bin-protocol is a library for parsing and creating arbitrary byte buffers with optional protocol buffers support.
You can build your own type definitions based on the following methods:
Int64 support (using long.js):
Read or write raw bytes:
Varints:
Loops (arrays):
Protocol buffers support: nested messages, packed repeated fields, maps, enums, packages (namespaces), oneofs
$ npm install bin-protocol
Built-in metods:
var Protocol = require('bin-protocol');
var protocol = new Protocol();
var result = protocol.read(new Buffer([0, 1, 2, 3]))
.Int8('num1')
.Int8('num2')
.Int8('num3')
.Int8('num4').result;
console.log(result); // => { num1: 0, num2: 1, num3: 2, num4: 3 }
Define custom 'char' and 'array' methods:
protocol.define('char', {
read: function () {
this.Int8('char');
return String.fromCharCode(this.context.char); // convert from char code to character
}
});
protocol.define('array', {
read: function () {
this
.Int8('length')
.loop('items', this.char, this.context.length); // read 'length' characters with above defined 'char' method
return this.context.items; // return just items, without 'length' property
}
});
var result = protocol.read(new Buffer([5, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101])).array('chars').result;
console.log(result); // => { chars: [ 'a', 'b', 'c', 'd', 'e' ] }
var buffer = protocol
.write()
.Int8(1)
.Int8(2)
.Int8(3)
.result
console.log(buffer); // => <Buffer 01 02 03>
Define an array data type which first writes data array length as a single byte
protocol.define('array', {
write: function (values) {
this
.Int8(values.length)
.loop(values, this.Int8); // write all values with Int8 method
}
});
var buffer = protocol.write().array([2, 3, 4]).result;
console.log(buffer); // => <Buffer 03 02 03 04>
Define reader and writer methods together, this one writes (or reads) raw buffer preceeded by its length as 32 bit integer.
protocol.define('bytes', {
read: function () {
this.Int32BE('length');
if (this.context.length <= 0) {
return null;
}
this.raw('value', this.context.length);
return this.context.value;
},
write: function (value) {
if (value === undefined || value === null) {
this.Int32BE(-1);
} else {
if (!Buffer.isBuffer(value)) {
value = new Buffer(_(value).toString(), 'utf8');
}
this
.Int32BE(value.length)
.raw(value);
}
}
});
Given a buffer where first 32bit integer is a number (3) of further 32bit integers (2,3 and 4):
var buffer = new Buffer(16);
buffer.writeInt32BE(3, 0);
buffer.writeInt32BE(2, 4);
buffer.writeInt32BE(3, 8);
buffer.writeInt32BE(4, 12);
All next 3 examples are essentialy identical:
Read data with your own code:
protocol.define('customArray', {
read: function () {
var i = 0;
this.Int32BE('length');
for(i = 0; i<this.context.length; i++){
this.Int32BE(['items', i]);
}
return this.context.items;
}
});
protocol.read(buffer).customArray('items').result; // => { items: [2, 3, 4] }
Read with
.loop() method by providing the length (loop count):
protocol.define('loopArray', {
read: function () {
this
.Int32BE('length')
.loop('items', this.Int32BE, this.context.length);
return this.context.items;
}
});
protocol.read(buffer).loopArray('items').result; // => { items: [2, 3, 4] }
Read with
.loop() method until the
end() is called:
protocol.define('loopArrayEnd', {
read: function () {
var len;
this.Int32BE('length');
len = this.context.length;
this.loop('items', function (end) {
this.Int32BE();
if((len -= 1) === 0){
end(); // call end() to break from loop
}
});
return this.context.items;
}
});
protocol.read(buffer).loopArrayEnd('items').result; // => { items: [2, 3, 4] }
See Kafka protocol for more examples.
Given a test.proto:
package basic;
message Test {
optional string string = 15;
}
var Protocol = require('bin-protocol');
var TestProtocol = Protocol.createProtobufProtocol(fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'test.proto')));
var protocol = new TestProtocol();
// encode message
var encoded = protocol.write().basic.Test({
string: 'hello'
}).result;
// decode message
var decoded = protocol.read(encoded).basic.Test().result; // => { string: 'hello' }
See binary-protocol protocol for another example.
You can define several independent protocols by using
Protocol.createProtocol() function:
var Protocol1 = Protocol.createProtocol();
var Protocol2 = Protocol.createProtocol();
Protocol1.define('message', ...);
Protocol2.define('message', ...);
