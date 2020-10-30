Note: This is a fork of binary-parser library. It is currently being proposed as a Pull-Request in that project.
Until the encoding feature is merged in baseline of original project, this branch is published under the name: binary-parser-encoder in npm.
Binary-parser is a parser/encoder builder for JavaScript that enables you to write efficient binary parsers/encoders in a simple and declarative manner.
It supports all common data types required to analyze a structured binary data. Binary-parser dynamically generates and compiles the parser and encoder code on-the-fly, which runs as fast as a hand-written parser/encoder (which takes much more time and effort to write). Supported data types are:
Binary-parser was inspired by BinData and binary.
new Parser() or
Parser.start().
Parser.prototype.parse with a
Buffer/
Uint8Array object passed as
an argument.
Parser.prototype.encode with an object passed as argument.
Buffer object.
// Module import
var Parser = require("binary-parser").Parser;
// Build an IP packet header Parser
var ipHeader = new Parser()
.endianess("big")
.bit4("version")
.bit4("headerLength")
.uint8("tos")
.uint16("packetLength")
.uint16("id")
.bit3("offset")
.bit13("fragOffset")
.uint8("ttl")
.uint8("protocol")
.uint16("checksum")
.array("src", {
type: "uint8",
length: 4
})
.array("dst", {
type: "uint8",
length: 4
});
// Prepare buffer to parse.
var buf = Buffer.from("450002c5939900002c06ef98adc24f6c850186d1", "hex");
// Parse buffer and show result
console.log(ipHeader.parse(buf));
var anIpHeader = {
version: 4,
headerLength: 5,
tos: 0,
packetLength: 709,
id: 37785,
offset: 0,
fragOffset: 0,
ttl: 44,
protocol: 6,
checksum: 61336,
src: [ 173, 194, 79, 108 ],
dst: [ 133, 1, 134, 209 ] };
// Encode an IP header object and show result as hex string
console.log(ipHeader.encode(anIpHeader).toString("hex"));
Create an empty parser object that parses nothing.
options is an optional object to pass options to this declarative
parser.
smartBufferSize The chunk size of the encoding (smart)buffer (when encoding is used) (default is 256 bytes).
Parse a
Buffer/
Uint8Array object
buffer with this parser and return the
resulting object. When
parse(buffer) is called for the first time, the
associated parser code is compiled on-the-fly and internally cached.
Encode an
Object object
obj with this parser and return the resulting
Buffer. When
encode(obj) is called for the first time, encoder code is
compiled on-the-fly and internally cached.
Set the constructor function that should be called to create the object
returned from the
parse method.
Parse bytes as an integer and store it in a variable named
name.
name
should consist only of alphanumeric characters and start with an alphabet.
Number of bits can be chosen from 8, 16, 32 and 64. Byte-ordering can be either
l for little endian or
b for big endian. With no prefix, it parses as a
signed number, with
u prefixed as an unsigned number. The runtime type
returned by the 8, 16, 32 bit methods is
number while the type
returned by the 64 bit is
bigint.
Note: [u]int64{be,le} methods only work if your runtime is node v12.0.0 or greater. Lower version will throw a runtime error.
var parser = new Parser()
// Signed 32-bit integer (little endian)
.int32le("a")
// Unsigned 8-bit integer
.uint8("b")
// Signed 16-bit integer (big endian)
.int16be("c");
// signed 64-bit integer (big endian)
.int64be("d")
Parse bytes as a bit field and store it in variable
name. There are 32
methods from
bit1 to
bit32 each corresponding to 1-bit-length to
32-bits-length bit field.
Parse bytes as a floating-point value and stores it to a variable named
name.
var parser = new Parser()
// 32-bit floating value (big endian)
.floatbe("a")
// 64-bit floating value (little endian)
.doublele("b");
Parse bytes as a string.
name should consist only of alpha numeric
characters and start with an alphabet.
options is an object which can have
the following keys:
encoding - (Optional, defaults to
utf8) Specify which encoding to use.
Supported encodings include
"hex" and all encodings supported by
TextDecoder.
length - (Optional) Length of the string. Can be a number, string or a
function. Use number for statically sized arrays, string to reference
another variable and function to do some calculation.
Note: When encoding the string is padded with a
padd charecter to fit the length requirement.
zeroTerminated - (Optional, defaults to
false) If true, then this parser
reads until it reaches zero (or the specified
length). When encoding, a null character is inserted at end of
the string (if the optional
length allows it).
greedy - (Optional, defaults to
false) If true, then this parser reads
until it reaches the end of the buffer. Will consume zero-bytes. (Note: has
no effect on encoding function)
stripNull - (Optional, must be used with
length) If true, then strip
null characters from end of the string. (Note: When encoding, this will also set the default
padd character
to null instead of space)
trim - (Optional, default to
false) If true, then trim() (remove leading and trailing spaces)
the parsed string.
padding - (Optional, Only used for encoding, default to
right) If
left then the string
will be right aligned (padding left with
padd char or space) depending of the
length option
padd - (Optional, Only used for encoding with
length specified) A string from which first character (1 Byte)
is used as a padding char if necessary (provided string length is less than
length option). Note: Only 'ascii'
or utf8 < 0x80 are alowed. Note: The default padd character is space (or null when
stripNull is used).
Parse bytes as a buffer. Its type will be the same as the input to
parse(buffer).
name should consist only of alpha numeric characters and
start with an alphabet.
options is an object which can have the following
keys:
clone - (Optional, defaults to
false) By default,
buffer(name [,options]) returns a new buffer which references the same
memory as the parser input, but offset and cropped by a certain range. If
this option is true, input buffer will be cloned and a new buffer
referencing a new memory region is returned.
length - (either
length or
readUntil is required) Length of the
buffer. Can be a number, string or a function. Use number for statically
sized buffers, string to reference another variable and function to do some
calculation.
readUntil - (either
length or
readUntil is required) If
"eof", then
this parser will read till it reaches the end of the
Buffer/
Uint8Array
object. (Note: has no effect on encoding.)
If it is a function, this parser will read the buffer until the
function returns true.
Parse bytes as an array.
options is an object which can have the following
keys:
type - (Required) Type of the array element. Can be a string or an user
defined Parser object. If it's a string, you have to choose from [u]int{8,
16, 32}{le, be}.
length - (either
length,
lengthInBytes, or
readUntil is required)
Length of the array. Can be a number, string or a function. Use number for
statically sized arrays.
lengthInBytes - (either
length,
lengthInBytes, or
readUntil is
required) Length of the array expressed in bytes. Can be a number, string or
a function. Use number for statically sized arrays.
readUntil - (either
length,
lengthInBytes, or
readUntil is required)
If
"eof", then this parser reads until the end of the
Buffer/
Uint8Array
object. If function it reads until the function returns true.
Note: When encoding,
the
buffer second parameter of
readUntil function is the buffer already encoded
before this array. So no read-ahead is possible.
encodeUntil - a function (item, object), only used when encoding, that replaces
the
readUntil function when present and allow limit the number of encoded items
by returning true based on item values or other object properies.
var parser = new Parser()
// Statically sized array
.array("data", {
type: "int32",
length: 8
})
// Dynamically sized array (references another variable)
.uint8("dataLength")
.array("data2", {
type: "int32",
length: "dataLength"
})
// Dynamically sized array (with some calculation)
.array("data3", {
type: "int32",
length: function() {
return this.dataLength - 1;
} // other fields are available through `this`
})
// Statically sized array
.array("data4", {
type: "int32",
lengthInBytes: 16
})
// Dynamically sized array (references another variable)
.uint8("dataLengthInBytes")
.array("data5", {
type: "int32",
lengthInBytes: "dataLengthInBytes"
})
// Dynamically sized array (with some calculation)
.array("data6", {
type: "int32",
lengthInBytes: function() {
return this.dataLengthInBytes - 4;
} // other fields are available through `this`
})
// Dynamically sized array (with stop-check on parsed item)
.array("data7", {
type: "int32",
readUntil: function(item, buffer) {
return item === 42;
} // stop when specific item is parsed. buffer can be used to perform a read-ahead.
})
// Use user defined parser object
.array("data8", {
type: userDefinedParser,
length: "dataLength"
});
Choose one parser from multiple parsers according to a field value and store
its parsed result to key
name. If
name is null or omitted, the result of
the chosen parser is directly embedded into the current object.
options is
an object which can have the following keys:
tag - (Required) The value used to determine which parser to use from the
choices Can be a string pointing to another field or a function.
choices - (Required) An object which key is an integer and value is the
parser which is executed when
tag equals the key value.
defaultChoice - (Optional) In case if the tag value doesn't match any of
choices, this parser is used.
var parser1 = ...;
var parser2 = ...;
var parser3 = ...;
var parser = new Parser().uint8("tagValue").choice("data", {
tag: "tagValue",
choices: {
1: parser1, // if tagValue == 1, execute parser1
4: parser2, // if tagValue == 4, execute parser2
5: parser3 // if tagValue == 5, execute parser3
}
});
Combining
choice with
array is an idiom to parse
TLV-based binary formats.
Execute an inner parser and store its result to key
name. If
name is null
or omitted, the result of the inner parser is directly embedded into the
current object.
options is an object which can have the following keys:
type - (Required) A
Parser object.
Jump to
offset, execute parser for
type and rewind to previous offset.
Useful for parsing binary formats such as ELF where the offset of a field is
pointed by another field.
type - (Required) Can be a string
[u]int{8, 16, 32, 64}{le, be}
or an user defined Parser object.
offset - (Required) Indicates absolute offset from the beginning of the
input buffer. Can be a number, string or a function.
Save the current buffer offset as key
name. This function is only useful
when called after another function which would advance the internal buffer
offset.
var parser = new Parser()
// this call advances the buffer offset by
// a variable (i.e. unknown to us) number of bytes
.string('name', {
zeroTerminated: true
})
// this variable points to an absolute position
// in the buffer
.uint32('seekOffset')
// now, save the "current" offset in the stream
// as the variable "currentOffset"
.saveOffset('currentOffset')
// finally, use the saved offset to figure out
// how many bytes we need to skip
.seek(function() {
return this.seekOffset - this.currentOffset;
})
... // the parser would continue here
Move the buffer offset for
relOffset bytes from the current position. Use a
negative
relOffset value to rewind the offset. This method was previously
named
skip(length). (Note: when encoding, the skipped bytes will be filled with zeros)
Define what endianess to use in this parser.
endianess can be either
"little" or
"big". The default endianess of
Parser is set to big-endian.
var parser = new Parser()
.endianess("little")
// You can specify endianess explicitly
.uint16be("a")
.uint32le("a")
// Or you can omit endianess (in this case, little-endian is used)
.uint16("b")
.int32("c");
Set specific options for encoding.
Current supported
opts object may contain:
var parser = new Parser()
.endianess("little")
.encoderSetOptions({bitEndianess: true}) // Use BITs endianess for bits fields
.bit4("a")
.bit4("b")
.uint16("c");
Set an alias to this parser, so there will be an opportunity to refer to it by
name in methods like
.array,
.nest and
.choice, instead of requirement
to have an instance of it.
Especially, the parser may reference itself:
var stop = new Parser();
var parser = new Parser()
.namely("self") // use 'self' to refer to the parser itself
.uint8("type")
.choice("data", {
tag: "type",
choices: {
0: stop,
1: "self",
2: Parser.start()
.nest("left", { type: "self" })
.nest("right", { type: "self" }),
3: Parser.start()
.nest("one", { type: "self" })
.nest("two", { type: "self" })
.nest("three", { type: "self" })
}
});
// 2
// / \
// 3 1
// / | \ \
// 1 0 2 0
// / / \
// 0 1 0
// /
// 0
var buffer = Buffer.from([
2,
/* left -> */ 3,
/* one -> */ 1, /* -> */ 0,
/* two -> */ 0,
/* three -> */ 2,
/* left -> */ 1, /* -> */ 0,
/* right -> */ 0,
/* right -> */ 1, /* -> */ 0
]);
parser.parse(buffer);
For most of the cases there is almost no difference to the instance-way of referencing, but this method provides the way to parse recursive trees, where each node could reference the node of the same type from the inside.
Also, when you reference a parser using its instance twice, the generated code will contain two similar parts of the code included, while with the named approach, it will include a function with a name, and will just call this function for every case of usage.
Note: This style could lead to circular references and infinite recursion, to avoid this, ensure that every possible path has its end. Also, this recursion is not tail-optimized, so could lead to memory leaks when it goes too deep.
An example of referencing other patches:
// the line below registers the name 'self', so we will be able to use it in
// `twoCells` as a reference
var parser = Parser.start().namely("self");
var stop = Parser.start().namely("stop");
var twoCells = Parser.start()
.namely("twoCells")
.nest("left", { type: "self" })
.nest("right", { type: "stop" });
parser.uint8("type").choice("data", {
tag: "type",
choices: {
0: "stop",
1: "self",
2: "twoCells"
}
});
var buffer = Buffer.from([2, /* left */ 1, 1, 0, /* right */ 0]);
parser.parse(buffer);
Compile this parser/encoder on-the-fly and cache its result. Usually, there is no need
to call this method directly, since it's called when
parse(buffer) or
encode(obj) is
executed for the first time.
Dynamically generates the code for this parser/encoder and returns it as a string. Useful for debugging the generated code.
These options can be used in all parsers.
formatter - Function that transforms the parsed value into a more desired
form. formatter(value, obj, buffer, offset) → new value \
where
value is the value to be formatted,
obj is the current object being generated,
buffer is the buffer currently beeing parsed and
offset is the current offset in that buffer.
var parser = new Parser().array("ipv4", {
type: uint8,
length: "4",
formatter: function(arr, obj, buffer, offset) {
return arr.join(".");
}
});
encoder - Function that transforms an object property into a more desired
form for encoding. This is the opposite of the above
formatter function. \
encoder(value) → new value \
where
value is the value to be encoded (de-formatted) and
obj is the object currently being encoded.
var parser = new Parser().array("ipv4", {
type: uint8,
length: "4",
formatter: function(arr, obj, buffer, offset) {
return arr.join(".");
},
encoder: function(str, obj) {
return str.split(".");
}
});
assert - Do assertion on the parsed result (useful for checking magic
numbers and so on). If
assert is a
string or
number, the actual parsed
result will be compared with it with
=== (strict equality check), and an
exception is thrown if they mismatch. On the other hand, if
assert is a
function, that function is executed with one argument (parsed result) and if
it returns false, an exception is thrown.
// simple maginc number validation
var ClassFile = Parser.start()
.endianess("big")
.uint32("magic", { assert: 0xcafebabe });
// Doing more complex assertion with a predicate function
var parser = new Parser()
.int16le("a")
.int16le("b")
.int16le("c", {
assert: function(x) {
return this.a + this.b === x;
}
});
See
example/ for real-world examples.
