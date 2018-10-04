bin-protocol is a library for parsing and creating arbitrary byte buffers with optional protocol buffers support.

You can build your own type definitions based on the following methods:

Int8

UInt8

Int16LE

UInt16LE

Int16BE

UInt16BE

Int32LE

Int32BE

UInt32LE

UInt32BE

FloatLE

FloatBE

DoubleLE

DoubleBE

Int64 support (using long.js):

Int64BE

Int64LE

UInt64BE

UInt64LE

Read or write raw bytes:

raw

Varints:

UVarint (unsigned 32 bit varint)

Varint (signed 32 bit varint)

SVarint (signed zigzag encoded 32 bit varint)

UVarint64 (unsigned 64 bit varint)

Varint64 (signed 64 bit varint)

SVarint64 (signed zigzag encoded 64 bit varint)

Loops (arrays):

loop

Protocol buffers support: nested messages, packed repeated fields, maps, enums, packages (namespaces), oneofs

Install

npm install bin-protocol

Reader examples

Built-in metods:

var Protocol = require ( 'bin-protocol' ); var protocol = new Protocol(); var result = protocol.read( new Buffer([ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ])) .Int8( 'num1' ) .Int8( 'num2' ) .Int8( 'num3' ) .Int8( 'num4' ).result; console .log(result);

Define custom 'char' and 'array' methods:

protocol.define( 'char' , { read : function ( ) { this .Int8( 'char' ); return String .fromCharCode( this .context.char); } }); protocol.define( 'array' , { read : function ( ) { this .Int8( 'length' ) .loop( 'items' , this .char, this .context.length); return this .context.items; } }); var result = protocol.read( new Buffer([ 5 , 97 , 98 , 99 , 100 , 101 ])).array( 'chars' ).result; console .log(result);

Writer examples

var buffer = protocol .write() .Int8( 1 ) .Int8( 2 ) .Int8( 3 ) .result console .log(buffer);

Define an array data type which first writes data array length as a single byte

protocol.define( 'array' , { write : function ( values ) { this .Int8(values.length) .loop(values, this .Int8); } }); var buffer = protocol.write().array([ 2 , 3 , 4 ]).result; console .log(buffer);

Define reader and writer methods together, this one writes (or reads) raw buffer preceeded by its length as 32 bit integer.

protocol.define( 'bytes' , { read : function ( ) { this .Int32BE( 'length' ); if ( this .context.length <= 0 ) { return null ; } this .raw( 'value' , this .context.length); return this .context.value; }, write : function ( value ) { if (value === undefined || value === null ) { this .Int32BE( -1 ); } else { if (!Buffer.isBuffer(value)) { value = new Buffer(_(value).toString(), 'utf8' ); } this .Int32BE(value.length) .raw(value); } } });

Loops (arrays)

Given a buffer where first 32bit integer is a number (3) of further 32bit integers (2,3 and 4):

var buffer = new Buffer( 16 ); buffer.writeInt32BE( 3 , 0 ); buffer.writeInt32BE( 2 , 4 ); buffer.writeInt32BE( 3 , 8 ); buffer.writeInt32BE( 4 , 12 );

All next 3 examples are essentialy identical:

Read data with your own code:

protocol.define( 'customArray' , { read : function ( ) { var i = 0 ; this .Int32BE( 'length' ); for (i = 0 ; i< this .context.length; i++){ this .Int32BE([ 'items' , i]); } return this .context.items; } }); protocol.read(buffer).customArray( 'items' ).result;

Read with .loop() method by providing the length (loop count):

protocol.define( 'loopArray' , { read : function ( ) { this .Int32BE( 'length' ) .loop( 'items' , this .Int32BE, this .context.length); return this .context.items; } }); protocol.read(buffer).loopArray( 'items' ).result;

Read with .loop() method until the end() is called:

protocol.define( 'loopArrayEnd' , { read : function ( ) { var len; this .Int32BE( 'length' ); len = this .context.length; this .loop( 'items' , function ( end ) { this .Int32BE(); if ((len -= 1 ) === 0 ){ end(); } }); return this .context.items; } }); protocol.read(buffer).loopArrayEnd( 'items' ).result;

See Kafka protocol for more examples.

Protocol buffers support

Given a test.proto:

package basic; message Test { optional string string = 15; }

var Protocol = require ( 'bin-protocol' ); var TestProtocol = Protocol.createProtobufProtocol(fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'test.proto' ))); var protocol = new TestProtocol(); var encoded = protocol.write().basic.Test({ string : 'hello' }).result; var decoded = protocol.read(encoded).basic.Test().result;

Sebinary-protocol protocol](https://github.com/oleksiyk/binary-protocol/blob/master/lib/protocol.js) for another example.

Custom protocols

You can define several independent protocols by using Protocol.createProtocol() function:

var Protocol1 = Protocol.createProtocol(); var Protocol2 = Protocol.createProtocol(); Protocol1.define( 'message' , ...); Protocol2.define( 'message' , ...);

