Bind all methods in an object to itself or a specified context

Install

npm install bind -methods

Usage

import bindMethods from 'bind-methods' ; const unicorn = { name : 'Rainbow' , message() { return ` ${ this .name} is awesome!` ; } }; const message = unicorn.message; message(); bindMethods(unicorn); const message2 = unicorn.message; message2();

API

Bind methods in input to itself or context if specified.

Returns the input object.

input

Type: object

Object with methods to bind.

context

Type: object \ Default: The input object

Object to bind the methods to.

