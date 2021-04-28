Check whether a binary version satisfies a semver range

Useful when you have a thing that only works with specific versions of a binary.

Install

$ npm install bin- version - check

Usage

$ curl --version curl 7.30 .0 (x86_64-apple-darwin13.0)

import binaryVersionCheck from 'bin-version-check' ; try { await binaryVersionCheck( 'curl' , '>=8' ); } catch (error) { console .log(error); }

API

binary

Type: string

Name or path of the binary to check.

semverRange

Type: string

Semver range to check against.

options

Type: object

args

Type: string[] \ Default: ['--version']

CLI arguments used to get the binary version.

