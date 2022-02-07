openbase logo
by Rishi Masand
2.6.2 (see all)

📈 Node.js API to retrieve the top songs, albums, and artists from Billboard's charts

Popularity

Downloads/wk

239

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme


Node.js API to retrieve top songs, albums, and artists from Billboard's charts

contributions welcome

install

npm install billboard-top-100

example

getChart

const { getChart } = require('billboard-top-100');

// date format YYYY-MM-DD
getChart('hot-100', '2016-08-27', (err, chart) => {
  if (err) console.log(err);
  // week of the chart in the date format YYYY-MM-DD
  console.log(chart.week);
  // URL of the previous week's chart
  console.log(chart.previousWeek.url);
  // date of the previous week's chart in the date format YYYY-MM-DD
  console.log(chart.previousWeek.date);
  // URL of the next week's chart
  console.log(chart.nextWeek.url);
  // date of the next week's chart in the date format YYYY-MM-DD
  console.log(chart.nextWeek.date);
  // array of top 100 songs for week of August 27, 2016
  console.log(chart.songs);
  // song with rank: 4 for week of August 27, 2016
  console.log(chart.songs[3]);
  // title of top song for week of August 27, 2016
  console.log(chart.songs[0].title);
  // artist of top songs for week of August 27, 2016
  console.log(chart.songs[0].artist);
  // rank of top song (1) for week of August 27, 2016
  console.log(chart.songs[0].rank);
  // URL for Billboard cover image of top song for week of August 27, 2016
  console.log(chart.songs[0].cover);
  // position info of top song
  console.log(chart.songs[0].position.positionLastWeek);
  console.log(chart.songs[0].position.peakPosition);
  console.log(chart.songs[0].position.weeksOnChart);
});

// chartName defaults to hot-100
// date defaults to Saturday of this week
getChart((err, chart) => {
  if (err) console.log(err);
  console.log(chart);
});

// date defaults to Saturday of this week
getChart('rock-digital-song-sales', (err, chart) => {
  if (err) console.log(err);
  console.log(chart);
});

listCharts

// list all charts
const { listCharts } = require('billboard-top-100');

listCharts((err, charts) => {
  if (err) console.log(err);
  // array of all charts
  console.log(charts);
});

license

MIT © Rishi Masand

