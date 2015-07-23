openbase logo
binaryjs

by binaryjs
0.2.1 (see all)

Node binary websocket streaming made easy

npm
GitHub
CDN

177

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

BinaryJS

We're under development!

For docs and more info http://binaryjs.com

Node binary websocket streaming made easy

Download

Server

$ npm install binaryjs

or from Git

$ git clone git://github.com/binaryjs/binaryjs.git
$ cd binaryjs
$ npm install -g

Client

<script src="http://cdn.binaryjs.com/0/binary.js"></script>

http://binaryjs.com for docs and demos

Changelog

0.2.2

  • Update js-binarypack to 0.0.9, removed unused check.

0.2.1

  • Update js-binarypack to 0.0.7, fast utf8 support now on by default.

0.2.0

  • Fix critical BinaryPack issue prevent TypedArrays of 16 bit or greater from being serialized correctly

0.1.9

  • Fix close internal socket (removing not supported code/message parameters)

0.1.8

  • Does not throw exceptions when writing on a stream with closed underlying socket
  • StreamID no longer has to be a number
  • Use newer version of node-binarypack

0.1.7

  • Fix critical bug involving drain event not firing. Bump streamws to 0.1.1

0.1.5

  • streamws version >=0.1.0 is now required
  • Streams no longer add their own listeners to error/close/drain events (fixes leaks)
  • Calls to socket.send no longer include {binary: true} or callback parameters (fixes type error in some browsers)

