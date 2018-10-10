openbase logo
bin-build

by Kevin Mårtensson
3.0.0 (see all)

Easily build binaries

npm
GitHub
CDN

Categories

Readme

bin-build Build Status

Easily build binaries

Install

$ npm install --save bin-build

Usage

const binBuild = require('bin-build');

binBuild.url('http://www.lcdf.org/gifsicle/gifsicle-1.80.tar.gz', [
    './configure --disable-gifview --disable-gifdiff',
    'make install'
]).then(() => {
    console.log('gifsicle built successfully');
});

binBuild.file('gifsicle-1.80.tar.gz', [
    './configure --disable-gifview --disable-gifdiff',
    'make install'
]).then(() => {
    console.log('gifsicle built successfully');
});

API

binBuild.directory(directory, commands)

directory

Type: string

Path to a directory containing the source code.

commands

Type: Array

Commands to run when building.

binBuild.file(file, commands, [options])

file

Type: string

Path to a archive file containing the source code.

commands

Type: Array

Commands to run when building.

options

Type: Object

strip

Type: number
Default: 1

Strip a number of leading paths from file names on extraction.

binBuild.url(url, commands, [options])

url

Type: string

URL to a archive file containing the source code.

commands

Type: Array

Commands to run when building.

options

Type: Object

strip

Type: number
Default: 1

Strip a number of leading paths from file names on extraction.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson

