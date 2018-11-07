Binary wrapper that makes your programs seamlessly available as local dependencies

Install

npm install bin-wrapper

Usage

const BinWrapper = require ( 'bin-wrapper' ); const base = 'https://github.com/imagemin/gifsicle-bin/raw/master/vendor' ; const bin = new BinWrapper() .src( ` ${base} /macos/gifsicle` , 'darwin' ) .src( ` ${base} /linux/x64/gifsicle` , 'linux' , 'x64' ) .src( ` ${base} /win/x64/gifsicle.exe` , 'win32' , 'x64' ) .dest(path.join( 'vendor' )) .use(process.platform === 'win32' ? 'gifsicle.exe' : 'gifsicle' ) .version( '>=1.71' ); ( async ( ) => { await bin.run([ '--version' ]); console .log( 'gifsicle is working' ); })();

Get the path to your binary with bin.path() :

console .log(bin.path());

API

new BinWrapper(options)

Creates a new BinWrapper instance.

options

Type: Object

skipCheck

Type: boolean

Default: false

Whether to skip the binary check or not.

strip

Type: number

Default: 1

Strip a number of leading paths from file names on extraction.

Adds a source to download.

url

Type: string

Accepts a URL pointing to a file to download.

os

Type: string

Tie the source to a specific OS.

arch

Type: string

Tie the source to a specific arch.

destination

Type: string

Accepts a path which the files will be downloaded to.

binary

Type: string

Define which file to use as the binary.

Returns the full path to your binary.

range

Type: string

Define a semver range to check the binary against.

Runs the search for the binary. If no binary is found it will download the file using the URL provided in .src() .

arguments

Type: Array

Default: ['--version']

Command to run the binary with. If it exits with code 0 it means that the binary is working.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson