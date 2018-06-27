binance

Node.js connector for the Binance APIs and WebSockets, with TypeScript & browser support.

Heavy integration testing with real API calls to support implementation stability.

Support REST APIs for Binance Spot, Margin, Isolated Margin & USDM Futures. Automatically manage latency related authentication issues. Strongly typed on most requests and responses.

Support Websockets for Binance Spot, Margin, Isolated Margin & USDM Futures. Event driven messaging. Smart websocket persistence Automatically handle silent websocket disconnections through timed heartbeats, including the scheduled 24hr disconnect. Automatically handle listenKey persistence and expiration/refresh. Emit reconnected event when dropped connection is restored. Strongly typed on most websocket events. Optional: Automatic beautification of websocket events (from one-letter keys to descriptive words, and strings with floats to numbers). Automatic beautification of REST responses (parsing numbers in strings to numbers).

Proxy support via axios integration.

Installation

npm install binance --save

Examples

Refer to the examples folder for implementation demos.

Issues & Discussion

Issues? Check the issues tab.

Discuss & collaborate with other node devs? Join our Node.js Algo Traders engineering community on telegram.

Questions about Binance APIs & WebSockets? Ask in the official Binance API group on telegram.

Documentation

Most methods accept JS objects. These can be populated using parameters specified by Binance's API documentation.

Structure

This project uses typescript. Resources are stored in 3 key structures:

src - the whole connector written in typescript

lib - the javascript version of the project (compiled from typescript). This should not be edited directly, as it will be overwritten with each release.

dist - the packed bundle of the project for use in browser environments.

Usage

Create API credentials at Binance

REST API Clients

There are several REST API modules as there are some differences in each API group.

MainClient for most APIs, including: spot, margin, isolated margin, mining, BLVT, BSwap, Fiat & sub-account management. USDMClient for USD-M futures APIs.

COIN-M and Vanilla Options connectors are not yet available, though contributions are welcome!

REST Spot/Margin/etc

Start by importing the spot client. API credentials are optiona, though an error is thrown when attempting any private API calls without credentials.

const { MainClient } = require ( 'binance' ); const API_KEY = 'xxx' ; const API_SECRET = 'yyy' ; const client = new MainClient({ api_key : API_KEY, api_secret : API_SECRET, }); client.getAccountTradeList({ symbol : 'BTCUSDT' }) .then( result => { console .log( "getAccountTradeList result: " , result); }) .catch( err => { console .error( "getAccountTradeList error: " , err); }); client.getExchangeInfo() .then( result => { console .log( "getExchangeInfo inverse result: " , result); }) .catch( err => { console .error( "getExchangeInfo inverse error: " , err); });

See spot-client.ts for further information.

REST USD-M Futures

Start by importing the spot client. API credentials are optiona, though an error is thrown when attempting any private API calls without credentials.

const { USDMClient } = require ( 'binance' ); const API_KEY = 'xxx' ; const API_SECRET = 'yyy' ; const client = new USDMClient({ api_key : API_KEY, api_secret : API_SECRET, }); client.getBalance() .then( result => { console .log( "getBalance result: " , result); }) .catch( err => { console .error( "getBalance error: " , err); }); client.get24hrChangeStatististics() .then( result => { console .log( "get24hrChangeStatististics inverse futures result: " , result); }) .catch( err => { console .error( "get24hrChangeStatististics inverse futures error: " , err); });

See usdm-client.ts for further information.

WebSockets

All websockets are accessible via the shared WebsocketClient . As before, API credentials are optional unless the user data stream is required.

const { WebsocketClient } = require ( 'binance' ); const API_KEY = 'xxx' ; const API_SECRET = 'yyy' ; const logger = { ...DefaultLogger, silly : ( ...params ) => {}, }; const wsClient = new WebsocketClient({ api_key : key, api_secret : secret, beautify : true , }, logger); wsClient.on( 'message' , (data) => { console .log( 'raw message received ' , JSON .stringify(data, null , 2 )); }); wsClient.on( 'open' , (data) => { console .log( 'connection opened open:' , data.wsKey, data.ws.target.url); }); wsClient.on( 'formattedMessage' , (data) => { console .log( 'formattedMessage: ' , data); }); wsClient.on( 'reply' , (data) => { console .log( 'log reply: ' , JSON .stringify(data, null , 2 )); }); wsClient.on( 'reconnecting' , (data) => { console .log( 'ws automatically reconnecting.... ' , data?.wsKey ); }); wsClient.on( 'reconnected' , (data) => { console .log( 'ws has reconnected ' , data?.wsKey ); }); wsClient.subscribeSpotUserDataStream(); wsClient.subscribeMarginUserDataStream(); wsClient.subscribeIsolatedMarginUserDataStream( 'BTCUSDT' ); wsClient.subscribeUsdFuturesUserDataStream();

See websocket-client.ts for further information.

Customise Logging

Pass a custom logger which supports the log methods silly , debug , notice , info , warning and error , or override methods from the default logger as desired.

const { WebsocketClient, DefaultLogger } = require ( 'binance' ); DefaultLogger.silly = ( ...params ) => { console .log( 'sillyLog: ' , params); }; const ws = new WebsocketClient( api_key: 'xxx' , api_secret : 'yyyy' , DefaultLogger );

Browser Usage

Build a bundle using webpack:

npm install

npm build

npm pack

The bundle can be found in dist/ . Altough usage should be largely consistent, smaller differences will exist. Documentation is still TODO.

However, note that browser usage will lead to CORS errors due to Binance.

Contributions & Thanks

Contributions & Pull Requests

Contributions are encouraged, I will review any incoming pull requests. See the issues tab for todo items.