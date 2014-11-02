This library has been moved to bindable-object, and bindable-collection.

Bindable Objects are the base class for most components including views, and models.

Two-way data binding means linking properties of two separate objects - when one changes, the other will automatically update with that change. It enables much easier interactions between data models and UIs, among other uses outside of MVC.

var bindable = require ( "bindable" ); var person = new bindable.Object({ name : "craig" , last : "condon" , location : { city : "San Francisco" } }); person.bind( "location.zip" , function ( value ) { }).now(); person.set( "location.zip" , "94102" ); person.bind( "location.zip" , { to : "zip" , max : 1 }).now(); person.bind( "location.zip" , { target : anotherModel, to : "location.zip" , bothWays : true }).now(); person.bind( "location.zip" , { to : [ "property" , "anotherProperty" ], max : 1 }).now(); person.bind( "name" , { to : "name2" , map : function ( name ) { return name.toUpperCase(); } }).now();

Installation

npm install bindable --save-exact

creates a new bindable object

value get(property)

Returns a property on the bindable object

var bindable = require ( "bindable@0.6.1" ); var obj = new bindable.Object({ city : { name : "SF" } }); console .log(obj.get( "city" )); console .log( "no getter" , bindable.city); console .log(obj.get( "city.name" )); console .log( "no getter" , bindable.city.name);

Sets a value to the bindable object

var bindable = require ( "bindable@0.6.1" ); var obj = new bindable.Object(); obj.set( "city.name" , "SF" ); console .log(obj.get( "city.name" ));

sets multiple properties on the bindable object

var bindable = require ( "bindable@0.6.1" ); var person = new bindable.Object(); person.setProperties({ firstName : "Jon" , lastName : "Doe" }); console .log(person.get( "firstName" ), person.get( "lastName" ));

Returns true if the bindable object has a given property

var bindable = require ( "bindable@0.6.1" ); var obj = new bindable.Object({ count : 0 , male : false , name : "craig" }); console .log(obj.has( "count" )); console .log(obj.has( "male" )); console .log(obj.has( "name" )); console .log(obj.has( "city" ));

listener on(event, callback)

adds a new listener to the bindable object

emits a new event

var bindable = require ( "bindable@0.6.1" ); var person = new bindable.Object(); person.on( "blarg" , function ( arg1, arg2 ) { console .log(arg1, arg2); }); person.emit( "blarg" , "something!" , "something again!!" );

listens to one event, then disposes the listener.

var bindable = require ( "bindable@0.6.1" ); var person = new bindable.Object(); person.once( "blarg" , function ( arg1, arg2 ) { console .log(arg1, arg2); }); person.emit( "blarg" , "something!" , "something again!!" ); person.emit( "blarg" , "never caught again!" );

returns all the listeners on the bindable object

binding bind(from, options)

options - the options for the binding

to - the property to bind to. Can be a string , array , or function

- the property to bind to. Can be a , , or target - the target bindable object. Default is self

- the target bindable object. Default is self max - max number of times to run the data-binding

- max number of times to run the data-binding when - tests the data-bound value before setting

- tests the data-bound value before setting map - transforms the data-bound value

- transforms the data-bound value bothWays - makes the data-binding bi-directional.

var bindable = require ( "bindable" ); var obj = new bindable.Object({ name : "craig" }); obj.bind( "name" , { to : "name2" , map : function ( name ) { return String (name).toUpperCase(); }}).now(); console .log(obj.get( "name" ), obj.get( "name2" )); obj.set( "name" , "jeff" ); console .log(obj.get( "name" ), obj.get( "name2" ));

Executes a binding now

var bindable = require ( "bindable" ); var person = new bindable.Object({ name : "jeff" }); person.bind( "name" , function ( name, oldName ) { console .log( "binding called, name is: " , name); }).now(); person.set( "name" , "joe" );

Disposes a binding

var bindable = require ( "bindable" ); var person = new bindable.Object({ name : "jeff" }); var binding = person.bind( "name" , function ( name, oldName ) { console .log( "binding called, name is: " , name); }).now(); binding.dispose(); person.set( "name" , "jake" );

Events

Bindable objects emit a few events:

change:* - emitted when a property changes on the bindable object. E.g: change:location.zip .

- emitted when a property changes on the bindable object. E.g: . change - emitted when any property changes on the bindable object

- emitted when any property changes on the bindable object watching - emitted when a property is being watched

- emitted when a property is being watched dispose - emitted when dispose() is called on a bindable object