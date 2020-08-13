openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bin

binarysearch

by Ryan Day
1.0.1 (see all)

binary search for sorted javascript arrays||array like obejcts. provides method to create sorted index of objects.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.8K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

binarysearch

pure js binary search for sorted javascript arrays||array like objects. returns any || last || first || closest matched key for value, or slice between 2 values where values need not exist.

returns the matched key or -1 if not found.

example


var bs = require('binarysearch');

bs([1,4,7,9,22,100,1000],7) === 2
//true

bs([1],5) === -1
// true

search with user defined comparator function

bs([5,6,7,8,9],9,function(value,find){
  if(value > find) return 1;
  else if(value < find) return -1;
  return 0;
}) === 4
// true

find first key that matches

bs.first([0,1,2,3,3,3,4],3) === 3

find last key that matches

bs.last([0,1,2,3,3,3,4],3) === 5

find closest key to where or key of searched value in the array

  • if the key is in the array the key will point to
    • the first key that has that value by default
    • the last key that has that value if {end:true} option is specified
  • only returns -1 if array is empty

bs.closest([1,2,4,5,6],3) === 1
bs.closest([1,2,4,5,6],0) === 0
bs.closest([1,2,4,5,6],200) === 6

// non unique matching/matching at end of series
bs.closest([1,2,4,5,5,5,6],5) === 3
bs.closest([1,2,4,5,5,5,6],5,{end:true}) === 5

query for rangeValue (inclusive). returns sliced values.

bs.rangeValue([1,2,3,3,3,4,4,6],3,5) === [3,3,3,4,4]

or simply access the array offsets directly as [start,end]

bs.range([1,2,3,3,3,4,4,6],3,5) === [2,6]

insert a value into a sorted array.

var arr = [1,3,4];
bs.insert(arr,2) === 1
// returns the key it inserted into

arr[1] === 2
// true

when you insert values and there are duplicates the default behavior is to insert the new value after the other same values. if you pass option.unique = true the key's value is replaced with the new value

var arr = [1,2,3];
bs.insert(arr,2)
// arr is [1,2,2,3]

var arr = [1,2,3];
bs.insert(arr,2,{unique:true});
// arr is [1,2,3]

insert with user defined comparator function

var arr = [5,6,7,8,9];
bs.insert(arr,10,function(value,add){
  if(value > add) return 1;
  else if(value < add) return -1;
  return 0;
});
// arr is [5,6,7,8,9,10]

create an object index


var index = bs.indexObject({a:2,b:1});
// [{k:'b',v:1},{k:a,v:2}];

search an object index

var obj = {a:{id:22,name:'bob'},b:{id:11,name:'joe'}};
// [{k:'b',v:11},{k:'a',v:22}];

index = bs.indexObject(obj,function(o1,o2){
  if(o1.id > o2.id) return 1
  else if(o1.id < o2.id) return -1;
  return 0;
});

obj[bs(index,'bob').k] === {id:22,name:'bob'};

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial