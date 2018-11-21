bigfloat is a fast arbitrary precision math library optimized for computational geometry and geoinformatics.
It provides binary floating point:
x = new BigFloat32(123.456) and
x.valueOf()
x.add(y)
x.sub(y)
x.mul(y)
x.deltaFrom(y) alias
x.cmp(y)
x.toString(10)
x = new BigFloat32('abc.def', 16)
without ever losing any significant bits. Numbers are immutable in the above operations, so they return a new BigFloat. For efficiency, the following methods instead destructively change the value:
x.truncate(limbs) rounds the fractional digits towards zero, to
limbs * 32 or
limbs * 53 bits.
x.round(digits) rounds approximately to
digits decimal places (to enough limbs to hold them).
Division is deliberately unsupported, because its result is generally inexact. Please multiply by the reciprocal or use rational numbers instead. Note that floating point values in numerators and denominators are perfectly cromulent. If you need square roots or transcendental functions, use some other library.
There are two versions of the class,
BigFloat32 and
BigFloat53 with the same API but completely different internals as follows:
BigFloat32
2 ** 32),
somewhat like in the GMP library.
BigFloat32 objects, slower for converting to / from JavaScript numbers.
BigFloat53
2 ** -1074 (smallest double precision denormal) will disappear.
2 ** 1024 or greater will overflow spectacularly.
BigFloat53 objects and JavaScript numbers, slower for operations between two arbitrary precision objects.
In both versions the least significant limb / component is stored first, because basic algorithms for arithmetic operations progress from the least to most significant digit while propagating carry. If carry causes the output to grow, adding a new limb at the end of the array is faster than adding it in the beginning.
TL;DR: Use
BigFloat32 for long operations between arbitrary precision floats, portability and to avoid under / overflow.
Use
BigFloat53 for short calculations with many ordinary JavaScript numbers as inputs.
You may want to test with both to compare their speed and see if you run into overflow or any floating point portability issues on mobile platforms.
In any longer iterated calculations involving multiplication,
truncate should be called regularly because otherwise significant bits will keep accumulating.
For example, squaring a number doubles the number of bits at every step, easily turning an algorithm with linear complexity into a quadratic one
(both in speed and space).
To avoid surprises, the basic operations allocate new objects for storing results. A second parameter can be given,
with a result
BigFloat object of the same type (32 or 53). Its contents will be destructively overwritten with the result,
to save a memory allocation. This avoids garbage collection related slowdowns in longer calculations.
Some care is needed in re-using temporary variables, because inputs cannot be simultaneously used as results:
x.add(y, w).sub(z, w)
fails because in the subtraction,
w is both the subtrahend and the difference.
Existing objects can also be re-initialized with:
x.setZero()
x.setValue(123.456)
Additionally,
BigFloat53 objects support initialization from results of operations between two JavaScript numbers:
x.setSum(12.34, 56.78)
x.setProduct(12.34, 56.78)
These use very fast double double arithmetic (error free transformations).
It's fast, see the Mandelbrot benchmark. Here's some example results:
Native JavaScript IEEE 754:
████████████████████████████████ // ██ 80000 frames per minute
bigfloat:
████████████████████████████ 141 frames per minute
bignumber.js:
██████████ 48 frames per minute
big.js:
███████ 35 frames per minute
git clone https://github.com/charto/bigfloat.git node_modules/bigfloat
cd node_modules/bigfloat && npm install
cd ../..
node
OR
npm install bigfloat
node
THEN
x = Math.pow(2, 53);
console.log(x + 1 - x); // Prints 0
BigFloat32 = require('bigfloat').BigFloat32;
console.log(new BigFloat32(x).add(1).sub(x).toString()); // Prints 1
Copyright (c) 2015- BusFaster Ltd
The paper
doc/robustr.pdf is copyright JR Shewchuk and licenced as detailed inside under "About this Report".