Check whether a binary version satisfies a semver range
Useful when you have a thing that only works with specific versions of a binary.
$ npm install bin-version-check
$ curl --version
curl 7.30.0 (x86_64-apple-darwin13.0)
import binaryVersionCheck from 'bin-version-check';
try {
await binaryVersionCheck('curl', '>=8');
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
//=> 'InvalidBinaryVersion: curl 7.30.0 doesn't satisfy the version requirement of >=8'
}
Type:
string
Name or path of the binary to check.
Type:
string
Semver range to check against.
Type:
object
Type:
string[]\
Default:
['--version']
CLI arguments used to get the binary version.