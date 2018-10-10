Easily build binaries

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const binBuild = require ( 'bin-build' ); binBuild.url( 'http://www.lcdf.org/gifsicle/gifsicle-1.80.tar.gz' , [ './configure --disable-gifview --disable-gifdiff' , 'make install' ]).then( () => { console .log( 'gifsicle built successfully' ); }); binBuild.file( 'gifsicle-1.80.tar.gz' , [ './configure --disable-gifview --disable-gifdiff' , 'make install' ]).then( () => { console .log( 'gifsicle built successfully' ); });

API

directory

Type: string

Path to a directory containing the source code.

commands

Type: Array

Commands to run when building.

file

Type: string

Path to a archive file containing the source code.

commands

Type: Array

Commands to run when building.

options

Type: Object

strip

Type: number

Default: 1

Strip a number of leading paths from file names on extraction.

url

Type: string

URL to a archive file containing the source code.

commands

Type: Array

Commands to run when building.

options

Type: Object

strip

Type: number

Default: 1

Strip a number of leading paths from file names on extraction.

License

MIT © Kevin Mårtensson