483647)
Buffer
encode double
Kind: static method of
protocol
|Param
|Type
|Description
|d
number
|throws error if not a number
object
decode double
Kind: static method of
protocol
Returns:
object - properties content and rest
|Param
|Type
|Description
|elem
Buffer
|throws error if not an instance of Buffer or if length <8
object
decode string
Kind: static method of
protocol
Returns:
object - properties content and rest
|Param
|Type
|Description
|elem
Buffer
|throws error if not an instance of Buffer or if length <4
object
decode double
Kind: static method of
protocol
Returns:
object - properties content and rest
|Param
|Type
|Description
|elem
Buffer
|throws error if not an instance of Buffer or if length <8
object
decode integer
Kind: static method of
protocol
Returns:
object - properties content and rest
|Param
|Type
|Description
|elem
Buffer
|throws error if not an instance of Buffer or if length <4
object
decode array
Kind: static method of
protocol
Returns:
object - properties content and rest
|Param
|Type
|Description
|elem
Buffer
|throws error if not an instance of Buffer or if length <4
object
decode struct
Kind: static method of
protocol
Returns:
object - properties content and rest
|Param
|Type
|Description
|elem
Buffer
|throws error if not an instance of Buffer or if length <4
*
decodes binary data
Kind: static method of
protocol
|Param
|Type
|data
Buffer
*
decode response
Kind: static method of
protocol
|Param
|Type
|Description
|data
Buffer
|throws TypeError if data is no instance of Buffer
Array
decode "strange" request
Kind: static method of
protocol
|Param
|Type
|Description
|data
Buffer
|throws TypeError if data is no instance of Buffer
*
decode request
Kind: static method of
protocol
|Param
|Type
|Description
|data
Buffer
|throws TypeError if not instance of Buffer
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|options
object
|options.host
string
|the hostname or ip address to connect to
|options.port
number
|the port to connect to
|[options.reconnectTimeout]
number
2500
|wait milliseconds until trying to reconnect after the socket was closed
|[options.responseTimeout]
number
5000
|wait milliseconds for method call response
|[options.queueMaxLength]
number
15
|maximum number of methodCalls that are allowed in the queue
Kind: global class
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
object
|options.host
string
|ip address on which the server should listen
|options.port
number
|port on which the server should listen
|onListening
function
|function to be invoked in the server's
listening callback
Fires when RPC method call is received
Kind: event emitted by
Server
|Param
|Type
|Description
|error
*
|params
array
|callback
function
|callback awaits params err and response
Fires if a RPC method call has no event handler. RPC response is always an empty string.
Kind: event emitted by
Server
|Param
|Type
|method
string
|params
array
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014-2018 Sebastian 'hobbyquaker' Raff and Contributors
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.