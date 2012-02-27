This project is a javascript experiment to write a binary tree based bin packing algorithm that is suitable for generating CSS sprites.
npm install binpacking
var binpacking = require('binpacking');
var Packer = binpacking.Packer;
var GrowingPacker = binpacking.GrowingPacker;
var blocks = [{w:100, h:100}, {w:100, h:100}, {w:100, h:200}];
var packer = new GrowingPacker;
packer.fit(blocks);
console.log(blocks);
Clone this repository:
git clone https://github.com/jsmarkus/node-bin-packing
See usage example: https://github.com/jsmarkus/node-bin-packing/blob/master/node-test.js
Run the demo:
node node-test.js
Clone this repository
git clone https://github.com/jsmarkus/node-bin-packing
View the index.html file in your favorite browser for examples of algorithm in use with lots of configurable options.
If you want to use this in your own javascript projects, you need something like this:
<script src='packer.growing.js'></script>
<script>
var packer = new Packer(1000, 1000); // or: new GrowingPacker();
var blocks = [
{ w: 100, h: 100 },
{ w: 100, h: 100 },
{ w: 80, h: 80 },
{ w: 80, h: 80 },
etc
etc
];
blocks.sort(function(a,b) { return (b.h < a.h); }); // sort inputs for best results
packer.fit(blocks);
for(var n = 0 ; n < blocks.length ; n++) {
var block = blocks[n];
if (block.fit) {
DrawRectangle(block.fit.x, block.fit.y, block.w, block.h);
}
}
</script>
See source code comments for more details.
See LICENSE file.
If you have any ideas, feedback, requests or bug reports, you can reach me at jake@codeincomplete.com, or via my website: Code inComplete