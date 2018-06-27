Node.js connector for the Binance APIs and WebSockets, with TypeScript & browser support.
npm install binance --save
Refer to the examples folder for implementation demos.
Most methods accept JS objects. These can be populated using parameters specified by Binance's API documentation.
This project uses typescript. Resources are stored in 3 key structures:
Create API credentials at Binance
There are several REST API modules as there are some differences in each API group.
MainClient for most APIs, including: spot, margin, isolated margin, mining, BLVT, BSwap, Fiat & sub-account management.
USDMClient for USD-M futures APIs.
COIN-M and Vanilla Options connectors are not yet available, though contributions are welcome!
Start by importing the spot client. API credentials are optiona, though an error is thrown when attempting any private API calls without credentials.
const { MainClient } = require('binance');
const API_KEY = 'xxx';
const API_SECRET = 'yyy';
const client = new MainClient({
api_key: API_KEY,
api_secret: API_SECRET,
});
client.getAccountTradeList({ symbol: 'BTCUSDT' })
.then(result => {
console.log("getAccountTradeList result: ", result);
})
.catch(err => {
console.error("getAccountTradeList error: ", err);
});
client.getExchangeInfo()
.then(result => {
console.log("getExchangeInfo inverse result: ", result);
})
.catch(err => {
console.error("getExchangeInfo inverse error: ", err);
});
See spot-client.ts for further information.
Start by importing the spot client. API credentials are optiona, though an error is thrown when attempting any private API calls without credentials.
const { USDMClient } = require('binance');
const API_KEY = 'xxx';
const API_SECRET = 'yyy';
const client = new USDMClient({
api_key: API_KEY,
api_secret: API_SECRET,
});
client.getBalance()
.then(result => {
console.log("getBalance result: ", result);
})
.catch(err => {
console.error("getBalance error: ", err);
});
client.get24hrChangeStatististics()
.then(result => {
console.log("get24hrChangeStatististics inverse futures result: ", result);
})
.catch(err => {
console.error("get24hrChangeStatististics inverse futures error: ", err);
});
See usdm-client.ts for further information.
All websockets are accessible via the shared
WebsocketClient. As before, API credentials are optional unless the user data stream is required.
const { WebsocketClient } = require('binance');
const API_KEY = 'xxx';
const API_SECRET = 'yyy';
// optionally override the logger
const logger = {
...DefaultLogger,
silly: (...params) => {},
};
const wsClient = new WebsocketClient({
api_key: key,
api_secret: secret,
beautify: true,
// Disable ping/pong ws heartbeat mechanism (not recommended)
// disableHeartbeat: true
}, logger);
// receive raw events
wsClient.on('message', (data) => {
console.log('raw message received ', JSON.stringify(data, null, 2));
});
// notification when a connection is opened
wsClient.on('open', (data) => {
console.log('connection opened open:', data.wsKey, data.ws.target.url);
});
// receive formatted events with beautified keys. Any "known" floats stored in strings as parsed as floats.
wsClient.on('formattedMessage', (data) => {
console.log('formattedMessage: ', data);
});
// read response to command sent via WS stream (e.g LIST_SUBSCRIPTIONS)
wsClient.on('reply', (data) => {
console.log('log reply: ', JSON.stringify(data, null, 2));
});
// receive notification when a ws connection is reconnecting automatically
wsClient.on('reconnecting', (data) => {
console.log('ws automatically reconnecting.... ', data?.wsKey );
});
// receive notification that a reconnection completed successfully (e.g use REST to check for missing data)
wsClient.on('reconnected', (data) => {
console.log('ws has reconnected ', data?.wsKey );
});
// Call methods to subcribe to as many websockets as you want.
// Each method spawns a new connection, unless a websocket already exists for that particular request topic.
// wsClient.subscribeSpotAggregateTrades(market);
// wsClient.subscribeSpotTrades(market);
// wsClient.subscribeSpotKline(market, interval);
// wsClient.subscribeSpotSymbolMini24hrTicker(market);
// wsClient.subscribeSpotAllMini24hrTickers();
// wsClient.subscribeSpotSymbol24hrTicker(market);
// wsClient.subscribeSpotAll24hrTickers();
// wsClient.subscribeSpotSymbolBookTicker(market);
// wsClient.subscribeSpotAllBookTickers();
// wsClient.subscribeSpotPartialBookDepth(market, 5);
// wsClient.subscribeSpotDiffBookDepth(market);
wsClient.subscribeSpotUserDataStream();
wsClient.subscribeMarginUserDataStream();
wsClient.subscribeIsolatedMarginUserDataStream('BTCUSDT');
wsClient.subscribeUsdFuturesUserDataStream();
// each method also restores the WebSocket object, which can be interacted with for more control
// const ws1 = wsClient.subscribeSpotSymbolBookTicker(market);
// const ws2 = wsClient.subscribeSpotAllBookTickers();
// const ws3 = wsClient.subscribeSpotUserDataStream(listenKey);
// optionally directly open a connection to a URL. Not recommended for production use.
// const ws4 = wsClient.connectToWsUrl(`wss://stream.binance.com:9443/ws/${listenKey}`, 'customDirectWsConnection1');
See websocket-client.ts for further information.
Pass a custom logger which supports the log methods
silly,
debug,
notice,
info,
warning and
error, or override methods from the default logger as desired.
const { WebsocketClient, DefaultLogger } = require('binance');
// Enable all logging on the silly level
DefaultLogger.silly = (...params) => {
console.log('sillyLog: ', params);
};
const ws = new WebsocketClient(
api_key: 'xxx',
api_secret: 'yyyy',
DefaultLogger
);
Build a bundle using webpack:
npm install
npm build
npm pack
The bundle can be found in
dist/. Altough usage should be largely consistent, smaller differences will exist. Documentation is still TODO.
However, note that browser usage will lead to CORS errors due to Binance.
Contributions are encouraged, I will review any incoming pull requests. See the issues tab for todo items.