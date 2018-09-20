Context method binding decorator.
@bind is just a little faster version of
@autobind for decorating methods only, by binding them to the current context. It is written in TypeScript and follows the latest
decorators proposal.
throw exceptions if decorating anything other than
function;
decorators proposal where compartion betweeen
this and
target can not be trusted,
@bind will always
return a
configurable,
get accessor propertyDescriptor which will memomize the result of
descriptor.value.bind(this) by re-defining the property descriptor of the method beeing decorated (Credits goes to autobind-decorator for memoizing the result).
If you are looking for not just method decorator but rather full class bounding decorator check
@autobind.
Install with npm:
$ npm install bind-decorator
import bind from 'bind-decorator';
class Test {
static what = 'static';
@bind
static test() {
console.log(this.what);
}
constructor(what) {
this.what = what;
}
@bind
test() {
console.warn(this.what);
}
}
const tester = new Test('bind');
const { test } = tester;
tester.test(); // warns 'bind'.
test(); // warns 'bind'.
Test.test(); // logs 'static'.
import bind from 'bind-decorator';
class Test {
public static what: string = 'static';
@bind
public static test(): void {
console.log(this.what);
}
public constructor(public what: string) {
this.what = what;
}
@bind
public test(): void {
console.warn(this.what);
}
}
const tester: Test = new Test('bind');
const { test } = tester;
tester.test(); // warns 'bind'.
test(); // warns 'bind'.
Test.test(); // logs 'static'.
npm install
npm test
npm install
Make changes
If necessary add some tests to
__tests__
npm test
Make a Pull Request