Get the version of a binary in semver format

Install

$ npm install bin- version

Usage

$ curl --version curl 7.30 .0 (x86_64-apple-darwin13.0)

import binaryVersion from 'bin-version' ; console .log( await binaryVersion( 'curl' ));

$ openssl version OpenSSL 1.0 .2d 9 Jul 2015

import binaryVersion from 'bin-version' ; console .log( await binaryVersion( 'openssl' ));

$ openssl version OpenSSL 1.0 .2d 9 Jul 2015

import binaryVersion from 'bin-version' ; console .log( await binaryVersion( 'openssl' , { args : [ 'version' ]}));

API

Returns a Promise<string> with the version of the binary .

binary

Type: string

The name of or path to the binary to get the version from.

options

Type: object

args

Type: string[]

The arguments to pass to binary so that it will print its version.

If not specified, predefined arguments will be used for known binaries, or ['--version'] and ['version'] arguments will be tried.

