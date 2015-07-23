BinaryJS

We're under development!

For docs and more info http://binaryjs.com

Node binary websocket streaming made easy

Download

Server

npm install binaryjs

or from Git

git clone git://github.com/binaryjs/binaryjs.git cd binaryjs npm install -g

Client

< script src = "http://cdn.binaryjs.com/0/binary.js" > </ script >

http://binaryjs.com for docs and demos

Changelog

0.2.2

Update js-binarypack to 0.0.9, removed unused check.

0.2.1

Update js-binarypack to 0.0.7, fast utf8 support now on by default.

0.2.0

Fix critical BinaryPack issue prevent TypedArrays of 16 bit or greater from being serialized correctly

0.1.9

Fix close internal socket (removing not supported code/message parameters)

0.1.8

Does not throw exceptions when writing on a stream with closed underlying socket

StreamID no longer has to be a number

Use newer version of node-binarypack

0.1.7

Fix critical bug involving drain event not firing. Bump streamws to 0.1.1

0.1.5