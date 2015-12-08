bigwheel

bigwheel is an unopinionated, minimalist framework which handles frontend application state. It can be used to organize your application into "sections"/pages which are brought in by routes. Animation is a first class citizen and is accounted for when managing application states. bigwheel does not conform to a specific render engine framework so a project which is based on the DOM, WebGL, Canvas2D, SVG, or even Console applications can be built using bigwheel.

Full Documentation

https://github.com/bigwheel-framework/documentation

Usage

Example

Note this is not a "best practice" example but simply a concise example that shows many of the features of bigwheel . Refer to the documentation link above for best practices and other information.

var bigwheel = require ( 'bigwheel' ); var Tween = require ( 'gsap' ); var framework = bigwheel( function ( done ) { return { routes : { '/' : Section, '/about' : Section, '/contact' : Section, '/Gallery' : { section : Section, routes : { '/:id' : { section : Section} } } } }; }); framework.init(); function Section ( ) { var el; return { init : function ( req, done ) { el = createEl(req); el.onclick = function ( ) { framework.go(getToSection(req)); }; done(); }, resize : function ( width, height ) { var fontSize = width / 500 * 30 ; el.style.fontSize = fontSize + 'px' ; el.style.top = Math .round(( height - fontSize ) * 0.5 ) + 'px' ; }, animateIn : function ( req, done ) { Tween.from(el, 1 , { y : -100 , opacity : 0 , ease : Back.easeOut, onComplete : done }); }, animateOut : function ( req, done ) { Tween.to(el, 0.25 , { y : 100 , opacity : 0 , ease : Back.easeIn, onComplete : done }); }, destroy : function ( req, done ) { el.parentNode.removeChild(el); } }; } function createEl ( req ) { var el = document .createElement( 'a' ); el.innerHTML = 'Click to go from "' + req.route + '" to "' + getToSection(req) + '"' ; el.style.position = 'absolute' ; el.style.cursor = 'pointer' ; return document .body.appendChild(el); } function getToSection ( req ) { return { '/' : '/about' , '/about' : '/contact' , '/contact' : '/' }[ req.route ]; }

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.