Simplified media playback for bigscreen devices.
Bigscreen Player is an open source project developed by the BBC to simplify video and audio playback on a wide range of 'bigscreen' devices (TVs, set-top boxes, games consoles, and streaming devices).
For documentation on using this library, please see our Getting Started guide.
Install dependencies:
$ npm install
You can run Bigscreen Player locally in a dev environment by running:
$ npm run start
This will open a web page at
localhost:8080.
The project is unit tested using Jest. To run the tests:
$ npm test
This project currently has unit test coverage but no integration test suite. This is on our Roadmap to address.
semver prerelease,
semver patch,
semver minor or
semver major
Bigscreen Player uses JSDocs to autogenerate API documentation. To regenerate the documentation run:
$ npm run docs
See CONTRIBUTING.md
Bigscreen Player is available to everyone under the terms of the Apache 2.0 open source license. Take a look at the LICENSE file in the code for more information.