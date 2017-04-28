openbase logo
binlookup

by paylike
2.0.1 (see all)

Look up BIN/IIN numbers using binlist.net

Readme

BIN/IIN look up

Lookup card BIN numbers using https://www.binlist.net

IIN (Issuer Identification Number) is the more modern name.

Useful for querying information from a credit card such as:

  • brand (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, etc.)
  • expected card number length and LUHN algorithm support
  • type (debit or credit)
  • category (prepaid or classic)
  • country
  • issuing bank

What is a BIN?

The BIN is the first digits of a card number: 0000 0000 **** ****. You can pass any card number prefix of 4-9 digits. More numbers will return more information.

Use

Works in browser environments using Browserify or similar.

var lookup = require('binlookup')();

// using callbacks
lookup('45717360',
    function( err, data ){
        console.log(data);
    });

// using promises
lookup('45717360').then(
    data => console.log(data));

Example data returned:

{
    number: {
        length: 16,
        luhn: true
    },
    scheme: 'visa',
    type: 'debit',
    brand: 'Visa/Dankort',
    prepaid: false,
    country: {
        numeric: '208',
        alpha2: 'DK',
        name: 'Denmark',
        emoji: '🇩🇰',
        currency: 'DKK',
        latitude: 56,
        longitude: 10
    },
    bank: {
        name: 'Jyske Bank',
        url: 'www.jyskebank.dk',
        phone: '+4589893300',
        city: 'Hjørring'
    }
}

Caching

You can cache the response using AsyncCache or similar:

var lookup = require('binlookup')();
var AsyncCache = require('async-cache');

var cache = new AsyncCache({
    load: lookup,
});

cache.get(bin, function( err, data ){
    console.log(data);
});

