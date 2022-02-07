Node.js API to retrieve top songs, albums, and artists from Billboard's charts
npm install billboard-top-100
const { getChart } = require('billboard-top-100');
// date format YYYY-MM-DD
getChart('hot-100', '2016-08-27', (err, chart) => {
if (err) console.log(err);
// week of the chart in the date format YYYY-MM-DD
console.log(chart.week);
// URL of the previous week's chart
console.log(chart.previousWeek.url);
// date of the previous week's chart in the date format YYYY-MM-DD
console.log(chart.previousWeek.date);
// URL of the next week's chart
console.log(chart.nextWeek.url);
// date of the next week's chart in the date format YYYY-MM-DD
console.log(chart.nextWeek.date);
// array of top 100 songs for week of August 27, 2016
console.log(chart.songs);
// song with rank: 4 for week of August 27, 2016
console.log(chart.songs[3]);
// title of top song for week of August 27, 2016
console.log(chart.songs[0].title);
// artist of top songs for week of August 27, 2016
console.log(chart.songs[0].artist);
// rank of top song (1) for week of August 27, 2016
console.log(chart.songs[0].rank);
// URL for Billboard cover image of top song for week of August 27, 2016
console.log(chart.songs[0].cover);
// position info of top song
console.log(chart.songs[0].position.positionLastWeek);
console.log(chart.songs[0].position.peakPosition);
console.log(chart.songs[0].position.weeksOnChart);
});
// chartName defaults to hot-100
// date defaults to Saturday of this week
getChart((err, chart) => {
if (err) console.log(err);
console.log(chart);
});
// date defaults to Saturday of this week
getChart('rock-digital-song-sales', (err, chart) => {
if (err) console.log(err);
console.log(chart);
});
// list all charts
const { listCharts } = require('billboard-top-100');
listCharts((err, charts) => {
if (err) console.log(err);
// array of all charts
console.log(charts);
});
MIT © Rishi Masand