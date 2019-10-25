⚠️ This project is no longer supported. ⚠️

bigSlide is a teeny tiny (~1kb compressed) jQuery plugin for creating off-screen slide panel navigation.

It will slide the navigation panel as well as any containers given the .push class (or a class of your choosing in the settings).

Installation

Download the minified or unminified source.

Using npm or Bower?

bigSlide is available as noth a npm and Bower package. Simply run:

npm install bigslide

or

bower install bigSlide

Getting Started

In your document, include a link to toggle the navigation:

<a href= "#menu" class= "menu-link" >&

And your nav menu:

<nav id= "menu" class = "panel" role= "navigation" > < ul > < li > < a href = "#" > Home </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > The Ballad of El Goodo </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > Thirteen </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > September Gurls </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" > What's Going Ahn </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ nav >

Reference jQuery and the big-slide.js file:

< script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.9.1/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.big-slide.js" > </ script >

To initialize the plugin,:

< script > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '.menu-link' ).bigSlide(); }); </ script >

You can initialize the plugin with predefined options. Ensure each value is surrounded in quotations:

< script > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( '.menu-link' ).bigSlide({ menuWidth : '18em' , push : ( '.mypush' ), speed : '450' }); }); </ script >

Options

Variable Default Value Description menu ('#menu') The attribute ID of the navigation menu push ('.push') The class given to additional elements to 'push' when the nav is toggled side left The side of the navigation menu (either 'right' or 'left') menuWidth 15.6em The width of the navigation menu state closed The default state of the navigation menu (either 'closed' or 'open') saveState false Set this to true to allow the navigation menu to remember it's previous state when navigating speed 300 The speed (in milliseconds) of the navigation menu easyClose false Set this to true to allow users to toggle the menu closed with any click activeBtn active This class is added to the menu button when it is open. By default the class is .active semiOpenStatus false Set this to true to collapse the menu instead of closing it seeing only part of it semiOpenScreenWidth 480 The minimum necessary screen width in pixels to allow the semiOpenStatus beforeOpen function() {} A method called before the trigger open event afterOpen function() {} A method called after the trigger open event beforeClose function() {} A method called before the trigger close event afterClose function() {} A method called after the trigger close event

Other notes

Although bigSlide will automatically position your menu off screen, I recommend adding the following to your CSS to prevent a flash of the menu on load:

.panel { position : fixed; left : - 15.625em ; width : 15.625em ; }

Additionally, any elements that use the .push class should be relatively positioned:

.wrap { position : relative; }

If you want to shrink the main container div instead of only pushing it, which will allow you to work in the application with the navbar open, apply the .shrink class in place of .push .

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Adam Scott

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.