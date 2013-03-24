Basic binary heap tree using linked lists
var BinaryHeap = require('binaryheap');
var heap = new BinaryHeap();
var a = [6, 5, 3, 1, 8, 7, 2, 4];
a.forEach(function (k) {
heap.insert({ value: k }, k);
});
heap.print();
while (heap.length) {
console.log('popping', heap.pop().value);
}
By default it stores as a max-heap, if you pass truthy to the constructor though it will behave as a min-heap.
insert(obj, key) -- obj can be any new or existing object, and key is any
value that behaves sanely with
> or
<
pop() -- removes and returns the maximum or minimum object from the root
of the heap
remove(obj) -- removes a previously inserted object from the heap
print() -- mostly for debugging purposes prints a graphviz dot style
digraph to confirm ordering
length -- number of objects currently in the heap