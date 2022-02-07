Node.js API to retrieve top songs, albums, and artists from Billboard's charts

install

npm install billboard-top-100

example

getChart

const { getChart } = require ( 'billboard-top-100' ); getChart( 'hot-100' , '2016-08-27' , (err, chart) => { if (err) console .log(err); console .log(chart.week); console .log(chart.previousWeek.url); console .log(chart.previousWeek.date); console .log(chart.nextWeek.url); console .log(chart.nextWeek.date); console .log(chart.songs); console .log(chart.songs[ 3 ]); console .log(chart.songs[ 0 ].title); console .log(chart.songs[ 0 ].artist); console .log(chart.songs[ 0 ].rank); console .log(chart.songs[ 0 ].cover); console .log(chart.songs[ 0 ].position.positionLastWeek); console .log(chart.songs[ 0 ].position.peakPosition); console .log(chart.songs[ 0 ].position.weeksOnChart); }); getChart( ( err, chart ) => { if (err) console .log(err); console .log(chart); }); getChart( 'rock-digital-song-sales' , (err, chart) => { if (err) console .log(err); console .log(chart); });

listCharts

const { listCharts } = require ( 'billboard-top-100' ); listCharts( ( err, charts ) => { if (err) console .log(err); console .log(charts); });

license

MIT © Rishi Masand