openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
big

bigpicture

by hank
2.5.3 (see all)

Lightweight JavaScript image / video viewer. Supports Youtube, Vimeo, etc.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

762

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Lightbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo BigPicture.js npm File Size

Example page screenshot

Vanilla JavaScript image / video viewer. Doesn't sit on the DOM when inactive.

Check out the example page here

Installation

Install via package manager or add a script from the dist directory to your page. CDN links are available via jsDelivr.

npm install bigpicture

// import
import BigPicture from 'bigpicture'

// or require
var BigPicture = require('bigpicture')

Or with a script tag:

<script src="BigPicture.js"></script>

No additional CSS file is neccesary.

Usage

When you want to open something, pass an object to BigPicture containing the element from which you want the animation to start, and other optional parameters depending on what you want to do. Examples below use e.target to refer to the trigger element being interacted with in the context of an event handler. You can use a different element if you want (for example, different buttons could be set up to open videos from the same central showcase element).

If your trigger element is an image or an element with a background image, you can open it directly by passing only el.

Options

BigPicture({
    // element from which animation starts (required)
    el: e.target,
    // image url
    imgSrc: 'https://yourimage.jpg',
    // video src (String) or sources (Array)
    vidSrc: ['https://yourvideo.mp4', 'https://yourvideo.webm'],
    // iframe embed URL
    iframeSrc: 'https://youriframe.html',
    // vimeo ID
    vimeoSrc: '119287310',
    // youtube ID
    ytSrc: 'z_PeaHVcohg',
    // use youtube-nocookie
    ytNoCookie: false,
    // audio URL
    audio: 'https://youraudio.mp3',
    // see below for more gallery options
    gallery: '#image_container',
    // attribute used to find gallery elements
    galleryAttribute: 'data-bp',
    // set custom dimensions for embeds / videos
    dimensions: [1920, 1080],
    // show or hide default loading indicator
    noLoader: false,
    // open animation callback
    animationStart: () => {},
    // open animation callback
    animationEnd: () => {},
    // close callback
    onClose: () => {},
    // gallery image change callback
    onChangeImage: () => {},
})

The function returns an object with a few helpful properties / methods.

var bp = BigPicture({...})

// close
bp.close()

// next gallery image
bp.next()

// previous gallery image
bp.prev()

// access to active display element (img, video, iframe wrapper div)
bp.display

// options of active instance
bp.opts

Sources

Remote video file

BigPicture({
    el: e.target,
    vidSrc: 'https://yourvideo.mp4',
    // or with multiple sources
    // vidSrc: ['https://yourvideo.mp4', 'https://yourvideo.webm']
})

Youtube

Pass in the video ID from the url. For example, the ID for https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_PeaHVcohg would be z_PeaHVcohg (The v parameter in the address).

BigPicture({
    el: e.target,
    ytSrc: 'z_PeaHVcohg',
})

Vimeo

Like Youtube, pass in the video ID from the url. The ID for https://vimeo.com/119287310 would be 119287310.

BigPicture({
    el: e.target,
    vimeoSrc: '119287310',
})

iframe embed

Pass in the URL from the iframe.

BigPicture({
    el: e.target,
    iframeSrc: 'https://youriframe.html',
})

Audio

BigPicture({
    el: e.target,
    audio: 'https://youraudio.mp3',
})

Remote individual image

BigPicture({
    el: e.target,
    imgSrc: 'https://yourimage.jpg',
})

Galleries

Add a data-bp attribute to your elements with the image you want to open, and pass a selector string or NodeList to the function. The string should specify a container which has data-bp elements somewhere inside, whereas the NodeList should be the elements themselves.

The attribute name can be overridden with the galleryAttribute option as of 2.4.0. For instance, galleryAttribute: 'src' would open the thumbs in the example below, and the data-bp attributes would be unnecessary.

<div id="image_container">
    <img src="photo1_thumb.jpg" data-bp="photo1.jpg" class="example" />
    <img src="photo2_thumb.jpg" data-bp="photo2.jpg" />
    <img src="photo3_thumb.jpg" data-bp="photo3.jpg" class="example" />
</div>

// opens gallery w/ all three images
BigPicture({
    el: e.target,
    gallery: '#image_container',
})

// opens gallery w/ the two images matching the selector
BigPicture({
    el: e.target,
    gallery: document.querySelectorAll('#image_container .example'),
})

Alternatively, you can pass in an array of objects. The gallery will go through these in order. Here's example code for the unsplash gallery on the demo site:

var unsplashImages = ['meiying', 'clemono2', 'heftiba'].map(function (user) {
    return {
        src: 'https://source.unsplash.com/user/' + user + '/daily',
        // caption: 'This image is from unsplash'
    }
})
BigPicture({
    el: e.target,
    gallery: unsplashImages,
    // optionally specify a starting index
    position: 2,
})

You can also loop the gallery (next on last image gives you the first image, and vice versa).

BigPicture({
    el: e.target,
    gallery: '#image_container',
    loop: true,
})

Captions

To display a caption, add a data-caption attribute with the desired text or HTML to the trigger element itself.

<img src="yourimage.jpg" data-caption="Example of an optional caption." />

Optional callbacks

animationStart and animationEnd run at the start or end of the opening animation. animationStart will run even if there's an error, so it's okay to use if you want to hide your own custom loader.

onClose runs after closing animation finishes.

onChangeImage runs when a gallery image is changed and provides useful data about the current image.

// example of how scrolling can be disabled using henrygd.me/hide-show-scroll
BigPicture({
    el: e.target,
    // animationStart executed immediately before open animation starts
    animationStart: hideShowScroll.hide,
    // animationEnd executed immediately after open animation finishes
    animationEnd: function () {
        console.log('it has opened')
    },
    // onClose executed immediately after close animation finishes
    onClose: hideShowScroll.show,
    // onChangeImage executed on gallery image change
    onChangeImage: function (props) {
        console.log('gallery image changed', props)
    },
})

Hide default loading icon

If you're loading remote images or videos and don't want the default loading icon displayed, set noLoader to true.

BigPicture({
    el: e.target,
    vimeoSrc: '119287310',
    noLoader: true,
})

Change dimensions of embed / youtube / vimeo

By default, embeds are displayed in 16:9 aspect at a maximum of 1920px by 1080px. To change this, supply an array with width and height in pixels. Default is [1920, 1080].

BigPicture({
    el: e.target,
    ytSrc: 'X2lkvrMa27c',
    dimensions: [1226, 900],
})

Dimensions can also be updated on the fly.

var bp = BigPicture({...})

bp.opts.dimensions = [500, 500]
bp.updateDimensions()

Error handling

You may override the default error alert for images, audio, and direct video links by passing an onError function.

BigPicture({
    el: e.target,
    onError: function () {
        console.log('there was an error')
    },
})

Troubleshooting

If the media or loading icon fails to display, it's probably a z-index issue. The media container has a default z-index of 9999, and the loading icon has a z-index of 9 relative to the trigger element's parent container.

License: MIT

All images found on Unsplash

Towers of Pfeiffer video by Grant Porter (CC-BY)

Music by Nordgroove via icons8

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

gli
glightboxPure Javascript lightbox with mobile support. It can handle images, videos with autoplay, inline content and iframes
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lig
lightbox2THE original Lightbox script (v2).
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation
bg
blueimp-galleryblueimp Gallery is a touch-enabled, responsive and customizable image & video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers. It features swipe, mouse and keyboard navigation, transition effects, slideshow functionality, fullscreen support and on-demand content loading.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
15K
nanogallery2a modern photo / video gallery and lightbox [JS library]
GitHub Stars
570
Weekly Downloads
7K
el
ekko-lightboxA lightbox gallery plugin for Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial