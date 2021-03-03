Finds an installed tool in node_modules/.bin folders from current up to the git root

Problem

In you have a monorepo with multiple packages and want to share a tool, like eslint , you need to encode relative paths because NPM does not search bin aliases. Thus every nested package.json ends up with

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "../../../node_modules/.bin/eslint *.js" } }

Nasty!

Solution

Just like $(npm bin)/<name> returns the relative path to the bin alias in the current folder, this tool bin-up looks in the current folder and up the folder chain until it reaches repo root folder or file system root. bin-up checks each node_modules/.bin on the way to see if has the tool alias <name> . If it finds one, it returns it and it can be executed. So any inner package can just install npm i -D bin-up and use it to find tools from parent folders by name

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "$(bin-up eslint) *.js" } }

See bahmutov/bin-up-demo for a demo project.

Run found tool without arguments

You can run the found tool without arguments

bin-up --run <tool name>

Run found tool with arguments

If you provide arguments to the tool itself, you can omit --run

bin-up <tool name> --verbose --another-arg

Install

Requires Node version 6 or above.

npm install --save-dev bin-up

Windows

If you shell does not support nested calls like $(bin-up eslint) src/*.js you can pass the arguments to the tool directly. bin-up will execute the found tool with them. So you can lint on Windows like this bin-up eslint src/*.js

Debugging

Run this tool with VERBOSE=1 environment variable

$ $(./bin/bin-up standard) --version 10.0.2 $ VERBOSE=1 npm t Found /Users/gleb/git/bin-up/node_modules/.bin/standard 10.0.2

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2017

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

