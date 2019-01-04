binrpc

HomeMatic xmlrpc_bin:// protocol server and client

For use with CCU1/2 (rfd, hs485d, Rega), Homegear and CUxD

Implements the same interface as homematic-xmlrpc, these 2 libs should be a 1:1 drop-in-replacement for each other.

Changelog

Breaking Change in v3.0.0: To be consistent with homematic-xmlrpc the RPC client isn't an event emitter anymore. All errors have to be handled through the methodCall callback.

Change in v2.1.0 To be consistent with homematic-xmlrpc you don't have to wait for the client connect event before using methodCall.

Breaking change in v2.0.0: system.multicall isn't resolved in single calls anymore. This should be done by the application itself and was removed to be consistent with homematic-xmlrpc.

Examples

Switch on the Channel LEQ0134153:1

var rpc = require ( 'binrpc' ); var rpcClient = rpc.createClient({ host : '192.168.1.100' , port : '2001' }); rpcClient.methodCall( 'setValue' , [ 'LEQ0134153:1' , 'STATE' , true ], function ( err, res ) { console .log( 'response' , err, JSON .stringify(res)); });

For a full example on how to subscribe to CCU events see example.js

Further reading

API Documentation

Modules

Classes

binrpc

RPC client factory

Kind: static method of binrpc

Param Type Default Description options object options.host string the hostname or ip address to connect to options.port number the port to connect to [options.reconnectTimeout] number 2500 wait milliseconds until trying to reconnect after the socket was closed [options.responseTimeout] number 5000 wait milliseconds for method call response [options.queueMaxLength] number 15 maximum number of methodCalls that are allowed in the queue

RPC server factory

Kind: static method of binrpc

Param Type Description options object options.host string ip address on which the server should listen options.port number port on which the server should listen onListening function function to be invoked in the server's listening callback

client

client.queue : Array

The request queue. Array elements must be objects with the properties buffer and callback

Kind: instance property of client



client.queueMaxLength : number

Maximum queue length. If queue length is greater than this a methodCall will return error 'You are sending too fast'

Kind: instance property of client



client.queueRetryTimeout : number

Time in milliseconds. How long to wait for retry if a request is pending

Kind: instance property of client



client.pending : boolean

Indicates if there is a request waiting for its response

Kind: instance property of client



client.responseTimeout : number

Time in milliseconds. How long to wait for a method call response

Kind: instance property of client



connect

Kind: instance method of client



Push request to the queue

Kind: instance method of client

Param Type buf buffer cb function

Shift request from the queue and write it to the socket.

Kind: instance method of client



methodCall

Kind: instance method of client

Param Type Description method string params Array callback function optional - if omitted an empty string will be send as response

protocol

protocol.encodeRequest(method, data) ⇒ Buffer

encode requests

Kind: static method of protocol

Param Type Description method string throws error if not type string or if string is empty data * optional - defaults to an empty array

protocol.encodeResponse(data) ⇒ Buffer

encode response

Kind: static method of protocol

Param Type Description data * optional - defaults to empty string

protocol.encodeData(obj) ⇒ Buffer

encode data

Kind: static method of protocol

Param Type Description obj * throws TypeError if obj is undefined or null

protocol.encodeStruct(obj) ⇒ Buffer

encode struct

Kind: static method of protocol

Param Type Description obj object throws error if not of type object

protocol.encodeStructKey(str) ⇒ Buffer

encode struct key

Kind: static method of protocol

Param Type Description str string throws error if not of type string

protocol.encodeArray(arr) ⇒ Buffer

encode array

Kind: static method of protocol

Param Type Description arr array throws error if not instance of Array

protocol.encodeString(str) ⇒ Buffer

encode string

Kind: static method of protocol

Param Type Description str string throws error if not of type string

protocol.encodeBool(b) ⇒ Buffer

encode bool

Kind: static method of protocol

Param Type Description b * any type

protocol.encodeInteger(i) ⇒ Buffer

encode integer

Kind: static method of protocol

Param Type Description i number throws error if not a number or if out of range (min=-2147483648 max=2147483647)

protocol.encodeDouble(d) ⇒ Buffer

encode double

Kind: static method of protocol

Param Type Description d number throws error if not a number

protocol.decodeDouble(elem) ⇒ object

decode double

Kind: static method of protocol

Returns: object - properties content and rest

Param Type Description elem Buffer throws error if not an instance of Buffer or if length <8

protocol.decodeString(elem) ⇒ object

decode string

Kind: static method of protocol

Returns: object - properties content and rest

Param Type Description elem Buffer throws error if not an instance of Buffer or if length <4

protocol.decodeBool(elem) ⇒ object

decode double

Kind: static method of protocol

Returns: object - properties content and rest

Param Type Description elem Buffer throws error if not an instance of Buffer or if length <8

protocol.decodeInteger(elem) ⇒ object

decode integer

Kind: static method of protocol

Returns: object - properties content and rest

Param Type Description elem Buffer throws error if not an instance of Buffer or if length <4

protocol.decodeArray(elem) ⇒ object

decode array

Kind: static method of protocol

Returns: object - properties content and rest

Param Type Description elem Buffer throws error if not an instance of Buffer or if length <4

protocol.decodeStruct(elem) ⇒ object

decode struct

Kind: static method of protocol

Returns: object - properties content and rest

Param Type Description elem Buffer throws error if not an instance of Buffer or if length <4

decodes binary data

Kind: static method of protocol

Param Type data Buffer

decode response

Kind: static method of protocol

Param Type Description data Buffer throws TypeError if data is no instance of Buffer

protocol.decodeStrangeRequest(data) ⇒ Array

decode "strange" request

Kind: static method of protocol

Param Type Description data Buffer throws TypeError if data is no instance of Buffer

decode request

Kind: static method of protocol

Param Type Description data Buffer throws TypeError if not instance of Buffer

server

Client

Kind: global class



new Client(options)

Param Type Default Description options object options.host string the hostname or ip address to connect to options.port number the port to connect to [options.reconnectTimeout] number 2500 wait milliseconds until trying to reconnect after the socket was closed [options.responseTimeout] number 5000 wait milliseconds for method call response [options.queueMaxLength] number 15 maximum number of methodCalls that are allowed in the queue

Protocol

Kind: global class



Server

Kind: global class

new Server(options, onListening)

Param Type Description options object options.host string ip address on which the server should listen options.port number port on which the server should listen onListening function function to be invoked in the server's listening callback

Fires when RPC method call is received

Kind: event emitted by Server

Param Type Description error * params array callback function callback awaits params err and response

Fires if a RPC method call has no event handler. RPC response is always an empty string.

Kind: event emitted by Server

Param Type method string params array

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014-2018 Sebastian 'hobbyquaker' Raff and Contributors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.