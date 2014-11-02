Bindable Objects are the base class for most components including views, and models.
Two-way data binding means linking properties of two separate objects - when one changes, the other will automatically update with that change. It enables much easier interactions between data models and UIs, among other uses outside of MVC.
var bindable = require("bindable");
var person = new bindable.Object({
name: "craig",
last: "condon",
location: {
city: "San Francisco"
}
});
person.bind("location.zip", function(value) {
// 94102
}).now();
//triggers the binding
person.set("location.zip", "94102");
//bind location.zip to another property in the model, and do it only once
person.bind("location.zip", { to: "zip", max: 1 }).now();
//bind location.zip to another object, and make it bi-directional.
person.bind("location.zip", { target: anotherModel, to: "location.zip", bothWays: true }).now();
//chain to multiple items, and limit it!
person.bind("location.zip", { to: ["property", "anotherProperty"], max: 1 }).now();
//you can also transform data as it's being bound
person.bind("name", {
to: "name2",
map: function (name) {
return name.toUpperCase();
}
}).now();
npm install bindable --save-exact
creates a new bindable object
Returns a property on the bindable object
var bindable = require("bindable@0.6.1");
var obj = new bindable.Object({ city: { name: "SF" } });
console.log(obj.get("city")); // { name: "SF" }
console.log("no getter", bindable.city); // { name: "SF" }
console.log(obj.get("city.name")); // SF
console.log("no getter", bindable.city.name); // { name: "SF" }
Sets a value to the bindable object
var bindable = require("bindable@0.6.1");
var obj = new bindable.Object();
obj.set("city.name", "SF");
console.log(obj.get("city.name")); // SF
sets multiple properties on the bindable object
var bindable = require("bindable@0.6.1");
var person = new bindable.Object();
person.setProperties({
firstName: "Jon",
lastName: "Doe"
});
console.log(person.get("firstName"), person.get("lastName")); // Jon Doe
Returns true if the bindable object has a given property
var bindable = require("bindable@0.6.1");
var obj = new bindable.Object({ count: 0, male: false, name: "craig" });
console.log(obj.has("count")); // true
console.log(obj.has("male")); // true
console.log(obj.has("name")); // true
console.log(obj.has("city")); // false
adds a new listener to the bindable object
emits a new event
var bindable = require("bindable@0.6.1");
var person = new bindable.Object();
person.on("blarg", function (arg1, arg2) {
console.log(arg1, arg2);
});
person.emit("blarg", "something!", "something again!!");
listens to one event, then disposes the listener.
var bindable = require("bindable@0.6.1");
var person = new bindable.Object();
person.once("blarg", function (arg1, arg2) {
console.log(arg1, arg2);
});
person.emit("blarg", "something!", "something again!!");
person.emit("blarg", "never caught again!");
returns all the listeners on the bindable object
options - the options for the binding
to - the property to bind to. Can be a
string,
array, or
function
target - the target bindable object. Default is self
max - max number of times to run the data-binding
when - tests the data-bound value before setting
map - transforms the data-bound value
bothWays - makes the data-binding bi-directional.
var bindable = require("bindable");
var obj = new bindable.Object({ name: "craig" });
// bind the name, but transform it to upper case
obj.bind("name", { to: "name2", map: function (name) {
return String(name).toUpperCase();
}}).now();
console.log(obj.get("name"), obj.get("name2"));
obj.set("name", "jeff");
console.log(obj.get("name"), obj.get("name2"));
Executes a binding now
var bindable = require("bindable");
var person = new bindable.Object({ name: "jeff" });
person.bind("name", function (name, oldName) {
console.log("binding called, name is: ", name);
}).now();
// above is triggered
person.set("name", "joe");
Disposes a binding
var bindable = require("bindable");
var person = new bindable.Object({ name: "jeff" });
var binding = person.bind("name", function (name, oldName) {
console.log("binding called, name is: ", name);
}).now();
binding.dispose();
person.set("name", "jake"); // binding not triggered
Bindable objects emit a few events:
change:* - emitted when a property changes on the bindable object. E.g:
change:location.zip.
change - emitted when any property changes on the bindable object
watching - emitted when a property is being watched
dispose - emitted when
dispose() is called on a bindable object
var bindable = require("bindable");
var person = new bindable.Object({ name: "jeff" });
person.on("change:name", function (newName) {
console.log("the name changed to", newName);
});
person.on("change", function (key, value) {
console.log("some value has changed: ", key, "=", value);
});
person.on("watching", function (property) {
console.log("watching ", property);
});
person.on("dispose", function () {
console.log("the object was disposed");
});
person.set("name", "james");
person.set("city", "sf");
person.bind("name", function(){}); // trigger watching
person.dispose();