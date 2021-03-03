Finds an installed tool in node_modules/.bin folders from current up to the git root
In you have a monorepo with multiple packages and want to share a tool, like
eslint, you need to encode relative paths because NPM does not search bin
aliases. Thus every nested
package.json ends up with
{
"scripts": {
"test": "../../../node_modules/.bin/eslint *.js"
}
}
Nasty!
Just like
$(npm bin)/<name> returns the relative path to the bin alias
in the current folder, this tool
bin-up looks in the
current folder and up the folder chain until it reaches repo root folder
or file system root.
bin-up checks each
node_modules/.bin on the way
to see if has the tool alias
<name>. If it finds one, it returns it and
it can be executed. So any inner package can just install
npm i -D bin-up
and use it to find tools from parent folders by name
{
"scripts": {
"test": "$(bin-up eslint) *.js"
}
}
See bahmutov/bin-up-demo for a demo project.
You can run the found tool without arguments
bin-up --run <tool name>
If you provide arguments to the tool itself, you can omit
--run
bin-up <tool name> --verbose --another-arg
Requires Node version 6 or above.
npm install --save-dev bin-up
If you shell does not support nested calls like
$(bin-up eslint) src/*.js you can
pass the arguments to the tool directly.
bin-up will execute the found tool with them.
So you can lint on Windows like this
bin-up eslint src/*.js
Run this tool with
VERBOSE=1 environment variable
$ $(./bin/bin-up standard) --version
10.0.2
$ VERBOSE=1 npm t
Found /Users/gleb/git/bin-up/node_modules/.bin/standard
10.0.2
