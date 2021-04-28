Check whether a binary version satisfies a semver range
Useful when you have a thing that only works with specific versions of a binary.
$ npm install --global bin-version-check-cli
$ bin-version-check --help
Usage
$ bin-version-check <binary> <semver-range>
Options
--args CLI args to get binary version (Can be set multiple times) [Default: --version]
Example
$ curl --version
curl 7.30.0 (x86_64-apple-darwin13.0)
$ bin-version-check curl '>=8'
curl 7.30.0 doesn't satisfy the version requirement of >=8
Exits with code 0 if the semver range is satisfied and 1 if not