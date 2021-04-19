Bind all methods in an object to itself or a specified context
$ npm install bind-methods
import bindMethods from 'bind-methods';
const unicorn = {
name: 'Rainbow',
message() {
return `${this.name} is awesome!`;
}
};
const message = unicorn.message;
message();
//=> Error: Cannot read property 'name' of undefined
bindMethods(unicorn);
const message2 = unicorn.message;
message2();
//=> 'Rainbow is awesome!'
Bind methods in
input to itself or
context if specified.
Returns the
input object.
Type:
object
Object with methods to bind.
Type:
object\
Default: The
input object
Object to bind the methods to.