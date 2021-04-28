Get the version of a binary in semver format
$ npm install bin-version
$ curl --version
curl 7.30.0 (x86_64-apple-darwin13.0)
import binaryVersion from 'bin-version';
console.log(await binaryVersion('curl'));
//=> '7.30.0'
$ openssl version
OpenSSL 1.0.2d 9 Jul 2015
import binaryVersion from 'bin-version';
console.log(await binaryVersion('openssl'));
//=> '1.0.2'
$ openssl version
OpenSSL 1.0.2d 9 Jul 2015
import binaryVersion from 'bin-version';
console.log(await binaryVersion('openssl', {args: ['version']}));
//=> '1.0.2'
Returns a
Promise<string> with the version of the
binary.
Type:
string
The name of or path to the binary to get the version from.
Type:
object
Type:
string[]
The arguments to pass to
binary so that it will print its version.
If not specified, predefined arguments will be used for known binaries, or
['--version'] and
['version'] arguments will be tried.