pure js binary search for sorted javascript arrays||array like objects. returns any || last || first || closest matched key for value, or slice between 2 values where values need not exist.
returns the matched key or -1 if not found.
var bs = require('binarysearch');
bs([1,4,7,9,22,100,1000],7) === 2
//true
bs([1],5) === -1
// true
search with user defined comparator function
bs([5,6,7,8,9],9,function(value,find){
if(value > find) return 1;
else if(value < find) return -1;
return 0;
}) === 4
// true
find first key that matches
bs.first([0,1,2,3,3,3,4],3) === 3
find last key that matches
bs.last([0,1,2,3,3,3,4],3) === 5
find closest key to where or key of searched value in the array
bs.closest([1,2,4,5,6],3) === 1
bs.closest([1,2,4,5,6],0) === 0
bs.closest([1,2,4,5,6],200) === 6
// non unique matching/matching at end of series
bs.closest([1,2,4,5,5,5,6],5) === 3
bs.closest([1,2,4,5,5,5,6],5,{end:true}) === 5
query for rangeValue (inclusive). returns sliced values.
bs.rangeValue([1,2,3,3,3,4,4,6],3,5) === [3,3,3,4,4]
or simply access the array offsets directly as [start,end]
bs.range([1,2,3,3,3,4,4,6],3,5) === [2,6]
insert a value into a sorted array.
var arr = [1,3,4];
bs.insert(arr,2) === 1
// returns the key it inserted into
arr[1] === 2
// true
when you insert values and there are duplicates the default behavior is to insert the new value after the other same values. if you pass option.unique = true the key's value is replaced with the new value
var arr = [1,2,3];
bs.insert(arr,2)
// arr is [1,2,2,3]
var arr = [1,2,3];
bs.insert(arr,2,{unique:true});
// arr is [1,2,3]
insert with user defined comparator function
var arr = [5,6,7,8,9];
bs.insert(arr,10,function(value,add){
if(value > add) return 1;
else if(value < add) return -1;
return 0;
});
// arr is [5,6,7,8,9,10]
create an object index
var index = bs.indexObject({a:2,b:1});
// [{k:'b',v:1},{k:a,v:2}];
search an object index
var obj = {a:{id:22,name:'bob'},b:{id:11,name:'joe'}};
// [{k:'b',v:11},{k:'a',v:22}];
index = bs.indexObject(obj,function(o1,o2){
if(o1.id > o2.id) return 1
else if(o1.id < o2.id) return -1;
return 0;
});
obj[bs(index,'bob').k] === {id:22,name:'bob'};