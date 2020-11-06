A library for creating a jumper file to start an executable with extra arguments - symlinks with arguments
yarn add binjumper
Sometimes you need to create an executable symlink with additional arguments so you create a
.cmd file that runs the executable with the additional arguments. This works perfectly fine for running the thing, but as soon as you need to cancel the script (ctrl + C) you'll start getting
Terminate batch job (Y/N)? prompts from cmd. These are impossible to disable so when you have more of these spawning eachother you'll get something like this:
$ yarn command-using-npm-binaries
^C
Terminate batch job (Y/N)? y
Terminate batch job (Y/N)? y
Terminate batch job (Y/N)? y
Terminate batch job (Y/N)? y
$
This library works around that issue using a native executable (
.exe) to perform the spawn on Windows, Unix doesn't have this problem so there a simple bash script is used.
See the
examples directory
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.