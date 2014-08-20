% bilby.js

bilby.js is a serious functional programming library. Serious, meaning it applies category theory to enable highly abstract and generalised code. Functional, meaning that it enables referentially transparent programs.

Some features include:

Immutable multimethods for ad-hoc polymorphism

Functional data structures

Automated specification testing (ScalaCheck, QuickCheck)

Fantasy Land compatible

Usage

node.js:

var bilby = require ( 'bilby' );

Browser:

< script src = "bilby-min.js" > </ script >

Development

Download the code with git:

git clone https://github.com/puffnfresh/bilby.js.git

Install the development dependencies with npm:

npm install

Run the tests with grunt:

npm test

Build the concatenated scripts with grunt:

$(npm bin)/grunt

Generate the documentation with emu:

$(npm bin)/emu < bilby.js

Environment

Environments are very important in bilby. The library itself is implemented as a single environment.

An environment holds methods and properties.

Methods are implemented as multimethods, which allow a form of ad-hoc polymorphism. Duck typing is another example of ad-hoc polymorphism but only allows a single implementation at a time, via prototype mutation.

A method instance is a product of a name, a predicate and an implementation:

var env = bilby.environment() .method( 'negate' , function ( n ) { return typeof n == 'number' ; }, function ( n ) { return -n; } ); env.negate( 100 ) == -100 ;

We can now override the environment with some more implementations:

var env2 = env .method( 'negate' , function ( b ) { return typeof b == 'boolean' ; }, function ( b ) { return !b; } ); env2.negate( 100 ) == -100 ; env2.negate( true ) == false ;

The environments are immutable; references to env won't see an implementation for boolean. The env2 environment could have overwritten the implementation for number and code relying on env would still work.

Properties can be accessed without dispatching on arguments. They can almost be thought of as methods with predicates that always return true:

var env = bilby.environment() .property( 'name' , 'Brian' ); env.name == 'Brian' ;

This means that bilby's methods can be extended:

function MyData ( data ) { this .data = data; } var _ = bilby.method( 'equal' , bilby.isInstanceOf(MyData), function ( a, b ) { return this .equal(a.data, b.data); } ); _.equal( new MyData( 1 ), new MyData( 1 ) ) == true ; _.equal( new MyData( 1 ), new MyData( 2 ) ) == false ;

environment(methods = {}, properties = {})

method(name, predicate, f) - adds an multimethod implementation

property(name, value) - sets a property to value

envConcat(extraMethods, extraProperties) - adds methods + properties

envAppend(e) - combines two environemts, biased to e

Helpers

The helpers module is a collection of functions used often inside of bilby.js or are generally useful for programs.

Returns the name of function f .

Returns the arity of function f .

Makes this inside of f equal to o :

bilby.bind( function ( ) { return this ; })(a)() == a

Also partially applies arguments:

bilby.bind(bilby. add )( null , 10 )( 32 ) == 42

Takes a normal function f and allows partial application of its named arguments:

var add = bilby.curry( function ( a, b ) { return a + b; }), add15 = add( 15 ); add15( 27 ) == 42 ;

Retains ability of complete application by calling the function when enough arguments are filled:

add(15, 27 ) == 42 ;

Flips the order of arguments to f :

var concat = bilby.curry( function ( a, b ) { return a + b; }), prepend = flip(concat);

Identity function. Returns o :

forall a . identity(a) == a

Constant function. Creates a function that always returns c , no matter the argument:

forall a b . constant(a)(b) == a

Creates a new function that applies f to the result of g of the input argument:

forall f g x. compose(f, g)(x) == f(g(x))

Partial polyfill for Object.create - creates a new instance of the given prototype.

Always returns an instance of constructor.

Returns self if it is an instanceof constructor, otherwise constructs an object with the correct prototype.

Creates a simple constructor for a tagged object.

var Tuple = tagged( 'Tuple' , [ 'a' , 'b' ]); var x = Tuple( 1 , 2 ); var y = new Tuple( 3 , 4 ); x instanceof Tuple && y instanceof Tuple;

Creates a disjoint union of constructors, with a catamorphism.

var List = taggedSum({ Cons: [ 'car' , 'cdr' ], Nil: [] }); function listLength (l) { return l.cata({ Cons: function (car, cdr) { return 1 + listLength(cdr); }, Nil: function () { return 0 ; } }); } listLength( List .Cons( 1 , new List .Cons( 2 , List .Nil()))) == 2 ;

Turns the throw new Error(s) statement into an expression.

Takes two lists and pairs their values together into a "tuple" (2 length list):

zip([1, 2 , 3 ], [4, 5 , 6 ]) == [[1, 4 ], [2, 5 ], [3, 6 ]]

Creates a new single object using k as the key and v as the value. Useful for creating arbitrary keyed objects without mutation:

singleton ([ 'Hello' , 'world' ].join( ' ' ) , 42 ) == { 'Hello world' : 42 }

Right-biased key-value concat of objects a and b :

bilby.extend({a: 1 , b: 2 }, {b: true , c: false }) == {a: 1 , b: true , c: false }

Returns true iff o has typeof s .

Returns true iff a is a Function .

Returns true iff a is a Boolean .

Returns true iff a is a Number .

Returns true iff a is a String .

Returns true iff a is an Array .

Returns true iff a is even.

Returns true iff a is odd.

Returns true iff o is an instance of c .

AnyVal

Sentinal value for when any type of primitive value is needed.

Char

Sentinal value for when a single character string is needed.

Sentinel value for when an array of a particular type is needed:

arrayOf (Number)

Returns true iff a is an instance of arrayOf .

Sentinal value for when an object with specified properties is needed:

objectLike ({ age : Number, name: String })

Returns true iff a is an instance of objectLike .

Curried function for || .

Curried function for && .

Curried function for + .

Curried function for === .

Returns true iff a is falsy.

Curried function for filling array.

Create an array with a given range (length).

Lifts a curried, binary function f into the applicative passes a and b as parameters.

Sequences an array, a , of values belonging to the m monad:

bilby.sequence(Array, [ [1, 2 ], [3], [4, 5 ] ]) == [ [1, 3 , 4 ], [1, 3 , 5 ], [2, 3 , 4 ], [2, 3 , 5 ] ]

Do (operator overloading)

Adds operator overloading for functional syntax:

>= - monad flatMap/bind: bilby. Do ()( bilby. some ( 1 ) >= function (x) { return x < 0 ? bilby. none : bilby. some (x + 2 ); } ).getOrElse( 0 ) == 3 ;

>> - kleisli: bilby. Do ()( function (x) { return x < 0 ? bilby. none : bilby. some (x + 1 ); } >> function (x) { return x % 2 != 0 ? bilby. none : bilby. some (x + 1 ); } )( 1 ).getOrElse( 0 ) == 3 ;

< - functor map: bilby. Do ()( bilby. some ( 1 ) < add ( 2 ) ).getOrElse( 0 ) == 3 ;

* - applicative ap(ply): bilby. Do ()( bilby. some ( add ) * bilby. some ( 1 ) * bilby. some ( 2 ) ).getOrElse( 0 ) == 3 ;

+ - semigroup concat: bilby. Do ()( bilby. some ( 1 ) + bilby. some ( 2 ) ).getOrElse( 0 ) == 3 ;

Creates a new syntax scope. The a expression is allowed multiple usages of a single operator per Do call:

>= - flatMap

- flatMap >> - kleisli

- kleisli < - map

- map * - ap

- ap + - concat

The associated name will be called on the bilby environment with the operands. For example:

bilby .Do ()( bilby .some (1) + bilby .some (2))

Desugars into:

bilby .concat ( bilby .some (1), bilby .some (2))

Used to mutate the valueOf property on proto . Necessary to do the Do block's operator overloading. Uses the object's existing valueOf if not in a Do block.

Warning: this mutates proto . May not be safe, even though it tries to default back to the normal behaviour when not in a Do block.

Trampoline

Reifies continutations onto the heap, rather than the stack. Allows efficient tail calls.

Example usage:

function loop ( n ) { function inner ( i ) { if (i == n) return bilby.done(n); return bilby.cont( function ( ) { return inner(i + 1 ); }); } return bilby.trampoline(inner( 0 )); }

Where loop is the identity function for positive numbers. Without trampolining, this function would take n stack frames.

Result constructor for a continuation.

Continuation constructor. thunk is a nullary closure, resulting in a done or a cont .

The beginning of the continuation to call. Will repeatedly evaluate cont thunks until it gets to a done value.

Id

concat(b) - semigroup concat

map(f) - functor map

ap(b) - applicative ap(ply)

chain(f) - chain value

arb() - arbitrary value

Returns true if a is Id .

Sentinel value for when an Id of a particular type is needed:

idOf (Number)

Returns true iff a is an instance of idOf .

Option

Option a = Some a + None

The option type encodes the presence and absence of a value. The some constructor represents a value and none represents the absence.

fold(a, b) - applies a to value if some or defaults to b

to value if or defaults to getOrElse(a) - default value for none

isSome - true iff this is some

iff is isNone - true iff this is none

iff is toLeft(r) - left(x) if some(x) , right(r) if none

if , if none toRight(l) - right(x) if some(x) , left(l) if none

if , if none flatMap(f) - monadic flatMap/bind

map(f) - functor map

ap(s) - applicative ap(ply)

concat(s, plus) - semigroup concat

Constructor of Monad creating Option with value of x .

Constructor to represent the existence of a value, x .

none

Represents the absence of a value.

Returns true if a is a some or none .

Either

Either a b = Left a + Right b

Represents a tagged disjunction between two sets of values; a or b . Methods are right-biased.

fold(a, b) - a applied to value if left , b if right

applied to value if , if swap() - turns left into right and vice-versa

into and vice-versa isLeft - true iff this is left

iff is isRight - true iff this is right

iff is toOption() - none if left , some value of right

if , value of toArray() - [] if left , singleton value if right

if , singleton value if flatMap(f) - monadic flatMap/bind

map(f) - functor map

ap(s) - applicative ap(ply)

concat(s, plus) - semigroup concat

Constructor to represent the left case.

Constructor to represent the (biased) right case.

Returns true iff a is a left or a right .

Validation

Validation e v = Failure e + Success v

The Validation data type represents a "success" value or a semigroup of "failure" values. Validation has an applicative functor which collects failures' errors or creates a new success value.

Here's an example function which validates a String:

function nonEmpty ( field, string ) { return string ? λ.success( string ) : λ.failure([field + " must be non-empty" ]); }

We might want to give back a full-name from a first-name and last-name if both given were non-empty:

function getWholeName ( firstName ) { return function ( lastName ) { return firstName + " " + lastName; } } λ.ap( λ.map(nonEmpty( "First-name" , firstName), getWholeName), nonEmpty( "Last-name" , lastName) );

When given a non-empty firstName ("Brian") and lastName ("McKenna"):

λ .success ( "Brian McKenna" );

If given only an invalid firstname :

λ .failure ( ['First-name must be non-empty'] );

If both values are invalid:

λ .failure ([ 'First-name must be non-empty' , 'Last-name must be non-empty' ]);

map(f) - functor map

ap(b, concat) - applicative ap(ply)

Represents a successful value .

Represents a failure.

errors must be a semigroup (i.e. have an concat implementation in the environment).

Constructor to represent the existance of a value, x .

Constructor to represent the existance of a value, x .

Returns true iff a is a success or a failure .

Lenses

Lenses allow immutable updating of nested data structures.

A store is a combined getter and setter that can be composed with other stores.

Returns true iff a is a store .

A total lens takes a function, f , which itself takes a value and returns a store .

run(x) - gets the lens' store from x

from compose(l) - lens composition

Returns true iff a is a lens .

Creates a total lens over an object for the k key.

Purely functional IO wrapper.

Pure wrapper around a side-effecting f function.

perform() - action to be called a single time per program

flatMap(f) - monadic flatMap/bind

Returns true iff a is an io .

Tuples

Tuples are another way of storing multiple values in a single value. They have a fixed number of elements (immutable), and so you can't cons to a tuple. Elements of a tuple do not need to be all of the same type

Example usage:

bilby.Tuple2(1, 2 ); bilby.Tuple3(1, 2 , 3 ); bilby.Tuple4(1, 2 , 3 , 4 ); bilby.Tuple5(1, 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 );

arb() - arbitrary value

Tuple2

flip() - flip values

concat() - Semigroup (value must also be a Semigroup)

map() - functor map

Tuple3

concat() - Semigroup (value must also be a Semigroup)

map() - functor map

Tuple4

concat() - Semigroup (value must also be a Semigroup)

map() - functor map

Tuple5

concat() - Semigroup (value must also be a Semigroup)

map() - functor map

Returns true if a is Tuple2 .

Returns true if a is Tuple3 .

Returns true if a is Tuple4 .

Returns true if a is Tuple5 .

Promise is a constructor which takes a fork function. The fork function takes one argument:

fork (resolve)

Where resolve is a side-effecting callback.

The resolve callback gets called when a value is resolved.

Creates a Promise that contains a successful value.

Returns a new promise that evaluates f when the current promise is successfully fulfilled. f must return a new promise.

Returns a new promise that evaluates f on a value and passes it through to the resolve function.

Returns true if a is Promise .

chain() - TODO

evalState() - evaluate state

execState() - execute on state

map() - functor map

ap() - applicative ap(ply)

Returns true if a is State .

List

List a = Cons a + Nil

The list type data type constructs objects which points to values. The cons constructor represents a value, the left is the head ( car , the first element) and the right represents the tail ( cdr , the second element). The nil constructor is defined as an empty list.

The following example creates a list of values 1 and 2, where the nil terminates the list:

cons ( 1 , cons( 2 , nil));

The following can also represent tree like structures (Binary Trees):

cons(cons(1, cons(2, nil)), cons(3, cons(4, nil))); * / \ * * / \ / \ 1 2 3 4

concat(a) - semigroup concat

fold(a, b) - applies a to value if cons or defaults to b

to value if or defaults to map(f) - functor map

fold(f) - applies f to values

flatMap(f) - monadic flatMap

append(a) - append

appendAll(a) - append values

prepend(a) - prepend value

prependAll(a) - prepend values

reverse() - reverse

exists() - test by predicate

filter() - filter by predicate

partition() - partition by predicate

size() - size of the list

Constructor to represent the existence of a value in a list, a and a reference to another b .

nil

Represents an empty list (absence of a list).

Returns true if a is a cons or nil .

QuickCheck

QuickCheck is a form of automated specification testing. Instead of manually writing tests cases like so:

assert(0 + 1 == 1 ); assert(1 + 1 == 2 ); assert(3 + 3 == 6 );

We can just write the assertion algebraicly and tell QuickCheck to automaticaly generate lots of inputs:

bilby.forAll( function ( n ) { return n + n == 2 * n; }, [ Number ] ).fold( function ( fail ) { return "Failed after " + fail.tries + " tries: " + fail.inputs.toString(); }, "All tests passed!" )

failureReporter

inputs - the arguments to the property that failed

tries - number of times inputs were tested before failure

Generates values for each type in args using bilby.arb and then passes them to property , a function returning a Boolean . Tries goal number of times or until failure.

Returns an Option of a failureReporter :

var reporter = bilby.forAll( function ( s ) { return isPalindrome(s + s.split( '' ).reverse().join( '' )); }, [ String ] );

goal

The number of successful inputs necessary to declare the whole property a success:

var _ = bilby.property( 'goal' , 1000 );