openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bigwheel

by bigwheel-framework
3.0.0 (see all)

bigwheel is an unopinionated, minimalist frontend framework that manages application state

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bigwheel

bigwheel logo

stable

bigwheel is an unopinionated, minimalist framework which handles frontend application state. It can be used to organize your application into "sections"/pages which are brought in by routes. Animation is a first class citizen and is accounted for when managing application states. bigwheel does not conform to a specific render engine framework so a project which is based on the DOM, WebGL, Canvas2D, SVG, or even Console applications can be built using bigwheel.

Full Documentation

https://github.com/bigwheel-framework/documentation

Usage

NPM

Example

Note this is not a "best practice" example but simply a concise example that shows many of the features of bigwheel. Refer to the documentation link above for best practices and other information.

var bigwheel = require('bigwheel');
var Tween = require('gsap');

// create our framework instance
var framework = bigwheel( function(done) {

  // the function passed to bigwheel should return
  // a setting object or alternately you can pass
  // the setting object to the callback defined as
  // done. This is nice if you need to do assynchronous
  // loading before content should be shown
  return {

    // define our routes
    // routes are associated to "sections"
    // sections are functions or objects
    // Any route can contain a routes object to specify subroutes. This example adds the '/Gallery' route and '/Gallery/:id'
    routes: {
      '/': Section,
      '/about': Section,
      '/contact': Section,
      '/Gallery': {section: Section, routes: {
          '/:id': {section: Section}
        }
      }
    }
  };
});

// this will start bigwheel and it will start resolving routes
framework.init();

// This is the definition for the sections which bigwheel will run
// sections can define init, resize, animateIn, animateOut, destroy functions
// these will methods will be called by bigwheel
function Section() {

  var el;
  
  return {

    // the init function creates the view and initializes it
    // after init finishes the view should not be visible
    init: function(req, done) {
      el = createEl(req);      
      el.onclick = function() {
        framework.go(getToSection(req));
      };
      done();
    },

    // the resize function will be called imediately after init
    // here you can apply "responsive" calculations on your view
    resize: function(width, height) {
      var fontSize = width / 500 * 30;
      el.style.fontSize = fontSize + 'px';
      el.style.top = Math.round(( height - fontSize ) * 0.5) + 'px';
    },

    // in animateIn you'll animate in your hidden content that
    // was created in init
    animateIn: function(req, done) {
      Tween.from(el, 1, {
        y: -100, 
        opacity: 0,
        ease: Back.easeOut, 
        onComplete: done
      });
    },

    // in animateOut you'll animate out your content that
    // was created in init
    animateOut: function(req, done) {
      Tween.to(el, 0.25, {
        y: 100, 
        opacity: 0, 
        ease: Back.easeIn, 
        onComplete: done
      });
    },

    // in destroy you'll clean up the content which was
    // created in init
    destroy: function(req, done) {
      el.parentNode.removeChild(el);
    }
  };
}

// this is just a utility function created for this example to create
// an element which will be added to the dom and initialized
function createEl(req) {
  var el = document.createElement('a');
  el.innerHTML = 'Click to go from "' + req.route + '" to "' + getToSection(req) + '"';
  el.style.position = 'absolute';
  el.style.cursor = 'pointer';
  return document.body.appendChild(el);
}

// this function acts as almost like a model for this example
// generally you'd either load your model from a server or
// have a static model object
function getToSection(req) {
  return {
    '/': '/about',
    '/about': '/contact',
    '/contact': '/'
  }[ req.route ];
}

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial