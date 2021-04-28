Check whether a binary version satisfies a semver range

Useful when you have a thing that only works with specific versions of a binary.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

$ bin- version - check Usage $ bin- version - check <binary> <semver-range> Options Example $ curl curl 7.30 .0 (x86_64-apple-darwin13 .0 ) $ bin- version - check curl '>=8' curl 7.30 .0 doesn 't satisfy the version requirement of >=8 Exits with code 0 if the semver range is satisfied and 1 if not

