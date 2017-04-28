BIN/IIN look up

Lookup card BIN numbers using https://www.binlist.net

IIN (Issuer Identification Number) is the more modern name.

Useful for querying information from a credit card such as:

brand (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, etc.)

expected card number length and LUHN algorithm support

type (debit or credit)

category (prepaid or classic)

country

issuing bank

What is a BIN?

The BIN is the first digits of a card number: 0000 0000 **** **** . You can pass any card number prefix of 4-9 digits. More numbers will return more information.

Use

Works in browser environments using Browserify or similar.

var lookup = require ( 'binlookup' )(); lookup( '45717360' , function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); }); lookup( '45717360' ).then( data => console .log(data));

Example data returned:

{ number : { length : 16 , luhn : true }, scheme : 'visa' , type : 'debit' , brand : 'Visa/Dankort' , prepaid : false , country : { numeric : '208' , alpha2 : 'DK' , name : 'Denmark' , emoji : '🇩🇰' , currency : 'DKK' , latitude : 56 , longitude : 10 }, bank : { name : 'Jyske Bank' , url : 'www.jyskebank.dk' , phone : '+4589893300' , city : 'Hjørring' } }

Caching

You can cache the response using AsyncCache or similar: