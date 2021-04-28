openbase logo
bvc

bin-version-check

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Check whether a binary version satisfies a semver range

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

bin-version-check

Check whether a binary version satisfies a semver range

Useful when you have a thing that only works with specific versions of a binary.

Install

$ npm install bin-version-check

Usage

$ curl --version
curl 7.30.0 (x86_64-apple-darwin13.0)

import binaryVersionCheck from 'bin-version-check';

try {
    await binaryVersionCheck('curl', '>=8');
} catch (error) {
    console.log(error);
    //=> 'InvalidBinaryVersion: curl 7.30.0 doesn't satisfy the version requirement of >=8'
}

API

binaryVersionCheck(binary, semverRange, options?)

binary

Type: string

Name or path of the binary to check.

semverRange

Type: string

Semver range to check against.

options

Type: object

args

Type: string[]\ Default: ['--version']

CLI arguments used to get the binary version.

