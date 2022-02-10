binary decision diagram

A library to create, minimize and optimize binary decision diagrams in JavaScript.

A binary decision diagram is a data structure that represents a set of boolean function in an efficient way. To learn more about it, follow these links:

Installation

npm install binary-decision-diagram --save

Creates a BDD from a truth table. The Truth-Table is a Map<string, number> where the string is a truth-set like 1101 and the number is the value.

const truthTable = new Map(); truthTable.add( '00' , 1 ); truthTable.add( '01' , 3 ); truthTable.add( '10' , 2 ); truthTable.add( '11' , 1 ); const bdd = createBddFromTruthTable( truthTable );

Reduces the nodes of a BDD by applying the reduction- and elimination rules.

bdd.minimize( false );

Returns the amount of nodes of the BDD.

bdd.countNodes();

Removes all irrelevant leaf-nodes with the given value.

bdd.removeIrrelevantLeafNodes( 5 );

Resolves a state by calling the boolean functions through the nodes.

The resolve-functions is an object with the truth-table-value as key and a boolean function as value.

const resolvers: ResolverFunctions = { 1 : ( i ) => true , 2 : ( i ) => true , 3 : ( i ) => false };

const bddValue = bdd.resolve( resolvers, i );

Returns a string-representation of the BDD which can be used in the client side to have a small javascript-bundle. BDDs can be very big so an effective storage format was needed.

const minimalString = bddToMinimalString(bdd)

Parses the minimal string into an SimpleBdd . The SimpleBdd very small and only can resolve stuff.

const simpleBdd = minimalStringToSimpleBdd(str);

Resolves a value with the SimpleBdd and the ResolverFunctions .

resolveWithSimpleBdd( simpleBdd, resolvers, key );

Optimizes the sorting of the boolean functions to get an optimal BDD. Returns a promise with the best found BDD.