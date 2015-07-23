BinaryJS
We're under development!
For docs and more info
http://binaryjs.com
Node binary websocket streaming made easy
Download
Server
$ npm install binaryjs
or from Git
$ git clone git://github.com/binaryjs/binaryjs.git
$ cd binaryjs
$ npm install -g
Client
<script src="http://cdn.binaryjs.com/0/binary.js"></script>
Changelog
0.2.2
- Update js-binarypack to 0.0.9, removed unused check.
0.2.1
- Update js-binarypack to 0.0.7, fast utf8 support now on by default.
0.2.0
- Fix critical BinaryPack issue prevent TypedArrays of 16 bit or greater from being serialized correctly
0.1.9
- Fix close internal socket (removing not supported code/message parameters)
0.1.8
- Does not throw exceptions when writing on a stream with closed underlying socket
- StreamID no longer has to be a number
- Use newer version of node-binarypack
0.1.7
- Fix critical bug involving drain event not firing. Bump
streamws to 0.1.1
0.1.5
-
streamws version
>=0.1.0 is now required
- Streams no longer add their own listeners to error/close/drain events (fixes leaks)
- Calls to
socket.send no longer include
{binary: true} or callback parameters (fixes type error in some browsers)