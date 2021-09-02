This repository is deprecated, please use https://github.com/binary-com/deriv-api/ instead.
This library is a high-level abstraction over the Binary.com Websockets API
var api = new LiveApi();
api.authorize('yourtoken');
api.getPortfolio();
api.events.on('portfolio', function(data) {
// do stuff with portfolio data
});
Install a WebSockets library like 'ws'
npm init
npm install ws --save
npm install binary-live-api --save
Alternatively, you can add the library to your project with the following link: https://liveapi.binary.com/binary-live-api.js - or to fix to a specific version, put the version number in the URL as follows: https://liveapi.binary.com/27.0.0/binary-live-api.js
Require the library and then pass it to LiveApi's constructor.
var ws = require('ws');
var LiveApi = require('binary-live-api').LiveApi;
var api = new LiveApi({ websocket: ws });
api.authorize('yourtoken');
api.getPortfolio();
api.events.on('portfolio', function(data) {
// do stuff with portfolio data
});
For all available calls, please check here
support RxJs
User can opt to use observables API instead of Promise API by passing
useRx = true in constructor, like below
var api = new LiveApi({ useRx: true });
api.ping() // return Observable, instead of Promise
No more global events ~!! as Stream is now modelled as observables, you can pass it around, instead of listening to global event. This will allow better composition of streams, right now it only include rx.lite, thus not all observables operator are supported, all supported operators can be check here
Example
var api = new LiveApi({ useRx: true });
var r100TickStream = api.subscribeToTicks('R_100');
// silly example, but to illustrate you can now operate on them independently
var epochs = r100TickStream.map(function(json){return json.tick.epoch});
var quotes = r100TickStream.map(function(json){return json.tick.quote});
run
gulp deploy to deploy library to origin/gh-pages
run
gulp deploy-prod to deploy library to upstream/gh-pages