binarysearch

pure js binary search for sorted javascript arrays||array like objects. returns any || last || first || closest matched key for value, or slice between 2 values where values need not exist.

returns the matched key or -1 if not found.

example

var bs = require ( 'binarysearch' ); bs([ 1 , 4 , 7 , 9 , 22 , 100 , 1000 ], 7 ) === 2 bs([ 1 ], 5 ) === -1

search with user defined comparator function

bs([ 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ], 9 , function ( value,find ) { if (value > find) return 1 ; else if (value < find) return -1 ; return 0 ; }) === 4

find first key that matches

bs.first([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 3 , 3 , 4 ], 3 ) === 3

find last key that matches

bs.last([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 3 , 3 , 4 ], 3 ) === 5

find closest key to where or key of searched value in the array

if the key is in the array the key will point to the first key that has that value by default the last key that has that value if {end:true} option is specified

only returns -1 if array is empty

bs.closest([ 1 , 2 , 4 , 5 , 6 ], 3 ) === 1 bs.closest([ 1 , 2 , 4 , 5 , 6 ], 0 ) === 0 bs.closest([ 1 , 2 , 4 , 5 , 6 ], 200 ) === 6 bs.closest([ 1 , 2 , 4 , 5 , 5 , 5 , 6 ], 5 ) === 3 bs.closest([ 1 , 2 , 4 , 5 , 5 , 5 , 6 ], 5 ,{ end : true }) === 5

query for rangeValue (inclusive). returns sliced values.

bs.rangeValue([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 3 , 3 , 4 , 4 , 6 ], 3 , 5 ) === [ 3 , 3 , 3 , 4 , 4 ]

or simply access the array offsets directly as [start,end]

bs.range([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 3 , 3 , 4 , 4 , 6 ], 3 , 5 ) === [ 2 , 6 ]

insert a value into a sorted array.

var arr = [ 1 , 3 , 4 ]; bs.insert(arr, 2 ) === 1 arr[ 1 ] === 2

when you insert values and there are duplicates the default behavior is to insert the new value after the other same values. if you pass option.unique = true the key's value is replaced with the new value

var arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; bs.insert(arr, 2 ) var arr = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; bs.insert(arr, 2 ,{ unique : true });

insert with user defined comparator function

var arr = [ 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]; bs.insert(arr, 10 , function ( value,add ) { if (value > add) return 1 ; else if (value < add) return -1 ; return 0 ; });

create an object index

var index = bs.indexObject({ a : 2 , b : 1 });

search an object index