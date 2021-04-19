openbase logo
bm

bind-methods

by Sindre Sorhus
2.0.0

Bind all methods in an object to itself or a specified context

Documentation
64

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

bind-methods

Bind all methods in an object to itself or a specified context

Install

$ npm install bind-methods

Usage

import bindMethods from 'bind-methods';

const unicorn = {
    name: 'Rainbow',
    message() {
        return `${this.name} is awesome!`;
    }
};

const message = unicorn.message;
message();
//=> Error: Cannot read property 'name' of undefined

bindMethods(unicorn);

const message2 = unicorn.message;
message2();
//=> 'Rainbow is awesome!'

API

bindMethods(input, context?)

Bind methods in input to itself or context if specified.

Returns the input object.

input

Type: object

Object with methods to bind.

context

Type: object\ Default: The input object

Object to bind the methods to.

  • auto-bind - Automatically bind methods to their class instance

