bvc

bin-version-check-cli

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Check whether a binary version satisfies a semver range

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

15

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

2

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

bin-version-check-cli

Check whether a binary version satisfies a semver range

Useful when you have a thing that only works with specific versions of a binary.

Install

$ npm install --global bin-version-check-cli

Usage

$ bin-version-check --help

  Usage
    $ bin-version-check <binary> <semver-range>

  Options
    --args  CLI args to get binary version (Can be set multiple times) [Default: --version]

  Example
    $ curl --version
    curl 7.30.0 (x86_64-apple-darwin13.0)
    $ bin-version-check curl '>=8'
    curl 7.30.0 doesn't satisfy the version requirement of >=8

  Exits with code 0 if the semver range is satisfied and 1 if not

