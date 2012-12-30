BigDecimal for Javascript is a pure-Javascript implementation of immutable, arbitrary-precision, signed decimal numbers. BigDecimal supports decimal math with arbitrary precision.
For a limited time, we will throw in BigInteger support at no extra charge!
If this is a problem for you:
node> 0.1 + 0.2
0.30000000000000004
Then you need BigDecimal for Javascript. BigDecimal is great for arithmetic of financial information, or anything exceeding the Javascript
Number (IEEE-754 float) type. Decimal did not make the cut in the new ECMAScript standards so it’s time we got our act together.
BigDecimal works in the browser and in Apache CouchDB. See the simple BigDecimal Couch app demo to compare server-side and client-side expression evaluation.
BigDecimal is available in the NPM repository for NodeJS.
npm install bigdecimal
Now use it normally. It is exactly like the Java 1.5
BigInteger and
BigDecimal API. See the BigDecimal documentation for information.
var bigdecimal = require("bigdecimal");
var i = new bigdecimal.BigInteger("1234567890abcdefghijklmn", 24);
console.log("i is " + i);
// Output: i is 60509751690538858612029415201127
var d = new bigdecimal.BigDecimal(i);
var x = new bigdecimal.BigDecimal("123456.123456789012345678901234567890");
console.log("d * x = " + d.multiply(x));
// Output: d * x = 7470299375046812977089832214047022056.555930270554343863089286012030
var two = new bigdecimal.BigDecimal('2');
console.log("Average = " + d.add(x).divide(two));
// Output: Average = 30254875845269429306014707662291.561728394506172839450617283945
var down = bigdecimal.RoundingMode.DOWN();
console.log("d / x (25 decimal places) = " + d.divide(x, 25, DOWN));
// Output: d / x (25 decimal places) = 490131635404200348624039911.8662623025579331926181155
There is also a command-line REPL tool for experimentation,
bigdecimal.js if you install with the
-g switch, or
./node_modules/.bin/bigdecimal.js otherwise. The
bigdecimal module is already loaded, also available as
BD for convenience.
bigdecimal.js
BigDec> d = new BD.BigDecimal("123456.123456789012345678901234567890")
This code is compiled Javascript, originating from the Google GWT project. GWT version 2.1 supports the Java BigDecimal class. The implementation came from the Apache Harmony project by way of gwt-java-math which optimized it for the Javascript compiler.
Compiled Javascript is a problem; however that is offset by these benefits:
BigDecimal and
BigInteger class
If you can’t stand the idea of running machine-generated code, please implement
BigInteger and
BigDecimal in native Javascript; convince the world your implementation is trustworthy, reasonably bug-free, and sure to be maintained for several years and I will glady include it in this project.
Ready-to-use Javascript builds are available in the tagged Git revisions. Click the
Download Source button at the top and choose a
vX.Y tag. The built code will be in
lib/bigdecimal.js.
To build BigDecimal yourself from source, follow these steps:
gwt-2.4.0/
ant at the command line). I just unpack it in this checkout and add
$PWD/apche-ant-1.8.2/bin to my
PATH.
rake clean
rake
As with the prebuilt download, the CommonJS module will be in
lib/bigdecimal.js.
BigDecimal for Javascript is licensed under the Apache License, version 2.0.