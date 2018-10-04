openbase logo
bin-protocol

by Oleksii Kryvoshei
3.1.1 (see all)

Create and parse multibyte binary buffers

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.4K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

bin-protocol

bin-protocol

bin-protocol is a library for parsing and creating arbitrary byte buffers with optional protocol buffers support.

You can build your own type definitions based on the following methods:

  • Int8
  • UInt8
  • Int16LE
  • UInt16LE
  • Int16BE
  • UInt16BE
  • Int32LE
  • Int32BE
  • UInt32LE
  • UInt32BE
  • FloatLE
  • FloatBE
  • DoubleLE
  • DoubleBE

Int64 support (using long.js):

  • Int64BE
  • Int64LE
  • UInt64BE
  • UInt64LE

Read or write raw bytes:

  • raw

Varints:

  • UVarint (unsigned 32 bit varint)
  • Varint (signed 32 bit varint)
  • SVarint (signed zigzag encoded 32 bit varint)
  • UVarint64 (unsigned 64 bit varint)
  • Varint64 (signed 64 bit varint)
  • SVarint64 (signed zigzag encoded 64 bit varint)

Loops (arrays):

  • loop

Protocol buffers support: nested messages, packed repeated fields, maps, enums, packages (namespaces), oneofs

Install

$ npm install bin-protocol

Reader examples

Built-in metods:

var Protocol = require('bin-protocol');
var protocol = new Protocol();

var result = protocol.read(new Buffer([0, 1, 2, 3]))
    .Int8('num1')
    .Int8('num2')
    .Int8('num3')
    .Int8('num4').result;

console.log(result); // => { num1: 0, num2: 1, num3: 2, num4: 3 }

Define custom 'char' and 'array' methods:


protocol.define('char', {
    read: function () {
        this.Int8('char');
        return String.fromCharCode(this.context.char); // convert from char code to character
    }
});

protocol.define('array', {
    read: function () {
        this
            .Int8('length')
            .loop('items', this.char, this.context.length); // read 'length' characters with above defined 'char' method
        return this.context.items; // return just items, without 'length' property
    }
});

var result = protocol.read(new Buffer([5, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101])).array('chars').result;

console.log(result); // => { chars: [ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e' ] }

Writer examples


var buffer = protocol
    .write()
    .Int8(1)
    .Int8(2)
    .Int8(3)
    .result

console.log(buffer); // => <Buffer 01 02 03>

Define an array data type which first writes data array length as a single byte

protocol.define('array', {
    write: function (values) {
        this
            .Int8(values.length)
            .loop(values, this.Int8); // write all values with Int8 method
    }
});

var buffer = protocol.write().array([2, 3, 4]).result;

console.log(buffer); // => <Buffer 03 02 03 04>

Define reader and writer methods together, this one writes (or reads) raw buffer preceeded by its length as 32 bit integer.

protocol.define('bytes', {
    read: function () {
        this.Int32BE('length');
        if (this.context.length <= 0) {
            return null;
        }
        this.raw('value', this.context.length);
        return this.context.value;
    },
    write: function (value) {
        if (value === undefined || value === null) {
            this.Int32BE(-1);
        } else {
            if (!Buffer.isBuffer(value)) {
                value = new Buffer(_(value).toString(), 'utf8');
            }
            this
                .Int32BE(value.length)
                .raw(value);
        }
    }
});

Loops (arrays)

Given a buffer where first 32bit integer is a number (3) of further 32bit integers (2,3 and 4):

var buffer = new Buffer(16);

buffer.writeInt32BE(3, 0);
buffer.writeInt32BE(2, 4);
buffer.writeInt32BE(3, 8);
buffer.writeInt32BE(4, 12);

All next 3 examples are essentialy identical:

Read data with your own code:

protocol.define('customArray', {
    read: function () {
        var i = 0;
        this.Int32BE('length');

        for(i = 0; i<this.context.length; i++){
            this.Int32BE(['items', i]);
        }

        return this.context.items;
    }
});

protocol.read(buffer).customArray('items').result; // => { items: [2, 3, 4] }

Read with .loop() method by providing the length (loop count):

protocol.define('loopArray', {
    read: function () {
        this
            .Int32BE('length')
            .loop('items', this.Int32BE, this.context.length);
        return this.context.items;
    }
});

protocol.read(buffer).loopArray('items').result; // => { items: [2, 3, 4] }

Read with .loop() method until the end() is called:

protocol.define('loopArrayEnd', {
    read: function () {
        var len;
        this.Int32BE('length');
        len = this.context.length;
        this.loop('items', function (end) {
                this.Int32BE();
                if((len -= 1) === 0){
                    end(); // call end() to break from loop
                }
            });
        return this.context.items;
    }
});

protocol.read(buffer).loopArrayEnd('items').result; // => { items: [2, 3, 4] }

See Kafka protocol for more examples.

Protocol buffers support

Given a test.proto:


package basic;

message Test {
    optional string string = 15;
}

var Protocol = require('bin-protocol');

var TestProtocol = Protocol.createProtobufProtocol(fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'test.proto')));

var protocol = new TestProtocol();

// encode message
var encoded = protocol.write().basic.Test({
    string: 'hello'
}).result;

// decode message
var decoded = protocol.read(encoded).basic.Test().result; // => { string: 'hello' }

Sebinary-protocol protocol](https://github.com/oleksiyk/binary-protocol/blob/master/lib/protocol.js) for another example.

Custom protocols

You can define several independent protocols by using Protocol.createProtocol() function:

var Protocol1 = Protocol.createProtocol();
var Protocol2 = Protocol.createProtocol();

Protocol1.define('message', ...);
Protocol2.define('message', ...);

License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Oleksiy Krivoshey.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

