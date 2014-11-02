openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bin

bindable

by Craig Condon
0.6.3 (see all)

flexible data-binding

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

335

GitHub Stars

135

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

This library has been moved to bindable-object, and bindable-collection.

Bindable Objects are the base class for most components including views, and models.

Two-way data binding means linking properties of two separate objects - when one changes, the other will automatically update with that change. It enables much easier interactions between data models and UIs, among other uses outside of MVC.

var bindable = require("bindable");

var person = new bindable.Object({
  name: "craig",
  last: "condon",
  location: {
    city: "San Francisco"
  }
});

person.bind("location.zip", function(value) {
  // 94102
}).now();

//triggers the binding
person.set("location.zip", "94102");

//bind location.zip to another property in the model, and do it only once
person.bind("location.zip", { to: "zip", max: 1 }).now();

//bind location.zip to another object, and make it bi-directional.
person.bind("location.zip", { target: anotherModel, to: "location.zip", bothWays: true }).now();

//chain to multiple items, and limit it!
person.bind("location.zip", { to: ["property", "anotherProperty"], max: 1 }).now();


//you can also transform data as it's being bound
person.bind("name", {
  to: "name2",
  map: function (name) {
    return name.toUpperCase();
  }
}).now();

Installation

npm install bindable --save-exact

Object(properties)

creates a new bindable object

value get(property)

Returns a property on the bindable object

var bindable = require("bindable@0.6.1");
var obj = new bindable.Object({ city: { name: "SF" } });
console.log(obj.get("city"));      // { name: "SF" }
console.log("no getter", bindable.city); // { name: "SF" }
console.log(obj.get("city.name")); // SF
console.log("no getter", bindable.city.name); // { name: "SF" }

set(property, value)

Sets a value to the bindable object

var bindable = require("bindable@0.6.1");
var obj = new bindable.Object();
obj.set("city.name", "SF");
console.log(obj.get("city.name")); // SF

setProperties(properties)

sets multiple properties on the bindable object

var bindable = require("bindable@0.6.1");
var person = new bindable.Object();
person.setProperties({
  firstName: "Jon",
  lastName: "Doe"
});
console.log(person.get("firstName"), person.get("lastName")); // Jon Doe

has(property)

Returns true if the bindable object has a given property

var bindable = require("bindable@0.6.1");
var obj = new bindable.Object({ count: 0, male: false, name: "craig" });

console.log(obj.has("count")); // true
console.log(obj.has("male")); // true
console.log(obj.has("name")); // true
console.log(obj.has("city")); // false

listener on(event, callback)

adds a new listener to the bindable object

emit(event[,args...])

emits a new event

var bindable = require("bindable@0.6.1");
var person = new bindable.Object();

person.on("blarg", function (arg1, arg2) {
  console.log(arg1, arg2);
});

person.emit("blarg", "something!", "something again!!");

once(event, callback)

listens to one event, then disposes the listener.

var bindable = require("bindable@0.6.1");
var person = new bindable.Object();

person.once("blarg", function (arg1, arg2) {
  console.log(arg1, arg2);
});

person.emit("blarg", "something!", "something again!!");
person.emit("blarg", "never caught again!");

removeAllListeners([type])

returns all the listeners on the bindable object

binding bind(from, options)

options - the options for the binding

  • to - the property to bind to. Can be a string, array, or function
  • target - the target bindable object. Default is self
  • max - max number of times to run the data-binding
  • when - tests the data-bound value before setting
  • map - transforms the data-bound value
  • bothWays - makes the data-binding bi-directional.
var bindable = require("bindable");
var obj = new bindable.Object({ name: "craig" });

// bind the name, but transform it to upper case
obj.bind("name", { to: "name2", map: function (name) {
  return String(name).toUpperCase();
}}).now();

console.log(obj.get("name"), obj.get("name2"));
obj.set("name", "jeff");
console.log(obj.get("name"), obj.get("name2"));

binding.now()

Executes a binding now

var bindable = require("bindable");
var person = new bindable.Object({ name: "jeff" });
person.bind("name", function (name, oldName) {
  console.log("binding called, name is: ", name);
}).now();

// above is triggered
person.set("name", "joe");

binding.dispose()

Disposes a binding

var bindable = require("bindable");
var person = new bindable.Object({ name: "jeff" });

var binding = person.bind("name", function (name, oldName) {
  console.log("binding called, name is: ", name);
}).now();

binding.dispose();

person.set("name", "jake"); // binding not triggered

Events

Bindable objects emit a few events:

  • change:* - emitted when a property changes on the bindable object. E.g: change:location.zip.
  • change - emitted when any property changes on the bindable object
  • watching - emitted when a property is being watched
  • dispose - emitted when dispose() is called on a bindable object
var bindable = require("bindable");
var person = new bindable.Object({ name: "jeff" });

person.on("change:name", function (newName) {
  console.log("the name changed to", newName);
});

person.on("change", function (key, value) {
  console.log("some value has changed: ", key, "=", value);
});

person.on("watching", function (property) {
  console.log("watching ", property);
});

person.on("dispose", function () {
  console.log("the object was disposed");
});

person.set("name", "james");
person.set("city", "sf");
person.bind("name", function(){}); // trigger watching
person.dispose();

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial