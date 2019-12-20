Arbitrary precision integral arithmetic for Node.js using OpenSSL.
This library is based on node-bigint by substack, but instead of using libgmp, it uses the builtin bignum functionality provided by OpenSSL. The advantage is that OpenSSL is already part of Node.js, so this library does not add any external dependency whatsoever.
JavaScript now has a BigInt object. If you are using Node 10.4 or newer, you should use or migrate to BigInt.
When switching from node-bigint to node-bignum, please be aware of these differences:
10 / -3 = -3, whereas bigint
rounds towards negative infinity, e.g.
10 / -3 = -4.
(Patches for the missing functionality are welcome.)
var bignum = require('bignum');
var b = bignum('782910138827292261791972728324982')
.sub('182373273283402171237474774728373')
.div(8)
;
console.log(b);
$ node simple.js
<Bignum 75067108192986261319312244199576>
Generate the perfect numbers:
// If 2**n-1 is prime, then (2**n-1) * 2**(n-1) is perfect.
var bignum = require('bignum');
for (var n = 0; n < 100; n++) {
var p = bignum.pow(2, n).sub(1);
if (p.probPrime(50)) {
var perfect = p.mul(bignum.pow(2, n - 1));
console.log(perfect.toString());
}
}
6
28
496
8128
33550336
8589869056
137438691328
2305843008139952128
2658455991569831744654692615953842176
191561942608236107294793378084303638130997321548169216
Create a new
bignum from
n and a base.
n can be a string, integer, or
another
bignum.
If you pass in a string you can set the base that string is encoded in.
Print out the
bignum instance in the requested base as a string.
Create a new
bignum from a
Buffer.
The default options are:
{
endian : 'big',
size : 1, // number of bytes in each word
}
Note that endian doesn't matter when size = 1. If you wish to reverse the entire buffer byte by byte, pass size: 'auto'.
Generate a probable prime of length
bits. If
safe is true, it will be a "safe" prime of the form p=2p'+1 where p' is also prime.
Return true if
num is identified as a bignum instance. Otherwise, return false.
For all of the instance methods below you can write either
bignum.method(x, y, z)
or if x is a
bignum instance``
x.method(y, z)
Turn a
bignum into a
Number. If the
bignum is too big you'll lose
precision or you'll get ±
Infinity.
Return a new
Buffer with the data from the
bignum.
The default options are:
{
endian : 'big',
size : 1, // number of bytes in each word
}
Note that endian doesn't matter when size = 1. If you wish to reverse the entire buffer byte by byte, pass size: 'auto'.
Return a new
bignum containing the instance value plus
n.
Return a new
bignum containing the instance value minus
n.
Return a new
bignum containing the instance value multiplied by
n.
Return a new
bignum containing the instance value integrally divided by
n.
Return a new
bignum with the absolute value of the instance.
Return a new
bignum with the negative of the instance value.
Compare the instance value to
n. Return a positive integer if
> n, a
negative integer if
< n, and 0 if
== n.
Return a boolean: whether the instance value is greater than n (
> n).
Return a boolean: whether the instance value is greater than or equal to n
(
>= n).
Return a boolean: whether the instance value is equal to n (
== n).
Return a boolean: whether the instance value is less than n (
< n).
Return a boolean: whether the instance value is less than or equal to n
(
<= n).
Return a new
bignum with the instance value bitwise AND (&)-ed with
n.
Return a new
bignum with the instance value bitwise inclusive-OR (|)-ed with
n.
Return a new
bignum with the instance value bitwise exclusive-OR (^)-ed with
n.
Return a new
bignum with the instance value modulo
n.
m.
Return a new
bignum with the instance value raised to the
nth power.
Return a new
bignum with the instance value raised to the
nth power modulo
m.
Compute the multiplicative inverse modulo
m.
If
upperBound is supplied, return a random
bignum between the instance value
and
upperBound - 1, inclusive.
Otherwise, return a random
bignum between 0 and the instance value - 1,
inclusive.
Return whether the bignum is:
using BN_is_prime_ex.
Return a new
bignum that is the square root. This truncates.
Return a new
bignum that is the
nth root. This truncates.
Return a new
bignum that is the
2^n multiple. Equivalent of the
<<
operator.
Return a new
bignum of the value integer divided by
2^n. Equivalent of the
>> operator.
Return the greatest common divisor of the current
bignum with
n as a new
bignum.
Return the Jacobi symbol (or Legendre symbol if
n is prime) of the current
bignum (= a) over
n. Note that
n must be odd and >= 3. 0 <= a < n.
Returns -1 or 1 as an int (NOT a bignum). Throws an error on failure.
Return the number of bits used to represent the current
bignum.
To compile the package, your system needs to be set up for building Node.js modules.
You can install node-bignum with npm:
npm install bignum
You can clone the git repo and compile with
git clone git://github.com/justmoon/node-bignum.git
cd node-bignum
npm install
Run the tests with
npm test