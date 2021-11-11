BiMap

A JavaScript bidirectional map implementation. Enables fast insertion, search and retrieval of various kinds of data. A BiMap is like a two-sided Javascript object with equally immediate access to both the keys and the values.

Installation

Node: npm install bimap

Browser: link to bimap.js

Basic usage

var bimap = new BiMap bimap.push( "key" , "value" ); bimap.key( "key" ); bimap.val( "value" ); bimap.push( "France" , [ "Paris" , "Lyon" , "Marseille" ]); bimap.key( "France" ); bimap.val( "Paris" ); bimap.val( "Lyon" ); bimap.val( "Marseille" ); bimap.push([ "UK" , "England" ], [ "London" , "Manchester" , "Birmingham" ]); bimap.key( "UK" ); bimap.val( "London" ); bimap.push( "zero" ); bimap.push( "one" ); bimap.key( 0 ); bimap.val( "one" ); bimap.push({ a : { b : 1 , c : { d : 2 } } }); bimap.key( "a.b" ); bimap.val( 2 );

