Context method binding decorator.

@bind is just a little faster version of @autobind for decorating methods only, by binding them to the current context. It is written in TypeScript and follows the latest decorator s proposal.

It will throw exceptions if decorating anything other than function ;

exceptions if decorating anything other than ; Since the implementation follows the latest decorator s proposal where compartion betweeen this and target can not be trusted, @bind will always return a configurable , get accessor propertyDescriptor which will memomize the result of descriptor.value.bind(this) by re-defining the property descriptor of the method beeing decorated (Credits goes to autobind-decorator for memoizing the result).

If you are looking for not just method decorator but rather full class bounding decorator check @autobind .

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install bind -decorator

Usage

In JavaScript

import bind from 'bind-decorator' ; class Test { static what = 'static' ; @bind static test() { console .log( this .what); } constructor (what) { this .what = what; } @bind test() { console .warn( this .what); } } const tester = new Test( 'bind' ); const { test } = tester; tester.test(); test(); Test.test();

In TypeScript

import bind from 'bind-decorator' ; class Test { public static what: string = 'static' ; public static test(): void { console .log( this .what); } public constructor ( public what: string ) { this .what = what; } public test(): void { console .warn( this .what); } } const tester: Test = new Test( 'bind' ); const { test } = tester; tester.test(); test(); Test.test();

