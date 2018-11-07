Binary wrapper that makes your programs seamlessly available as local dependencies
$ npm install bin-wrapper
const BinWrapper = require('bin-wrapper');
const base = 'https://github.com/imagemin/gifsicle-bin/raw/master/vendor';
const bin = new BinWrapper()
.src(`${base}/macos/gifsicle`, 'darwin')
.src(`${base}/linux/x64/gifsicle`, 'linux', 'x64')
.src(`${base}/win/x64/gifsicle.exe`, 'win32', 'x64')
.dest(path.join('vendor'))
.use(process.platform === 'win32' ? 'gifsicle.exe' : 'gifsicle')
.version('>=1.71');
(async () => {
await bin.run(['--version']);
console.log('gifsicle is working');
})();
Get the path to your binary with
bin.path():
console.log(bin.path());
//=> 'path/to/vendor/gifsicle'
new BinWrapper(options)
Creates a new
BinWrapper instance.
Type:
Object
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Whether to skip the binary check or not.
Type:
number
Default:
1
Strip a number of leading paths from file names on extraction.
Adds a source to download.
Type:
string
Accepts a URL pointing to a file to download.
Type:
string
Tie the source to a specific OS.
Type:
string
Tie the source to a specific arch.
Type:
string
Accepts a path which the files will be downloaded to.
Type:
string
Define which file to use as the binary.
Returns the full path to your binary.
Type:
string
Define a semver range to check the binary against.
Runs the search for the binary. If no binary is found it will download the file
using the URL provided in
.src().
Type:
Array
Default:
['--version']
Command to run the binary with. If it exits with code
0 it means that the
binary is working.
MIT © Kevin Mårtensson