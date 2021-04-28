openbase logo
by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.0 (see all)

Get the version of a binary in semver format

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

bin-version

Get the version of a binary in semver format

Install

$ npm install bin-version

Usage

$ curl --version
curl 7.30.0 (x86_64-apple-darwin13.0)

import binaryVersion from 'bin-version';

console.log(await binaryVersion('curl'));
//=> '7.30.0'

$ openssl version
OpenSSL 1.0.2d 9 Jul 2015

import binaryVersion from 'bin-version';

console.log(await binaryVersion('openssl'));
//=> '1.0.2'

$ openssl version
OpenSSL 1.0.2d 9 Jul 2015

import binaryVersion from 'bin-version';

console.log(await binaryVersion('openssl', {args: ['version']}));
//=> '1.0.2'

API

binaryVersion(binary, options?)

Returns a Promise<string> with the version of the binary.

binary

Type: string

The name of or path to the binary to get the version from.

options

Type: object

args

Type: string[]

The arguments to pass to binary so that it will print its version.

If not specified, predefined arguments will be used for known binaries, or ['--version'] and ['version'] arguments will be tried.

