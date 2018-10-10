Easily build binaries
$ npm install --save bin-build
const binBuild = require('bin-build');
binBuild.url('http://www.lcdf.org/gifsicle/gifsicle-1.80.tar.gz', [
'./configure --disable-gifview --disable-gifdiff',
'make install'
]).then(() => {
console.log('gifsicle built successfully');
});
binBuild.file('gifsicle-1.80.tar.gz', [
'./configure --disable-gifview --disable-gifdiff',
'make install'
]).then(() => {
console.log('gifsicle built successfully');
});
Type:
string
Path to a directory containing the source code.
Type:
Array
Commands to run when building.
Type:
string
Path to a archive file containing the source code.
Type:
Array
Commands to run when building.
Type:
Object
Type:
number
Default:
1
Strip a number of leading paths from file names on extraction.
Type:
string
URL to a archive file containing the source code.
Type:
Array
Commands to run when building.
Type:
Object
Type:
number
Default:
1
Strip a number of leading paths from file names on extraction.
MIT © Kevin Mårtensson