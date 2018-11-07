openbase logo
bin-wrapper

by Kevin Mårtensson
4.1.0 (see all)

Binary wrapper that makes your programs seamlessly available as local dependencies

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1M

GitHub Stars

141

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bin-wrapper Build Status

Binary wrapper that makes your programs seamlessly available as local dependencies

Install

$ npm install bin-wrapper

Usage

const BinWrapper = require('bin-wrapper');

const base = 'https://github.com/imagemin/gifsicle-bin/raw/master/vendor';
const bin = new BinWrapper()
    .src(`${base}/macos/gifsicle`, 'darwin')
    .src(`${base}/linux/x64/gifsicle`, 'linux', 'x64')
    .src(`${base}/win/x64/gifsicle.exe`, 'win32', 'x64')
    .dest(path.join('vendor'))
    .use(process.platform === 'win32' ? 'gifsicle.exe' : 'gifsicle')
    .version('>=1.71');

(async () => {
    await bin.run(['--version']);
    console.log('gifsicle is working');
})();

Get the path to your binary with bin.path():

console.log(bin.path());
//=> 'path/to/vendor/gifsicle'

API

new BinWrapper(options)

Creates a new BinWrapper instance.

options

Type: Object

skipCheck

Type: boolean
Default: false

Whether to skip the binary check or not.

strip

Type: number
Default: 1

Strip a number of leading paths from file names on extraction.

.src(url, [os], [arch])

Adds a source to download.

url

Type: string

Accepts a URL pointing to a file to download.

os

Type: string

Tie the source to a specific OS.

arch

Type: string

Tie the source to a specific arch.

.dest(destination)

destination

Type: string

Accepts a path which the files will be downloaded to.

.use(binary)

binary

Type: string

Define which file to use as the binary.

.path()

Returns the full path to your binary.

.version(range)

range

Type: string

Define a semver range to check the binary against.

.run([arguments])

Runs the search for the binary. If no binary is found it will download the file using the URL provided in .src().

arguments

Type: Array
Default: ['--version']

Command to run the binary with. If it exits with code 0 it means that the binary is working.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson

