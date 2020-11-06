binjumper

A library for creating a jumper file to start an executable with extra arguments - symlinks with arguments

Install

yarn add binjumper

Why

Sometimes you need to create an executable symlink with additional arguments so you create a .cmd file that runs the executable with the additional arguments. This works perfectly fine for running the thing, but as soon as you need to cancel the script (ctrl + C) you'll start getting Terminate batch job (Y/N)? prompts from cmd. These are impossible to disable so when you have more of these spawning eachother you'll get something like this:

$ yarn command -using-npm-binaries ^C Terminate batch job (Y/N)? y Terminate batch job (Y/N)? y Terminate batch job (Y/N)? y Terminate batch job (Y/N)? y $

This library works around that issue using a native executable ( .exe ) to perform the spawn on Windows, Unix doesn't have this problem so there a simple bash script is used.

Example

See the examples directory

