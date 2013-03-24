BinaryHeap

Basic binary heap tree using linked lists

Usage

var BinaryHeap = require ( 'binaryheap' ); var heap = new BinaryHeap(); var a = [ 6 , 5 , 3 , 1 , 8 , 7 , 2 , 4 ]; a.forEach( function ( k ) { heap.insert({ value : k }, k); }); heap.print(); while (heap.length) { console .log( 'popping' , heap.pop().value); }

By default it stores as a max-heap, if you pass truthy to the constructor though it will behave as a min-heap.

Methods

insert(obj, key) -- obj can be any new or existing object, and key is any value that behaves sanely with > or <

pop() -- removes and returns the maximum or minimum object from the root of the heap

remove(obj) -- removes a previously inserted object from the heap

print() -- mostly for debugging purposes prints a graphviz dot style digraph to confirm ordering

Members