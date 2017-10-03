Or use bower:
bower install bigtext
BigText works best on browsers that support subpixel font scaling. In order to best serve sizes to all browsers, BigText will adjust
word-spacing as well as
font-size.
<div id="bigtext">
<span>BIGTEXT</span>
<span>Makes Text Big</span>
</div>
<script>
$('#bigtext').bigtext();
</script>
Use
display: inline children (like a
span) so the text will flow correctly if BigText doesn’t run.
<div id="bigtext">
<span>BIGTEXT</span>
<span>Makes Text Big</span>
</div>
<script>
// Only BigText on “new-ish” browsers
if( 'querySelectorAll' in document ) {
$('#bigtext').bigtext();
}
</script>
<ol id="bigtext">
<li>BIGTEXT</li>
<li>Makes Text Big</li>
</ol>
<script>
$('#bigtext').bigtext();
</script>
<div id="bigtext">
<p>BIGTEXT</p>
<p>Makes Text Big</p>
</div>
<script>
$('#bigtext').bigtext({
childSelector: '> p'
});
</script>
<ol id="bigtext">
<li>BIGTEXT</li>
<li class="bigtext-exempt">Makes Text Big</li>
</ol>
<script>
$('#bigtext').bigtext();
</script>
<ol id="bigtext">
<li>
<span style="font-family: sans-serif">BIG</span>
<span style="font-family: serif">TEXT</span>
</li>
<li>Makes Text Big</li>
</ol>
<script>
$('#bigtext').bigtext();
</script>
Works also with
letter-spacing,
word-spacing, and
text-transform.
Warning: a known issue exists with the Google/TypeKit font loader in WebKit.
<div id="bigtext">
<span>BIGTEXT</span>
<span>Makes Text Big</span>
</div>
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/webfont/1/webfont.js"></script>
<script>
$(function() {
WebFont.load({
custom: {
families: ['LeagueGothicRegular'], // font-family name
urls : ['css/fonts/league-gothic/stylesheet.css'] // URL to css
},
active: function() {
$('#bigtext').bigtext();
}
});
});
</script>
<div id="bigtext">
<span>BIG</span><!-- the shorter the line, the larger the size required -->
</div>
<script>
$('#bigtext').bigtext({
maxfontsize: 60 // default is 528 (in px)
});
</script>
<div id="bigtext">
<span>This is a super long line that will probably be resized to epically small proportions. We need a minimum font size!</span>
</div>
<script>
$('#bigtext').bigtext({
minfontsize: 16 // default is null
});
</script>
See Paravel's FitText plugin. Curious how the two plugins compare? I've written a full comparison between FitText and BigText.
As of 0.1.8, BigText implements its own debounced resize event.
BigText uses an off-canvas detached node to improve performance when sizing. Setting
DEBUG_MODE to true will leave this detached node on the canvas for visual inspection for problem resolution.
BigText.DEBUG_MODE = true;
The starting font-size must be small enough to guarantee that each individual line is not wrapping pre-BigText. If the line is too long, BigText will not size it correctly.
v0.1.0 Initial release
v0.1.1 Added line exempt feature.
v0.1.2 Responsive BigText resizes with media queries and resize events (optionally debounced).
v0.1.3
v0.1.4 on
2013-08-24 Numerous bug fixes, improved accuracy, adds debug mode.
v0.1.5 on
2013-10-14 BigText uses all children by default (#40)
v0.1.6 Various bug fixes.
Run these commands:
npm install
bower install
grunt
Rather than one giant
Gruntfile.js, this project is using a modular Grunt setup. Each individual grunt configuration option key has its own file located in
grunt/config-lib/ (readonly upstream configs, do not modify these directly) or
grunt/config/ (project specific configs). You may use the same key in both directories, the objects are smartly combined using Lo-Dash merge.
For concatenation in the previous Gruntfile setup, you’d add another key to the giant object passed into
grunt.initConfig like this:
grunt.initConfig({ concat: { /* YOUR CONFIG */ } });. In the new configuration, you’ll create a
grunt/config/concat.js with
module.exports = { /* YOUR CONFIG */ };.