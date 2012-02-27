Binary Tree Algorithm for 2D Bin Packing

This project is a javascript experiment to write a binary tree based bin packing algorithm that is suitable for generating CSS sprites.

You can play with the demo here

You can find a description here

NPM install

npm install binpacking

NodeJS usage

var binpacking = require ( 'binpacking' ); var Packer = binpacking.Packer; var GrowingPacker = binpacking.GrowingPacker; var blocks = [{ w : 100 , h : 100 }, { w : 100 , h : 100 }, { w : 100 , h : 200 }]; var packer = new GrowingPacker; packer.fit(blocks); console .log(blocks);

NodeJS demo

Clone this repository:

git clone https://github.com/jsmarkus/node-bin-packing

See usage example: https://github.com/jsmarkus/node-bin-packing/blob/master/node-test.js

Run the demo:

node node-test .js

Demo

Clone this repository

git clone https://github.com/jsmarkus/node-bin-packing

View the index.html file in your favorite browser for examples of algorithm in use with lots of configurable options.

Usage

If you want to use this in your own javascript projects, you need something like this:

<script src='packer.growing.js'></script> <script> var packer = new Packer(1000, 1000 ); // or: new GrowingPacker(); var blocks = [ { w: 100 , h: 100 }, { w: 100 , h: 100 }, { w: 80 , h: 80 }, { w: 80 , h: 80 }, etc etc ]; blocks.sort(function(a,b) { return (b.h < a.h); }); // sort inputs for best results packer.fit(blocks); for(var n = 0 ; n < blocks.length ; n++) { var block = blocks[n]; if (block.fit) { DrawRectangle(block.fit.x, block.fit.y, block.w, block.h); } } </script>

See source code comments for more details.

License

See LICENSE file.

If you have any ideas, feedback, requests or bug reports, you can reach me at jake@codeincomplete.com, or via my website: Code inComplete