bim

bimap

by James Daab
0.0.15 (see all)

A JavaScript bidirectional map implementation

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

901

GitHub Stars

159

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

BiMap

A JavaScript bidirectional map implementation. Enables fast insertion, search and retrieval of various kinds of data. A BiMap is like a two-sided Javascript object with equally immediate access to both the keys and the values.

Installation

Node: npm install bimap

Browser: link to bimap.js

Basic usage

var bimap = new BiMap
bimap.push("key", "value");
bimap.key("key"); // => "value"
bimap.val("value"); // => "key"

bimap.push("France", ["Paris", "Lyon", "Marseille"]);
bimap.key("France"); // => ["Paris", "Lyon", "Marseille"]
bimap.val("Paris"); // => "France"
bimap.val("Lyon"); // => "France"
bimap.val("Marseille"); // => "France"

bimap.push(["UK", "England"], ["London", "Manchester", "Birmingham"]);
bimap.key("UK"); // => ["London", "Manchester", "Birmingham"]
bimap.val("London"); // => ["UK", "England"]

bimap.push("zero");
bimap.push("one");
bimap.key(0); // => "zero"
bimap.val("one"); // => 1

bimap.push({
  a: {
    b: 1,
    c: {
      d: 2
    }
  }
});
bimap.key("a.b"); // => 1
bimap.val(2); // => "a.c.d"

