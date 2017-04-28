Lookup card BIN numbers using https://www.binlist.net
IIN (Issuer Identification Number) is the more modern name.
Useful for querying information from a credit card such as:
The BIN is the first digits of a card number:
0000 0000 **** ****. You can
pass any card number prefix of 4-9 digits. More numbers will return more
information.
Works in browser environments using Browserify or similar.
var lookup = require('binlookup')();
// using callbacks
lookup('45717360',
function( err, data ){
console.log(data);
});
// using promises
lookup('45717360').then(
data => console.log(data));
Example
data returned:
{
number: {
length: 16,
luhn: true
},
scheme: 'visa',
type: 'debit',
brand: 'Visa/Dankort',
prepaid: false,
country: {
numeric: '208',
alpha2: 'DK',
name: 'Denmark',
emoji: '🇩🇰',
currency: 'DKK',
latitude: 56,
longitude: 10
},
bank: {
name: 'Jyske Bank',
url: 'www.jyskebank.dk',
phone: '+4589893300',
city: 'Hjørring'
}
}
You can cache the response using AsyncCache or similar:
var lookup = require('binlookup')();
var AsyncCache = require('async-cache');
var cache = new AsyncCache({
load: lookup,
});
cache.get(bin, function( err, data ){
console.log(data);
});