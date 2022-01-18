bin-links is a standalone library that links
binaries and man pages for JavaScript packages
$ npm install bin-links
const binLinks = require('bin-links')
const readPackageJson = require('read-package-json-fast')
binLinks({
path: '/path/to/node_modules/some-package',
pkg: readPackageJson('/path/to/node_modules/some-package/package.json'),
// true if it's a global install, false for local. default: false
global: true,
// true if it's the top level package being installed, false otherwise
top: true,
// true if you'd like to recklessly overwrite files.
force: true,
})
bin property of pkg to the
node_modules/.bin directory of the installing environment. (Or
${prefix}/bin for top level global packages on unix, and
${prefix}
for top level global packages on Windows.)
man property of pkg to the share/man
directory. (This is only done for top-level global packages on Unix
systems.)
The npm team enthusiastically welcomes contributions and project participation! There's a bunch of things you can do if you want to contribute! The Contributor Guide has all the information you need for everything from reporting bugs to contributing entire new features. Please don't hesitate to jump in if you'd like to, or even ask us questions if something isn't clear.
> binLinks({path, pkg, force, global, top})
Returns a Promise that resolves when the requisite things have been linked.
> binLinks.getPaths({path, pkg, global, top })
Returns an array of all the paths of links and shims that might be created (assuming that they exist!) for the package at the specified path.
Does not touch the filesystem.
> binLinks.checkBins({path, pkg, global, top, force })
Checks if there are any conflicting bins which will prevent the linking of bins for the given package. Returns a Promise that resolves with no value if the way is clear, and rejects if there's something in the way.
Always returns successfully if
global or
top are false, or if
force
is true, or if the
pkg object does not contain any bins to link.
Note that changes to the file system may still cause the
binLinks
method to fail even if this method succeeds. Does not check for
conflicting
man links.
Reads from the filesystem but does not make any changes.
binLinks({path, pkg, force, global, top}).then(() => console.log('bins linked!'))